D4 | How To Calculate Damage In Diablo 4

Calculating damage in Diablo 4 is not at all straightforward and arbitrarily complicated. There is an ongoing debate online as to how damage is calculated in the game, and there is evidence that the information in the tooltips is not entirely accurate. Thankfully, there are a few strategies that players can use to attempt to find out if one piece of gear is better for their build than another.
In this article, we will provide information that will help players understand how their damage is calculated, from additive to multiplicative damage, to understanding how some damage sources are lumped together in so-called “buckets”.
What are Damage Buckets?
The first category of Damage comes from the Weapon Damage Value. It is the primary damage category that all calculations are based upon.
Next, its damage is increased either additively or multiplicatively.
- Additive Example:
- 100 Weapon Damage + 50% Core Damage + 50% Distant Damage = 200 Damage
- Multiplicative Example:
- 100 Weapon Damage + 50% Core Damage + 50% Vulnerable Damage = 225 Damage
In the first example, Distant Damage is added to the total damage. In the Second example, Vulnerable Damage is multiplying the weapon and core damage causing a higher result.
All Additive Damage Sources By Class
All of the affixes below are additive; so long as the conditions are met (ie: using a core skill, the target is slowed, using a fire skill) an increase in any of these stats is considered equal.
The Table below shows Additive Affixes that are based on the source of “Damage With”:
|Barbarian
|Druid
|Necromancer
|Rogue
|Sorcerer
|Basic
|Basic
|Basic
|Basic
|Basic
|Core
|Core
|Core
|Core
|Conjuration
|Physical
|Physical
|Physical
|Physical
|Core
|Bleeding
|Companion
|Blood
|Cutthroat
|Fire
|Dual Wielding
|Earth
|Shadow
|Dual Wielding
|Burning
|Bludgeoning
|Lightning
|Bone
|Marksman
|Pyromancy
|Brawling
|Poison
|Darkness
|Ranged
|Frost
|Mace
|Storm
|Minions
|Trap
|Cold
|Polearm
|Werebear
|Shadow (DOT)
|Imbued
|Crackling Energy
|Slashing
|Werewolf
|Golem
|Imbuement
|Lightning
|Swapped Weapons
|Blood Orb
|Poison
|Shock
|Sword
|Mages
|Shadow
|Weapon Mastery
|Warriors
|Cold
|Dodging
|Crit Dmg with Core
|Crit Dmg with Core
|Crit Dmg with Core
|Crit Dmg with Core
|Crit Dmg with Core
|Crit Dmg with Earth
|Crit Dmg with Blood
|Crit Dmg with Cold
|Crit Dmg with Fire
|Crit Dmg with Lightning
|Crit Dmg with Bone
|Crit Dmg with Imbued
|Crit Dmg with Cold
|Crit Dmg with Poison
|Crit Dmg with Shadow
|Crit Dmg with Poison
|Crit Dmg with Lightning
|Crit Dmg with Werewolf
|Crit Dmg with Shadow
Next, you can have additional Additive Bonuses depending on your current Status Effect:
|Barbarian
|Druid
|Necromancer
|Rogue
|Sorcerer
|Healthy
|Healthy
|Healthy
|Healthy
|Healthy
|Fortified
|Fortified
|Fortified
|Berserking
|Human
|Shapeshifted
|Werebear
|Werewolf
Additionally, there are more Additive Damage Affixes for “Damage To” afflicted targets:
|Barbarian
|Druid
|Necromancer
|Rogue
|Sorcerer
|Crowd Controlled
|Crowd Controlled
|Crowd Controlled
|Crowd Controlled
|Crowd Controlled
|Slowed
|Slowed
|Slowed
|Slowed
|Slowed
|Stunned
|Stunned
|Stunned
|Stunned
|Stunned
|Close
|Close
|Close
|Close
|Close
|Distant
|Distant
|Distant
|Distant
|Distant
|Elites
|Elites
|Elites
|Elites
|Elites
|Healthy
|Healthy
|Healthy
|Healthy
|Healthy
|Injured
|Injured
|Injured
|Injured
|Injured
|Knocked Down
|Immobilized
|Frozen
|Immobilized
|Immobilized
|Bleeding
|Poisoned
|Chilled
|Knocked Down
|Frozen
|Frozen
|Chilled
|Poisoned
|Burning
|Dazed
|Trapped
|Crit Dmg VS CC
|Crit Dmg VS CC
|Crit Dmg VS CC
|Crit Dmg VS CC
|Crit Dmg VS CC
|Crit Dmg VS Vulnerable
|Crit Dmg VS Vulnerable
|Crit Dmg VS Vulnerable
|Crit Dmg VS Vulnerable
Multiplicative Damage Bucket Sources
All Damage is then increased Multiplicatively from the following sources:
- 1% for every 10 of the Main Stat, dependent on class:
- Barbarian: Strength
- Druid: Willpower
- Necromancer: Intelligence
- Rogue: Dexterity
- Sorcerer: Intelligence
- The All Damage stat
- Located in the character pane in the line “You have +X.X% of this stat from items and Paragon.“
- Critical Strikes
- When a critical hit occurs, (identified by the Yellow Combat Text) all of the above damage is increased by the Critical Strike Damage Value.
Vulnerable Damage
Finally, on top of everything listed, all of the damage above is further multiplied when a target is afflicted with Vulnerability (identified by the health bar having a Purple Glow).
Overpower Damage
When an attack is Overpowered (identified by the Blue Combat Text), the damage is a separate additive calculation on top of everything else:
- Health + Fortify + Overpower Damage %.
- This damage can Crit (identified by the Orange Combat Text)
- The base rate to Overpower is 3% for all classes.
Legendary Affixes Damage Calculation
Lastly, the Legendary Aspects have special modifiers that can be additive or multiplicative. These are typically identified by the “x” or “+” symbol in the tooltip next to the number value it affects. However, there have been cases where the tooltip additive or multiplicative sign has been proven incorrect. You may have to turn on Advanced Tooltip Information in the game settings to see these.
Conclusion
In conclusion, the most important aspect of damage calculation is to increase Multiplicative damage sources as much as possible for the highest damage output. You can also use a tool such as d4ut.net to see a rough calculation of your damage based on each skill used.