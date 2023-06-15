D4 | Best Necromancer Builds In Diablo 4

Whether you seek to harness the raw power of bone magic or the relentless force of blood manipulation, we’ve got you covered. In this comprehensive guide, we will delve into the intricacies of three exceptional builds: the Bone Spear Necromancer, the Bone Spirit Necromancer, and the Blood Surge Necromancer. Each build offers a unique playstyle and devastating abilities that can decimate hordes of enemies. From the piercing precision of Bone Spears to the ethereal onslaught of Bone Spirits, and the relentless blood-soaked rampage of the Blood Surge, we will provide clear and concise details for each build. So, prepare to summon the dead, unleash devastating spells, and dominate the battlefield as we explore these powerful Necromancer builds in Diablo 4.
Please note that Diablo 4 offers a vast range of customization options across its diverse game systems, highlighting the significance of individuality and the freedom to play according to your preferences. While our focus is on maximizing the potential of the Necromancer class and providing an optimal gameplay experience, it is crucial to prioritize personal enjoyment and satisfaction above all. This guide aims to give you a broad understanding of various Necromancer builds, allowing you to experiment and tailor your character to perfectly match your unique playstyle. Our goal is to equip you with the knowledge needed to forge your own path within the vast world of Diablo 4.
Best Diablo 4 Necromancer Builds
|Bone Spear Necromancer
|Bone Spirit Necromancer
|Blood Surge Necromancer
Bone Spear Necromancer
Skills for Bone Spear Necromancer
|Skill 1
|Skill 2
|Skill 3
|Skill 4
|Basic
|Core
|Corpse Explosion
|Blood Mist
|Corpse Tendrils
|Bone Storm
|Bone Splinters
|Bone Spear
The Bone Spear Necromancer build revolves around dealing heavy damage with Bone Spear. Follow the skill priority rotation below:
- Use Corpse Tendrils to keep targets away from you.
- Use Bone Spear as the Primary Damage source.
- Use Corpse Explosion and Bone Storm for extra damage.
- Save Blood Mist for when Crowd Controlled or when taking heavy damage.
- Use Bone Splinters to build Essence.
Book of the Dead
Don’t forget to select these options in your Book of the Dead:
- Skeletal Warriors – Skirmishers: Sacrifice
- Skeletal Mages – Cold: Sacrifice
- Golems – Iron: Sacrifice
Best Aspects for Bone Spear Necromancer
Prioritize finding these Legendary Aspects on gear or by imprinting from the Codex of Power unlocks.
- Splintering Aspect
- Aspect Of Disobedience
- Aspect Of Serration
- Aspect Of Grasping Veins
- Accelerating Aspect
- Protecting Aspect
- Wind Striker Aspect
- Aspect Of The Umbral
- Aspect Of Might
- Aspect Of Exposed Flesh
Best Uniques for Bone Spear Necromancer
These Unique items are very rare drops from Elites and Bosses that are supplementary to the build:
Bone Spear Necromancer Stat Priority
The stats on gear is largely random and not a key component to the build. If you are looking to get the most out of the build by comparing two items of similar value, for Bone Spear Necromancers, follow the stat priority below:
- Crit Strike Damage, Crit Strike Chance, Vulnerable Damage, Maximum Essence
- Intelligence >> Dexterity > Willpower >> Strength
- +Ranks to Bone Spear.
For Gems, use these ones in each slot:
- Armor: Ruby
- Jewelry: Diamond, Skull
- Weapon: Emerald
Best Glyphs for Bone Spear Necromancer
Glyphs are used by socketing them into the Paragon board past level 50. They are leveled up by completing Nightmare Dungeons. These are the glyphs you’ll want to prioritize for the Bone Spear Necromancer:
- Control
- Essence
- Territorial
- Blood-drinker
- Exploit
- Sacrificial
- Amplify
- Undaunted
Bone Spirit Necromancer
Skills for Bone Spirit Necromancer
|Skill 1
|Skill 2
|Skill 3
|Skill 4
|Basic
|Skill 5
|Corpse Explosion
|Blood Mist
|Corpse Tendrils
|Bone Storm
|Reap
|Bone Spirit
The Bone Spirit Necromancer build is much like the previous build with frequent casts of Bone Spear but hinges on utilizing the Unique Chest: Blood Artisan’s Cuirass to cause frequent Bone Spirits tospawn and deal extra damage. Follow the skill priority rotation below:
- Use Corpse Tendrils to keep targets away from you.
