D4 | Best Druid Builds for Season 1 In Diablo 4

Welcome to our guide on the best Druid builds in Diablo 4! In this article, we will delve into the intricacies of three powerful Druid builds that have been turning heads in the realm of Sanctuary: the Pulverize Druid, the Trample Landslide Druid, and the Stormwolf Druid.

Whether you prefer unleashing devastating melee attacks, obliterating foes with mighty earth-shaking abilities, or summoning the elements to rain destruction upon your enemies, we’ve got you covered. Join us as we explore each build in clear and concise detail, providing you with the knowledge and strategies you need to conquer Diablo 4 with the might of nature at your command.

It’s important to note that Diablo 4 has vast customizability in the many systems of the game encouraging individuality and the freedom to play according to your own style and preferences. While these builds we will discuss offer optimal gameplay and maximize the druid’s potential, it’s essential to remember that personal enjoyment and satisfaction should always take precedence. Feel free to experiment, adapt, and tailor your character to suit your playstyle. Our aim is to provide you with a comprehensive understanding of these druid builds, empowering you to make informed decisions and forge your own path within the vast world of Diablo 4.

Season 1 Changes

Druids received buffs to their skills across the board with Patch 1.1 to kick of season 1. For a full list of changes to the druid class, you can check out the Season 1 Rogue Changes article.

Along with the druid skill changes, their legendary aspects also saw some buffs, though major tweaks to the game as a whole have left the community scratching their heads.

The overall landscape of the druid class has not changed drastically just yet. We will see how the season continues to shake out and see which builds come out on top.

Best Diablo 4 Druid Builds

Pulverize Druid Build

Skills for Pulverize Druid

Use Grizzly Rage at the start of fights. Use Debilitating Roar for extra damage. Use Pulverize as the primary damage source. Use Trample for movement and positioning. Generate resources with Earth Spike. Save Earthen Bulwark for when you are Crowd Controlled.

Don’t forget the right Spirit Boons!

Dear: Wariness

Eagle: Avian Wrath

Wolf: Calamity

Snake: Obsidian Slam, Calm Before the Storm

Best Aspects for Pulverize Druid

Prioritize finding these Legendary Aspects for Druids in Diablo 4 on gear or by imprinting from the Codex of Power unlocks.

Best Uniques for Pulverize Druid

These Unique items are very rare drops from Elites and Bosses that are supplementary to the build:

Pulverize Druid Stat Priority

The stats on gear is largely random and not a key component to the build. If you are looking to get the most out of the build by comparing two items of similar value, for Pulverize Druids, follow the stat priority below:

Vulnerable Damage, Critical Strike Damage, Core Skill Damage Willpower > Dexterity = Intelligence >> Strength Spirit Cost Reduction +Ranks to Pulverize

For Gems, use these ones in each slot:

Armor: Sapphire

Jewelry: Skull

Weapon: Sapphire

Best Glyphs for Pulverize Druid

Glyphs are used by socketing them into the Paragon board past level 50. They are leveled up by completing Nightmare Dungeons. These are the glyphs you’ll want to prioritize for the Pulverize Druid:

Exploit

Werebear

Spirit

Undaunted

Earth and Sky

Territorial

Trample Landslide Druid

Skills for Trample Landslide Druid

Use Hurricane at the start of fights. Use Poison Creeper for AoE damage and CC. Use Trample as the primary damage source. Landslide if available. Generate resources with Stormstrike. Save Earthen Bulwark for when you are Crowd Controlled.

Don’t forget the right Spirit Boons!

Dear: Wariness

Eagle: Avian Wrath

Wolf: Pack Leader, Bolster

Snake: Obsidian Slam

Best Aspects for Trample Landslide Druid

Prioritize finding these Legendary Aspects on gear or by imprinting from the Codex of Power unlocks.

Best Uniques for Trample Landslide Druid

This build doesn’t rely on any Unique items saving time and effort and making the build work.

Trample Landslide Druid Stat Priority

The stats on gear is largely random and not a key component to the build. If you are looking to get the most out of the build by comparing two items of similar value, for Trample Landslide Druids, follow the stat priority below:

Cooldown Reduction, Critical Strike Damage, Damage Reduction while Fortified Willpower > Dexterity > Intelligence >> Strength +Ranks to Trample, +Ranks to Landslide

For Gems, use these ones in each slot:

Armor: Ruby

Jewelry: Diamond

Weapon: Emerald

Best Glyphs for Trample Landslide Druid

Glyphs are used by socketing them into the Paragon board past level 50. They are leveled up by completing Nightmare Dungeons. These are the glyphs you’ll want to prioritize for the Trample Landslide Druid:

Exploit

Werebear

Spirit

Undaunted

Tracker

Stormwolf Druid

Skills for Stormwolf Druid

Use Hurricane and Blood Howl at the start of fights. Generate resources with Claw and as primary damage source. Use Grizzly Rage against packs of elites. Save Earthen Bulwark for when you are Crowd Controlled.

Don’t forget the right Spirit Boons!

Dear: Wariness

Eagle: Avian Wrath

Wolf: Calamity

Snake: Masochistic, Calm Before the Storm

Best Aspects for Stormwolf Druid

Prioritize finding these Legendary Aspects on gear or by imprinting from the Codex of Power unlocks.

Best Uniques for Stormwolf Druid

These Unique items are very rare drops from Elites and Bosses that are supplementary to the build:

Stormwolf Druid Stat Priority

The stats on gear is largely random and not a key component to the build. If you are looking to get the most out of the build by comparing two items of similar value, for Stormwolf Druids, follow the stat priority below:

High DPS 2 handed weapon, Basic Attack Speed, Lucky Hit Chance, Critical Strike Chance Willpower >> Dexterity = Intelligence >> Strength +Ranks to Shapeshift, Werewolf, Lightning, and Basic Skills

For Gems, use these ones in each slot:

Armor: Ruby

Jewelry: Diamond

Weapon: Topaz

Best Glyphs for Stormwolf Druid

Glyphs are used by socketing them into the Paragon board past level 50. They are leveled up by completing Nightmare Dungeons. These are the glyphs you’ll want to prioritize for the Stormwolf Druid: