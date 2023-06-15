D4 | Diablo 4 Codex of Power Guide

A new and powerful quality of life enhancement in Diablo 4 is the Codex of Power. This feature lies in tandem with the game’s Legendary Aspects. The Codex of Power holds numerous Legendary Aspects you discover as you play Diablo 4. It can be utilized to the fullest to imprint them on Rare and Legendary gear at the Occultist NPC.

Let’s go into more detail about the Codex of Power and break down everything necessary about this feature.

Be sure to check on these Legendary aspects to determine which ones fit best for your build.

How To Unlock The Codex of Power in Diablo 4

Players unlock the Codex of Power by reaching level 25 and completing a short introductory quest at the Occulist NPC. To access the Codex of Power enter the Collections menu on the Main Menu. Here, players can check all their unlocked Codex of Power Aspects and review each entry’s information, as well as where to find them. This feature helps players explore and get the best out of their characters and the Legendary resources that await them.

Players can collect Aspects when they complete a dungeon for the first time. Players only need to complete the dungeon once to unlock it for each character they have. Players have a higher chance of getting a Legendary Aspect on equipment in dungeons, but completing a dungeon ensures that they will have access to them at any time for imprinting.

Players can skim through dungeons on the map screen and see which Aspsct they can collect for completing them.

What is the Codex of Power?

Diablo 4 Official Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To reiterate, the Codex of Power is a feature that has Legendary Aspects at a player’s disposal. Throughout the game, players collect them as they play through dungeons. Once players can get the Codex of Power with the Legendary Aspects, the Occulist can imprint them with Rare and Legendary gear pieces.

Rare pieces can upgrade to Legendary items with the previous attachments on the item, along with some more Legendary power. An idea to note is that players can immediately attach a Legendary Aspect after collecting it. However, if players get an Aspect by extracting it, it will be used up immediately, and the players will only be able to use it once.

The Codex of Power is useful for getting specific character builds and rolling the dice on aspects; it can come with some perks.

Codex of Power Limitations

It Doesn’t have them all

The Codex of Power doesn’t hold every aspect of every Legendary in the game. Players will have to do some digging in taking out powerful demons and find Legendaries through grind and grit. Some Legendary Aspects are not available for non-traditional means.

Roll Imprint is Low

When a Codex of Power Aspect imprints, it uses the lowest roll possible for that particular Aspect. For example, if a player tries to use a 15-30 percent chance deal for Thorns Damage, it would only imprint the 15 percent probability. The lowest roll will always imprint automatically.

