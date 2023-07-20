D4 | Best Class Tier List for Season 1 in Diablo 4

Ranking each class in Diablo 4 based on their current overall performance in leveling, end-game content, and speed farming for materials or gold. This Tier List is meant to provide players with a bit of knowledge about each class and their specialties and how they rank against the other classes. Any class can complete any content in Diablo 4 due to the difficulty settings, but as players start to do more challenging content there are clearly classes and builds that perform far better than others.

Part of the fun of Diablo 4 is trying out new classes and new builds to see which ones you enjoy more, but the experience you’ll have might not be that great depending on your build due to poor balancing. A live service game like Diablo 4 will mean future patches that will hopefully alter the balance of each class for the better so that no matter how you play, you can enjoy the gameplay of every class.

It’s important to note with any Tier List on the internet that these things are very subjective and should not restrict your class choice when playing the game. Diablo 4 offers many different difficulty levels to provide players of any skill level to play any class and complete the game however they choose.

Season 1 Changes To Class Power

The Sorcerer class is highly regarded as the class that received the hardest nerfs with Patch 1.1 on Season 1’s release. This has tossed them down the totem pole from S Tier all the way to B tier for the time being, unless the developers act quickly with the next patch. They can still be very powerful, but their survivability has taken a hit even though they already were struggling to begin with in the pre-season.

Necromancer’s Bone Spear build remains very powerful and one of the only overall builds that remains in the S Tier other than rogue builds. Necromancers teeter on the A-tier to S-tier line.

With the Druid’s buffs all around, they have moved up from B Tier to A Tier on our list. Some may argue they also push close to S Tier for season 1, however their overall power still lacks slightly behind the Necromancer’s Bone Spear build and for that reason, they sit at the top A-Tier class.

Barbarians and Rogues remain in A-Tier and S-Tier respectively.

Diablo 4 Class Tier List

Best Diablo 4 Class

Classes in S-Tier have been consistantly performing well in all types of content. They are excellent classes to play during the leveling experience and are able to quickly take down large hordes of enemies and also have great single target damage for boss fights. Keep an eye on future patches as there will likely be balancing concerns.

S Tier Diablo 4 Classes

Rogue

Rogues have been consistently performing exceedingly well with a few very strong builds to choose from. They are a highly mobile class and can power through any content extremely quickly. They do lack a bit in the defense department but make up for it by being being much more mobile with Evade, Dash and Shadow Step.

There are a number of top builds, making the class highly versatile. With access to hybrid melee/ranged attacks with a Twisting Blades build for or utilizing their Traps such as Poison Trap and Death Trap for massive AoE damage and control, or even a mostly ranged build focusing on Penetrating Shot.

Necromancer

Necromancers have a number of very powerful tools at their disposal with some of the best skill damage scaling in the game. Options for high single target damage and high AoE damage through Corpses makes the class really fun to play. While the skill ceiling is a bit higher than other classes, there is a general lack of mobility overall and the skill combinations and gear dependencies are holding them back a bit.

Necromancers have moved up from A-Tier to S-Tier for Season 1 with the nerfs to sorcerers.

The top builds make use of Corpse Explosion, Corpse Tendrils, and Bone Storm for amazing AoE damage and don’t rely heavily on minions and make use of Bone skills primarily. The Unique Item, Blood Artisan’s Cuirass, really pushes the class synergy to the next level.

Great Diablo 4 Classes

Classes in A-Tier are also really great for most types of content. While they might not dominate every scenario, they can get by any content very easily without problems.

A Tier

Barbarian

Barbarians have come a long way from the Beta and are in a really good spot right now. The skill ceiling is lower than other classes offering new players a better experience. Their shouts provide a great bonus to the class and offer a lot when playing with other players. Unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of different ways to play the class but that doesn’t hold the class back at all.

The top builds for Barbarians make use of Whirlwind for the majority of their damage, despite the nerfs to the skill, and is exceptionally strong at clearing most types of content. They have an impressive amount of defensive capabilties and party buffs too with Iron Skin, War Cry, Rallying Cry> and Challenging Shout.

Druid

Druids have a lot of different ways to play the class; from Shapeshifting into Werebears or Werewolves, to blasting enemies with the Nature elements of Earth and Lightning.

With the class-wide buffs to Druids as a whole, they have elevated to the A-Tier.

The top builds for Druids are either a tanky Bear making use of Pulverize and the Shockwave Aspect or the Elemental caster making use of Tornado and the Stormchaser’s Aspect. Both builds offer great AoE damage and are easy to play but have low mobility. The trade off between the builds is the Pulverize build has low single target damage and is highly defensive where as the Tornado build has good single target but low defenses. Also, the Tornado build is reliant on the Unique item Tempest Roar and the Dire Wolf’s Aspect.

Good Diablo 4 Classes

Classes in B-Tier can still complete all types of content, but might suffer from poor synergies between their skills, gear, and affixes. They can still complete most types of content but at a slower pace than classes in higher tiers.

B Tier

Sorcerer

Sorcerers might be the absolute best class to level with. They have a plethora of different builds with great synergies that it’s hard to make a wrong choice. No matter how you play the class, their abilities allow you to quickly to clear an area full of enemies. Whether you are using Lightning, Ice, Fire or a combination of these skills, the barrier to entry is really low.

Unfortunately, they were hit with further survivability nerfs with the Season 1 update and have fallen from grace from the S-Tier.

The top builds for Sorcerers almost always include Teleport, Frost Nova, and Ice Armor. Giving players a lot of oportunities to control the field while they dish out damage. Hydra is also seen very often as it is a very powerful fire and forget summon. Make sure to pick up the Aspect Of Control as all builds are using it to great effect.

Worst Diablo 4 Classes

C Tier

There aren’t any! Currently, balance in Diablo 4 is really good and no class feels bad to play. Each class has 1 or more builds that they can use to great effect for both the leveling and end-game experience, meaning it really shouldn’t matter which class you play, so long as you are having fun!