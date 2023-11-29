With so many specializations changing up the way each class plays with the new Rune system in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery, the meta as we know it shifts each phase of SOD. This SOD DPS Tier list will outline where each class lands in damage dealing for PvE scenarios. The information given is based on Phase 1 of WoW Classic: SOD, which involves a level cap of 25 and raiding the Blackfathom Deeps.

As the WoW Classic season continues to be discovered, these Hardcore Gamer tier lists will be updated and classes will often shift around, especially at the beginning of each phase as the level bracket slowly rises to 60. This list is built on current expectations of how each class will perform in a raid or dungeon scenario.

Why Trust Hardcore Gamer's WoW Tier Lists?

With experience since the original Vanilla WoW days back in 2004 and 2005, private servers, and WoW Classic, the Hardcore Gamer team then attended Blizzcon 2023 to further experience what WoW Classic: SOD had to offer. Hands-on time with the demo on the Blizzcon floor allowed the team to test out several classes and specializations. Since then, we've put countless hours into the game until we reached the point where we were confident in our ability to objectively assess and rank each class against the others.

Updated by Jason Moth on December 19, 2023: This tier list has been updated to better reflect the current state of the meta a few weeks into Season of Discovery Phase 1. Some of these rankings may change again as we move closer to Phase 2 and beyond, so check back often for all the latest DPS tier list updates.

WoW: SOD DPS Tier List Ranking Criteria (PVE)

It is important to outline the main factors we took into consideration when building this Season of Discovery DPS tier list. The factors applied are based on each class's ability in the Blackfathom Deeps raid. Here are the main factors to keep in mind, from most to least important:

Damage output potential (Single Target and AoE) Damage scaling at 25 Mobility Other buffs or synergies they bring to the raid

Season of Discovery DPS Tier List Overall Ranking

S Tier

The best of the best. The cream of the crop. These are the classes you should go for if you're aiming to top the DPS meters in Blackfathom Deeps during Phase 1 of WoW Classic: Season of Discovery.

Rogue

Rogues did not gain much in terms of new runes with Season of Discovery. Most rogues will use Envenom with Deadly Brew and either Saber Slash or Mutilate. While there is not much choice regarding Runes for Rogues when focusing on PvE, the damage is still there. Rogues excel at single-target damage, and at level 25 they have already unlocked the ability to use poisons. These poisons, mixed with the new Runes means intense damage output on single-target enemies like bosses.

The playstyle of this class hasn’t changed much since the days of Vanilla WoW. The biggest difference is that now you have new abilities - and new combo opportunities - to work with. Once you’ve mastered the new Rune abilities, you’ll be slicing and dicing your way up the DPS meters with ease, especially if you’re playing as an Assassination or Combat Rogue. Subtlety isn’t terrible, but it’s not as good as the other two specs.

Difficulty Single Target Damage AoE Damage Cleave Damage Low Very High None None

Hunter

Hunters pump out massive single-target damage from afar, especially if they invest heavily into the Marksmanship tree. Beast Mastery is also a viable spec for endgame content while melee-focused Survival Hunters are no slouches either. Essentially, every Hunter spec has something to offer, however, we do recommend you stick with Marksmanship if you want to top the DPS meters.

Hunters bring a lot of damage to the table thanks to Rune abilities like Explosive Shot, Master Marksman, and Flanking Strike. Meanwhile, they also provide important buffs for the whole raid courtesy of Aspect of the Lion. Combine that with their high mobility and ridiculous range, and it’s easy to see why Hunters are one of the top DPS classes in Season of Discovery right now.

Difficulty Single Target Damage AoE Damage Cleave Damage Low Very High Moderate Moderate

Warrior

Warriors underwent minor changes compared to some of the other classes. Raging Blow and Consumed By Rage are their go-to Runes in Phase 1, with Single-Minded Fury and Quick Strike being solid choices for dual-wielding and two-handed Warriors, respectively. Rage management is a bit trickier than before because of Consumed By Rage, but that’s a small price to pay for being able to dish out insane DPS like there’s no tomorrow.

Fury and Arms are both very solid DPS specs in Season of Discovery, though two-handed weapons are generally a bit better than dual-wielded ones at this stage. Furthermore, hybrid builds that incorporate the best of both worlds are a very solid option as well. Regardless of your spec, you can’t really go wrong with Warrior in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery, hence why they sit comfortably in S Tier.

