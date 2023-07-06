D4 | How To Calculate Damage In Diablo 4

Calculating damage in Diablo 4 is not at all straightforward and arbitrarily complicated. There is an ongoing debate online as to how damage is calculated in the game, and there is evidence that the information in the tooltips is not entirely accurate. Thankfully, there are a few strategies that players can use to attempt to find out if one piece of gear is better for their build than another.

In this article, we will provide information that will help players understand how their damage is calculated, from additive to multiplicative damage, to understanding how some damage sources are lumped together in so-called “buckets”.

What are Damage Buckets?

The first category of Damage comes from the Weapon Damage Value. It is the primary damage category that all calculations are based upon.

Next, its damage is increased either additively or multiplicatively.

Additive Example : 100 Weapon Damage + 50% Core Damage + 50% Distant Damage = 200 Damage

: Multiplicative Example : 100 Weapon Damage + 50% Core Damage + 50% Vulnerable Damage = 225 Damage

:

In the first example, Distant Damage is added to the total damage. In the Second example, Vulnerable Damage is multiplying the weapon and core damage causing a higher result.

All Additive Damage Sources By Class

All of the affixes below are additive; so long as the conditions are met (ie: using a core skill, the target is slowed, using a fire skill) an increase in any of these stats is considered equal.

The Table below shows Additive Affixes that are based on the source of “Damage With”:

Barbarian Druid Necromancer Rogue Sorcerer Basic Basic Basic Basic Basic Core Core Core Core Conjuration Physical Physical Physical Physical Core Bleeding Companion Blood Cutthroat Fire Dual Wielding Earth Shadow Dual Wielding Burning Bludgeoning Lightning Bone Marksman Pyromancy Brawling Poison Darkness Ranged Frost Mace Storm Minions Trap Cold Polearm Werebear Shadow (DOT) Imbued Crackling Energy Slashing Werewolf Golem Imbuement Lightning Swapped Weapons Blood Orb Poison Shock Sword Mages Shadow Weapon Mastery Warriors Cold Dodging Crit Dmg with Core Crit Dmg with Core Crit Dmg with Core Crit Dmg with Core Crit Dmg with Core Crit Dmg with Earth Crit Dmg with Blood Crit Dmg with Cold Crit Dmg with Fire Crit Dmg with Lightning Crit Dmg with Bone Crit Dmg with Imbued Crit Dmg with Cold Crit Dmg with Poison Crit Dmg with Shadow Crit Dmg with Poison Crit Dmg with Lightning Crit Dmg with Werewolf Crit Dmg with Shadow

Next, you can have additional Additive Bonuses depending on your current Status Effect:

Barbarian Druid Necromancer Rogue Sorcerer Healthy Healthy Healthy Healthy Healthy Fortified Fortified Fortified Berserking Human Shapeshifted Werebear Werewolf

Additionally, there are more Additive Damage Affixes for “Damage To” afflicted targets:

Barbarian Druid Necromancer Rogue Sorcerer Crowd Controlled Crowd Controlled Crowd Controlled Crowd Controlled Crowd Controlled Slowed Slowed Slowed Slowed Slowed Stunned Stunned Stunned Stunned Stunned Close Close Close Close Close Distant Distant Distant Distant Distant Elites Elites Elites Elites Elites Healthy Healthy Healthy Healthy Healthy Injured Injured Injured Injured Injured Knocked Down Immobilized Frozen Immobilized Immobilized Bleeding Poisoned Chilled Knocked Down Frozen Frozen Chilled Poisoned Burning Dazed Trapped Crit Dmg VS CC Crit Dmg VS CC Crit Dmg VS CC Crit Dmg VS CC Crit Dmg VS CC Crit Dmg VS Vulnerable Crit Dmg VS Vulnerable Crit Dmg VS Vulnerable Crit Dmg VS Vulnerable

Multiplicative Damage Bucket Sources

All Damage is then increased Multiplicatively from the following sources:

1% for every 10 of the Main Stat, dependent on class: Barbarian : Strength

: Strength Druid : Willpower

: Willpower Necromancer : Intelligence

: Intelligence Rogue : Dexterity

: Dexterity Sorcerer: Intelligence The All Damage stat Located in the character pane in the line “You have +X.X% of this stat from items and Paragon.“ Critical Strikes When a critical hit occurs, (identified by the Yellow Combat Text ) all of the above damage is increased by the Critical Strike Damage Value.

Vulnerable Damage

Finally, on top of everything listed, all of the damage above is further multiplied when a target is afflicted with Vulnerability (identified by the health bar having a Purple Glow).

Overpower Damage

When an attack is Overpowered (identified by the Blue Combat Text), the damage is a separate additive calculation on top of everything else:

Health + Fortify + Overpower Damage %. This damage can Crit (identified by the Orange Combat Text )

The base rate to Overpower is 3% for all classes.

Legendary Affixes Damage Calculation

Lastly, the Legendary Aspects have special modifiers that can be additive or multiplicative. These are typically identified by the “x” or “+” symbol in the tooltip next to the number value it affects. However, there have been cases where the tooltip additive or multiplicative sign has been proven incorrect. You may have to turn on Advanced Tooltip Information in the game settings to see these.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the most important aspect of damage calculation is to increase Multiplicative damage sources as much as possible for the highest damage output. You can also use a tool such as d4ut.net to see a rough calculation of your damage based on each skill used.