a male orc in spiked armor holds a fire staff in front of lightning cliffs and water. Text: Elemental Shaman Best in slot gear

Elemental Shaman Best in Slot (BIS) Gear Guide | WoW Classic Season of Discovery

By

Elemental Shamans were already pretty bursty with their damage, now with the new Runes, Overload and Lava Burst, they’re going to be pretty ridiculous. They also get better mana management with Water Shield or Shamanistic Rage.

Let’s take a look at their options for Best in Slot items at level 25 to truly reach your potential!

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer’s BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.

Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.

Gear Stat Priority for Elemental Shaman

  1. Spell Hit
    • Reduce the chance of misses
  2. Spell Damage
    • Increases spell damage
  3. Spell Crit
    • Increases spell damage
  4. Mp5
    • Improves Mana Regeneration
  5. Intellect
    • Increase total Mana pool and Crit chance with Spells.
  6. Stamina
    • Increases total health pool for survivability.
  7. Spirit
    • Mana Regeneration outside of casting

There are also going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:

  1. of Nature’s Wrath (+Nature Spell Damage)
  2. of Intellect (+Intellect)
  3. of Concentration (+2 mana every 5 sec.)
  4. of the Eagle (+Intellect and +Stamina)
  5. of the Falcon (+Agility and +Intellect)
  6. of the Gorilla (+Intellect and +Strength)
  7. of the Owl (+Intellect and +Spirit)

Elemental Shaman Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Elemental Shamans. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Slot Item Source
Head Spellpower Goggles Xtreme Engineering
Neck Spectral Necklace World Drop, Fishing
Shoulders Robust Shoulders World Drop
Back Cutthroat’s Cape World Drop
Chest Dervish Tunic World Drop, Fishing
Wrists Headhunter’s Bands World Drop
Hands Gnoll Casting Gloves Mosshide Mistweaver (Wetlands)
Belt Belt of Arugal Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)
Legs Silver-thread Pants World Drop
Feet Pathfinder Footpads World Drop
Ring 1 Advisor’s Ring Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Ring 2 Black Widow Band Leech Widow (Wetlands)
Trinket 1 Arena Grand Master Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
Trinket 2 Rune of Perfection Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Main-Hand Magician Staff World Drop
Off-Hand Basalt Buckler Quest – The Corrupter (H) (Desolace)

Best Gear Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you’re struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options.

*It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Item Slot Navigation Menu

Head Neck Shoulder Back
Chest Wrist Hand Waist
Leg Feet Ring Trinket
Weapon
Item Source
Spellpower Goggles Xtreme Engineering

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Neck Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Spectral Necklace World Drop, Fishing
Glowing Green Talisman World Drop, Fishing
Scout’s Medallion Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Shoulder Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Robust Shoulders World Drop
Magician’s Mantle World Drop
Feline Mantle Quest – Wolf Master Nandos (Shadowfang Keep)
Mantle of Woe Quest – Vorrel’s Revenge (H) (Scarlet Monastery)
Death Speaker Mantle Death Speaker Jargba (Razorfen Kraul)
Emblazoned Shoulders World Drop

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Back Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Cutthroat’s Cape World Drop
Resilient Cape World Drop
Soft Willow Cape Quest – Je’neu of the Earthen Ring (H) (Ashenvale)
Windsong Drape Quest – Free at Last (H) (Thousand Needles)
Pearl-clasped Cloak Tailoring

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Chest Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Dervish Tunic World Drop, Fishing
Black Velvet Robes World Drop
Necrology Robes Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
Tree Bark Jacket Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)
Robes of Arugal Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)
Azure Silk Vest Tailoring

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Wrist Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Headhunter’s Bands World Drop
Mindthrust Bracers Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
Fingerbone Bracers Forsaken Dark Stalker (Ashenvale)
Silver-thread Cuffs World Drop
Owl Bracers Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)
Antonio Perelli (Vendor in Duskwood)
Bernard Brubaker (A) (Vendor in Redridge Mountains)
Vexspindle (The Barrens)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Hand Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Gnoll Casting Gloves Mosshide Mistweaver (Wetlands)
Jutebraid Gloves Quest – Horde Presence (H) (The Barrens)
Shredder Operating Gloves Quest – The Lost Pages (H) (Ashenvale)
Pathfinder Gloves World Drop
Magefist Gloves World Drop
Silver-thread Gloves World Drop

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Waist Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Belt of Arugal Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)
Silver-lined Belt World Drop
Warsong Sash Quest – Warsong Supplies (H) (Ashenvale)
Durable Belt World Drop
Keller’s Girdle World Drop
Wizard’s Belt Charys Yserian (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City)
Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)
Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood)
Wenna Silkbeard (A) (Vendor in Wetlands)
Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains)
Jennabink Powerseam (A) (Vendor in Wetlands)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Leg Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Silver-thread Pants World Drop
Dervish Leggings World Drop
Darkweave Breeches World Drop
Azure Silk Pants Tailoring
Sacred Burial Trousers Quest – Battle of Hillsbrad (H) (Hillsbrad Foothills)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Feet Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Pathfinder Footpads World Drop
Tundra Boots Quest – Grimtotem Spying (H) (Thousand Needles)
Silver-thread Boots World Drop
Spidersilk Boots Tailoring
Lightheel Boots Quest – Protect Kanati Greycloud (H) (Thousand Needles)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Ring Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Advisor’s Ring Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Black Widow Band Leech Widow (Wetlands)
Snake Hoop Quest – Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)
Cobalt Ring World Drop
Lavishly Jeweled Ring Gilnid (The Deadmines)
Azora’s Will World Drop

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Trinket Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Arena Grand Master Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
Rune of Perfection Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Insignia of the Horde Sergeant Ba’sha (H) (Vendor in Orgrimmar)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Weapon Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD

Main-Hand Options

Item Source
Magician Staff World Drop
Honed Stiletto World Drop, Fishing
Rod of the Sleepwalker Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
Twisted Chanter’s Staff World Drop
Kam’s Walking Stick Kam Deepfury (The Stockade)
Emberstone Staff Captain Greenskin (The Deadmines)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Off-Hand Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Basalt Buckler Quest – The Corrupter (H) (Desolace)
Witch’s Finger Quest – Baron Aquanis (H) (Ashenvale)
Pathfinder Guard World Drop
Seedcloud Buckler Verdan the Everliving (Wailing Caverns)
Bright Sphere World Drop
Orb of Power Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)
Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood)
Veenix (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains)

Leave a Reply