Difficulty Single Target Damage AoE Damage Cleave Damage Hard Moderate Low Moderate

A Tier

Druid

Druids can be a bit hit or miss depending on your spec. Balance Druids are a bit on the weak side at the moment, though they’re not quite the meme spec they used to be back in Vanilla WoW. Still, if you’re planning to DPS as a Druid you’ll want to stick to Feral for the time being. Feral Druids start off slow, but once you get Cat Form you’re off to the races. Feral Druids fulfill a similar role to Rogues while inflicting a bit less damage, however, they bring buffs and more versatility to the table.

The most important rune for Feral Druids is Wild Strikes, and not by a small margin either. This party-wide buff is absolutely essential during Phase 1 and makes every Feral Druid indispensable in raids. Meanwhile, other Runes like Mangle and Savage Roar allow Druids to put in some serious work during boss fights. Pound for pound, they’re not quite as strong as the S Tier classes in terms of PvE, but they come awfully close and may even end up surpassing them in later stages of Season of Discovery.

Difficulty Single Target Damage AoE Damage Cleave Damage Medium Moderate Low Low

Paladin

Retribution Paladins have been the butt of a lot of jokes during Vanilla WoW, but times have changed. This spec has received some of the most significant changes and buffs compared to any other class with the introduction of Season of Discovery. The return of Crusader Strike, borrowed from future expansions, brings the Ret Pally increased single-target damage. They are also able to gain Divine Storm for added AOE damage.

While Paladins still have a long way to go before they can be considered S Tier, they already made a lot of progress in Season of Discovery. Based on the improvements made so far, we wouldn’t be surprised if Paladins ended up becoming even stronger in later phases of Season of Discovery. For now, they’re sitting cozy in A on our DPS tier list.

Difficulty Single Target Damage AoE Damage Cleave Damage Moderate Moderate Moderate Moderate

Warlock

Warlocks are able to dish out endless abilities thanks to Life Tap. With some new options like Everlasting Affliction to beef up damage over time abilities, their output is better than ever before at this level. The main issue holding them back is a lack of hit %, similar to Mages. Another issue is that in a raid or dungeon scenario, oftentimes enemies will be dying long before any DOTs have a chance to run their duration.

Warlocks used to be a bit of a one-trick pony back in the day, but the reworked SoD version of the class is quite a bit more interesting and fun to play. They don’t necessarily shine in terms of DPS, but they’re no slouches either. This is especially true for Warlocks that invest most of their points into the Destruction tree as that’s where a lot of the damage comes from.

Difficulty Single Target Damage AoE Damage Cleave Damage Moderate High Moderate Moderate

B Tier

Mage

Mages are stronger than before while leveling thanks in particular to Living Flame. Combine that with a couple of other Runes and talents and you’ll find that Mages can be capable damage dealers in endgame PvE as well. However, their main issue at this stage comes from a lack of mana. While many of their spells deal a respectable amount of damage, Mages can often only cast a handful of them before they run out of juice and are forced to fall back on their wands. This is a particularly big problem during prolonged engagements.

The old saying, “the candle that burns twice as bright, burns half as long” perfectly describes Fire Mages in Phase 1 of Season of Discovery. Unfortunately, Fire just so happens to be the best spec for Mages at the moment. Frost is easily the weakest and Arcane is tailored more toward healing. Mages do alright in endgame content provided they have good gear and a sizeable mana pool, but they won’t be able to unlock their full potential until later stages when mana becomes less of an issue.

Difficulty Single Target Damage AoE Damage Cleave Damage Low Very High High None

Shaman

Shamans finally get their much-requested buff from a tanking perspective, but their DPS side has been left wanting more. The main DPS option currently is to dual wield, and with new Runes there is some added usefulness and ability to regenerate mana quicker, but it isn't quite enough to move the Shaman up the totem pole.

If you’re adamant about playing a Shaman anyway and want to squeeze as much DPS as you can out of it, we recommend sticking to Enhancement. While neither of the two DPS specs is particularly strong, Enhancement is a little better than Elemental in Phase 1 of Season of Discovery. As with most of the other classes, this may change during later phases.

Difficulty Single Target Damage AoE Damage Cleave Damage High Low Low Low

C Tier

Priest

Priests will want to run Shadow spec for damage-dealing purposes. New Runes available to the Priest don't address mana issues in the same way Shamans are assisted, which puts them even lower on the list than Shamans. Hitting targets and dealing considerable damage should scale in later phases when the Shadow Priest is able to round out their spec.

Aside from perhaps Frost Mages, Priests are currently the weakest DPS class in Season of Discovery. To some extent, this isn’t very surprising considering that Priests are primarily designed to be healers. Having said that, the potential for bigger DPS is certainly there and once Priests get access to Shadowform at level 40, they’re almost certain to go up a tier or two. For now, though, they’re stuck firmly in C tier.

Difficulty Single Target Damage AoE Damage Cleave Damage Moderate Low Low Low