- Use Bone Spear as the Primary Damage source.
- Use Corpse Explosion and Bone Storm for extra damage.
- Save Blood Mist for when Crowd Controlled or when taking heavy damage.
- Use Reap to build Essence.
Book of the Dead
Don’t forget to select these options in your Book of the Dead:
- Skeletal Warriors – Skirmishers: Sacrifice
- Skeletal Mages – Shadow: Sacrifice
- Golems – Iron: Sacrifice
Best Aspects for Bone Spirit Necromancer
Prioritize finding these Legendary Aspects on gear or by imprinting from the Codex of Power unlocks.
Best Uniques for Bone Spirit Necromancer
These Unique items are very rare drops from Elites and Bosses that are supplementary to the build:
Bone Spirit Necromancer Stat Priority
The stats on gear is largely random and not a key component to the build. If you are looking to get the most out of the build by comparing two items of similar value, for Bone Spirit Necromancers, follow the stat priority below:
- Crit Strike Damage, Crit Strike Chance, Vulnerable Damage, Damage with Bone Skills
- Intelligence > Dexterity = Willpower >> Strength
- Movement Speed,
- +Ranks to Bone Spirit.
For Gems, use these ones in each slot:
- Armor: Ruby
- Jewelry: Skull
- Weapon: Emerald, Sapphire
Best Glyphs for Bone Spirit Necromancer
Glyphs are used by socketing them into the Paragon board past level 50. They are leveled up by completing Nightmare Dungeons. These are the glyphs you’ll want to prioritize for the Bone Spirit Necromancer:
- Control
- Undaunted
- Territorial
- Blood-drinker
- Exploit
- Essence
- Imbiber
Blood Surge Necromancer
Skills for Blood Surge Necromancer
|Skill 1
|Skill 2
|Skill 3
|Skill 4
|Basic
|Core
|Blood Mist
|Corpse Explosion
|Corpse Tendrils
|Army Of The Dead
|Hemorrhage
|Blood Surge
The Blood Surge Necromancer is the tankiest build for necromancers, with high health, fortify, and regeneration, and invests heavily into making skills Overpower for extra damage. Follow the skill priority rotation below:
- Use Blood Surge as the primary damage dealer and Essence spender.
- Use Hemorrhage to build Essence and Fortify
- Use Corpse Tendrils to keep targets away from you.
- Use Corpse Explosion and Army of the Dead for extra damage.
- Save Blood Mist for when Crowd Controlled or when expecting heavy damage.
Book of the Dead
Don’t forget to select these options in your Book of the Dead:
- Skeletal Warriors – Skirmishers: Sacrifice
- Skeletal Mages – Bone: Sacrifice
- Golems – Blood: Sacrifice
Best Aspects for Blood Surge Necromancer
Prioritize finding these Legendary Aspects on gear or by imprinting from the Codex of Power unlocks.
Best Uniques for Blood Surge Necromancer
These Unique items are very rare drops from Elites and Bosses that are supplementary to the build:
Blood Surge Necromancer Stat Priority
The stats on gear is largely random and not a key component to the build. If you are looking to get the most out of the build by comparing two items of similar value, for Blood Surge Necromancers, follow the stat priority below:
- High DPS weapon, Overpower Damage, Overpower Chance, Life
- Intelligence = Willpower > Dexterity >> Strength
- Damage to Close Enemies, Attack Speed
- +Ranks to Blood Surge
For Gems, use these ones in each slot:
- Armor: Ruby, Sapphire
- Jewelry: Skull
- Weapon: Ruby
Best Glyphs for Blood Surge Necromancer
Glyphs are used by socketing them into the Paragon board past level 50. They are leveled up by completing Nightmare Dungeons. These are the glyphs you’ll want to prioritize for the Blood Surge Necromancer:
- Blood-drinker
- Territorial
- Dominate
- Undaunted
- Sacrificial