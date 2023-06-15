D4 | Best Necromancer Builds In Diablo 4

Whether you seek to harness the raw power of bone magic or the relentless force of blood manipulation, we’ve got you covered. In this comprehensive guide, we will delve into the intricacies of three exceptional builds: the Bone Spear Necromancer, the Bone Spirit Necromancer, and the Blood Surge Necromancer. Each build offers a unique playstyle and devastating abilities that can decimate hordes of enemies. From the piercing precision of Bone Spears to the ethereal onslaught of Bone Spirits, and the relentless blood-soaked rampage of the Blood Surge, we will provide clear and concise details for each build. So, prepare to summon the dead, unleash devastating spells, and dominate the battlefield as we explore these powerful Necromancer builds in Diablo 4.

Please note that Diablo 4 offers a vast range of customization options across its diverse game systems, highlighting the significance of individuality and the freedom to play according to your preferences. While our focus is on maximizing the potential of the Necromancer class and providing an optimal gameplay experience, it is crucial to prioritize personal enjoyment and satisfaction above all. This guide aims to give you a broad understanding of various Necromancer builds, allowing you to experiment and tailor your character to perfectly match your unique playstyle. Our goal is to equip you with the knowledge needed to forge your own path within the vast world of Diablo 4.

Best Diablo 4 Necromancer Builds

Bone Spear Necromancer

Skills for Bone Spear Necromancer

The Bone Spear Necromancer build revolves around dealing heavy damage with Bone Spear. Follow the skill priority rotation below:

Book of the Dead

Don’t forget to select these options in your Book of the Dead:

Skeletal Warriors – Skirmishers: Sacrifice

Sacrifice Skeletal Mages – Cold : Sacrifice

: Sacrifice Golems – Iron: Sacrifice

Best Aspects for Bone Spear Necromancer

Prioritize finding these Legendary Aspects on gear or by imprinting from the Codex of Power unlocks.

Best Uniques for Bone Spear Necromancer

These Unique items are very rare drops from Elites and Bosses that are supplementary to the build:

Bone Spear Necromancer Stat Priority

The stats on gear is largely random and not a key component to the build. If you are looking to get the most out of the build by comparing two items of similar value, for Bone Spear Necromancers, follow the stat priority below:

Crit Strike Damage, Crit Strike Chance, Vulnerable Damage, Maximum Essence Intelligence >> Dexterity > Willpower >> Strength +Ranks to Bone Spear.

For Gems, use these ones in each slot:

Armor: Ruby

Jewelry: Diamond, Skull

Weapon: Emerald

Best Glyphs for Bone Spear Necromancer

Glyphs are used by socketing them into the Paragon board past level 50. They are leveled up by completing Nightmare Dungeons. These are the glyphs you’ll want to prioritize for the Bone Spear Necromancer:

Control

Essence

Territorial

Blood-drinker

Exploit

Sacrificial

Amplify

Undaunted

Bone Spirit Necromancer

Skills for Bone Spirit Necromancer

The Bone Spirit Necromancer build is much like the previous build with frequent casts of Bone Spear but hinges on utilizing the Unique Chest: Blood Artisan’s Cuirass to cause frequent Bone Spirits tospawn and deal extra damage. Follow the skill priority rotation below:

Book of the Dead

Don’t forget to select these options in your Book of the Dead:

Skeletal Warriors – Skirmishers: Sacrifice

Sacrifice Skeletal Mages – Shadow : Sacrifice

: Sacrifice Golems – Iron: Sacrifice

Best Aspects for Bone Spirit Necromancer

Prioritize finding these Legendary Aspects on gear or by imprinting from the Codex of Power unlocks.

Best Uniques for Bone Spirit Necromancer

These Unique items are very rare drops from Elites and Bosses that are supplementary to the build:

Bone Spirit Necromancer Stat Priority

The stats on gear is largely random and not a key component to the build. If you are looking to get the most out of the build by comparing two items of similar value, for Bone Spirit Necromancers, follow the stat priority below:

Crit Strike Damage, Crit Strike Chance, Vulnerable Damage, Damage with Bone Skills Intelligence > Dexterity = Willpower >> Strength Movement Speed, +Ranks to Bone Spirit.

For Gems, use these ones in each slot:

Armor: Ruby

Jewelry: Skull

Weapon: Emerald, Sapphire

Best Glyphs for Bone Spirit Necromancer

Glyphs are used by socketing them into the Paragon board past level 50. They are leveled up by completing Nightmare Dungeons. These are the glyphs you’ll want to prioritize for the Bone Spirit Necromancer:

Control

Undaunted

Territorial

Blood-drinker

Exploit

Essence

Imbiber

Blood Surge Necromancer

Skills for Blood Surge Necromancer

The Blood Surge Necromancer is the tankiest build for necromancers, with high health, fortify, and regeneration, and invests heavily into making skills Overpower for extra damage. Follow the skill priority rotation below:

Book of the Dead

Don’t forget to select these options in your Book of the Dead:

Skeletal Warriors – Skirmishers: Sacrifice

Sacrifice Skeletal Mages – Bone : Sacrifice

: Sacrifice Golems – Blood: Sacrifice

Best Aspects for Blood Surge Necromancer

Prioritize finding these Legendary Aspects on gear or by imprinting from the Codex of Power unlocks.

Best Uniques for Blood Surge Necromancer

These Unique items are very rare drops from Elites and Bosses that are supplementary to the build:

Blood Surge Necromancer Stat Priority

The stats on gear is largely random and not a key component to the build. If you are looking to get the most out of the build by comparing two items of similar value, for Blood Surge Necromancers, follow the stat priority below:

High DPS weapon, Overpower Damage, Overpower Chance, Life Intelligence = Willpower > Dexterity >> Strength Damage to Close Enemies, Attack Speed +Ranks to Blood Surge

For Gems, use these ones in each slot:

Armor: Ruby, Sapphire

Jewelry: Skull

Weapon: Ruby

Best Glyphs for Blood Surge Necromancer

Glyphs are used by socketing them into the Paragon board past level 50. They are leveled up by completing Nightmare Dungeons. These are the glyphs you’ll want to prioritize for the Blood Surge Necromancer:

Blood-drinker

Territorial

Dominate

Undaunted

Sacrificial

