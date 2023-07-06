D4 | How To Calculate Damage In Diablo 4

Calculating damage in Diablo 4 is not at all straightforward and arbitrarily complicated. There is an ongoing debate online as to how damage is calculated in the game, and there is evidence that the information in the tooltips is not entirely accurate. Thankfully, there are a few strategies that players can use to attempt to find out if one piece of gear is better for their build than another.

In this article, we will provide information that will help players understand how their damage is calculated, from additive to multiplicative damage, to understanding how some damage sources are lumped together in so-called “buckets”.

What are Damage Buckets?

Additive
Multiplicative
Vulnerable
Overpower
The first category of Damage comes from the Weapon Damage Value. It is the primary damage category that all calculations are based upon.

Next, its damage is increased either additively or multiplicatively.

  • Additive Example:
    • 100 Weapon Damage + 50% Core Damage + 50% Distant Damage = 200 Damage
  • Multiplicative Example:
    • 100 Weapon Damage + 50% Core Damage + 50% Vulnerable Damage = 225 Damage

In the first example, Distant Damage is added to the total damage. In the Second example, Vulnerable Damage is multiplying the weapon and core damage causing a higher result.

All Additive Damage Sources By Class

All of the affixes below are additive; so long as the conditions are met (ie: using a core skill, the target is slowed, using a fire skill) an increase in any of these stats is considered equal.

The Table below shows Additive Affixes that are based on the source of “Damage With”:

Barbarian Druid Necromancer Rogue Sorcerer
Basic Basic Basic Basic Basic
Core Core Core Core Conjuration
Physical Physical Physical Physical Core
Bleeding Companion Blood Cutthroat Fire
Dual Wielding Earth Shadow Dual Wielding Burning
Bludgeoning Lightning Bone Marksman Pyromancy
Brawling Poison Darkness Ranged Frost
Mace Storm Minions Trap Cold
Polearm Werebear Shadow (DOT) Imbued Crackling Energy
Slashing Werewolf Golem Imbuement Lightning
Swapped Weapons Blood Orb Poison Shock
Sword Mages Shadow
Weapon Mastery Warriors Cold
Dodging
Crit Dmg with Core Crit Dmg with Core Crit Dmg with Core Crit Dmg with Core Crit Dmg with Core
Crit Dmg with Earth Crit Dmg with Blood Crit Dmg with Cold Crit Dmg with Fire
Crit Dmg with Lightning Crit Dmg with Bone Crit Dmg with Imbued Crit Dmg with Cold
Crit Dmg with Poison Crit Dmg with Shadow Crit Dmg with Poison Crit Dmg with Lightning
Crit Dmg with Werewolf Crit Dmg with Shadow

Next, you can have additional Additive Bonuses depending on your current Status Effect:

Barbarian Druid Necromancer Rogue Sorcerer
Healthy Healthy Healthy Healthy Healthy
Fortified Fortified Fortified
Berserking Human
Shapeshifted
Werebear
Werewolf

Additionally, there are more Additive Damage Affixes for “Damage To” afflicted targets:

Barbarian Druid Necromancer Rogue Sorcerer
Crowd Controlled Crowd Controlled Crowd Controlled Crowd Controlled Crowd Controlled
Slowed Slowed Slowed Slowed Slowed
Stunned Stunned Stunned Stunned Stunned
Close Close Close Close Close
Distant Distant Distant Distant Distant
Elites Elites Elites Elites Elites
Healthy Healthy Healthy Healthy Healthy
Injured Injured Injured Injured Injured
Knocked Down Immobilized Frozen Immobilized Immobilized
Bleeding Poisoned Chilled Knocked Down Frozen
Frozen Chilled
Poisoned Burning
Dazed
Trapped
Crit Dmg VS CC Crit Dmg VS CC Crit Dmg VS CC Crit Dmg VS CC Crit Dmg VS CC
Crit Dmg VS Vulnerable Crit Dmg VS Vulnerable Crit Dmg VS Vulnerable Crit Dmg VS Vulnerable

Multiplicative Damage Bucket Sources

All Damage is then increased Multiplicatively from the following sources:

  1. 1% for every 10 of the Main Stat, dependent on class:
    • Barbarian: Strength
    • Druid: Willpower
    • Necromancer: Intelligence
    • Rogue: Dexterity
    • Sorcerer: Intelligence
  2. The All Damage stat
    • Located in the character pane in the line “You have +X.X% of this stat from items and Paragon.
  3. Critical Strikes
    • When a critical hit occurs, (identified by the Yellow Combat Text) all of the above damage is increased by the Critical Strike Damage Value.

Vulnerable Damage

Finally, on top of everything listed, all of the damage above is further multiplied when a target is afflicted with Vulnerability (identified by the health bar having a Purple Glow).

Overpower Damage

When an attack is Overpowered (identified by the Blue Combat Text), the damage is a separate additive calculation on top of everything else:

  • Health + Fortify + Overpower Damage %.
    • This damage can Crit (identified by the Orange Combat Text)
  • The base rate to Overpower is 3% for all classes.

Legendary Affixes Damage Calculation

Lastly, the Legendary Aspects have special modifiers that can be additive or multiplicative. These are typically identified by the “x” or “+” symbol in the tooltip next to the number value it affects. However, there have been cases where the tooltip additive or multiplicative sign has been proven incorrect. You may have to turn on Advanced Tooltip Information in the game settings to see these.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the most important aspect of damage calculation is to increase Multiplicative damage sources as much as possible for the highest damage output. You can also use a tool such as d4ut.net to see a rough calculation of your damage based on each skill used.

