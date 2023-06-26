D4 | Helltide 175 Mystery Chest Locations In Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, region-wide events, known as Helltide Events, occur every 2 hours and 15 minutes and last for 1 hour. Players can participate in these events starting from World Tier 3. These events spawn stronger enemies that can drop Aberrant Cinders. Aberrant Cinders are used to unlock Mystery Chests. When a player dies, they lose a portion of their Cinders.

Mystery Chests have fixed spawn locations, and the number of Aberrant Cinders needed to open them ranges from 75 to 175. Mystery Chests that cost more Aberrant Cinders have a higher chance of dropping more powerful gear.

Tortured Gifts of Mysteries Quick Facts

The Mystery Chests that cost 175 Aberrant Cinders are called Tortured Gifts of Mysteries and they are the most valuable as they can reward numerous Legendary items. Dropping anywhere from 2 to 5 Legendary Items per chest which includes Sacred and Ancestral (in World Tier 4).

are active at a time in Fractured Peaks, Hawezar, Dry Steppes, and Scosglen. 4 Tortured Gifts of Mysteries can be unlocked per Helltide in Fractured Peaks , Hawezar , Dry Steppes . 6 if it is Scosglen or Kehjistan.

can be unlocked per Helltide in , , . The locations of chests reset at the top of the hour. This will cause more 175 chests to spawn a second time during the same Helltide Event.

Use the maps below to make locating the 175 Helltide Mystery Chests faster and easier.

Fractured Peaks Helltide Chest Locations

Hawezar Helltide Chest Locations

Scosglen Helltide Chest Locations

Dry Steppes Helltide Chest Locations

Kehjistan Helltide Chest Locations