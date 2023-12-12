Elemental Shaman Best in Slot (BIS) Gear Guide | WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Elemental Shamans were already pretty bursty with their damage, now with the new Runes, Overload and Lava Burst, they’re going to be pretty ridiculous. They also get better mana management with Water Shield or Shamanistic Rage.
Let’s take a look at their options for Best in Slot items at level 25 to truly reach your potential!
General Notes on Hardcore Gamer’s BIS Lists
While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.
Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.
Gear Stat Priority for Elemental Shaman
-
Spell Hit
- Reduce the chance of misses
-
Spell Damage
- Increases spell damage
-
Spell Crit
- Increases spell damage
-
Mp5
- Improves Mana Regeneration
-
Intellect
- Increase total Mana pool and Crit chance with Spells.
-
Stamina
- Increases total health pool for survivability.
- Spirit
- Mana Regeneration outside of casting
There are also going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:
- of Nature’s Wrath (+Nature Spell Damage)
- of Intellect (+Intellect)
- of Concentration (+2 mana every 5 sec.)
- of the Eagle (+Intellect and +Stamina)
- of the Falcon (+Agility and +Intellect)
- of the Gorilla (+Intellect and +Strength)
- of the Owl (+Intellect and +Spirit)
Elemental Shaman Best in Slot Season of Discovery
The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Elemental Shamans. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.
|Slot
|Item
|Source
|Head
|Spellpower Goggles Xtreme
|Engineering
|Neck
|Spectral Necklace
|World Drop, Fishing
|Shoulders
|Robust Shoulders
|World Drop
|Back
|Cutthroat’s Cape
|World Drop
|Chest
|Dervish Tunic
|World Drop, Fishing
|Wrists
|Headhunter’s Bands
|World Drop
|Hands
|Gnoll Casting Gloves
|Mosshide Mistweaver (Wetlands)
|Belt
|Belt of Arugal
|Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)
|Legs
|Silver-thread Pants
|World Drop
|Feet
|Pathfinder Footpads
|World Drop
|Ring 1
|Advisor’s Ring
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|Ring 2
|Black Widow Band
|Leech Widow (Wetlands)
|Trinket 1
|Arena Grand Master
|Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|Trinket 2
|Rune of Perfection
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|Main-Hand
|Magician Staff
|World Drop
|Off-Hand
|Basalt Buckler
|Quest – The Corrupter (H) (Desolace)
Best Gear Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD
Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you’re struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options.
*It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.
Best Head Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Spellpower Goggles Xtreme
|Engineering
Best Neck Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Spectral Necklace
|World Drop, Fishing
|Glowing Green Talisman
|World Drop, Fishing
|Scout’s Medallion
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Best Shoulder Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Robust Shoulders
|World Drop
|Magician’s Mantle
|World Drop
|Feline Mantle
|Quest – Wolf Master Nandos (Shadowfang Keep)
|Mantle of Woe
|Quest – Vorrel’s Revenge (H) (Scarlet Monastery)
|Death Speaker Mantle
|Death Speaker Jargba (Razorfen Kraul)
|Emblazoned Shoulders
|World Drop
Best Back Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Cutthroat’s Cape
|World Drop
|Resilient Cape
|World Drop
|Soft Willow Cape
|Quest – Je’neu of the Earthen Ring (H) (Ashenvale)
|Windsong Drape
|Quest – Free at Last (H) (Thousand Needles)
|Pearl-clasped Cloak
|Tailoring
Best Chest Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Dervish Tunic
|World Drop, Fishing
|Black Velvet Robes
|World Drop
|Necrology Robes
|Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
|Tree Bark Jacket
|Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Robes of Arugal
|Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)
|Azure Silk Vest
|Tailoring
Best Wrist Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Headhunter’s Bands
|World Drop
|Mindthrust Bracers
|Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
|Fingerbone Bracers
|Forsaken Dark Stalker (Ashenvale)
|Silver-thread Cuffs
|World Drop
|Owl Bracers
|Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)
Antonio Perelli (Vendor in Duskwood)
Bernard Brubaker (A) (Vendor in Redridge Mountains)
Vexspindle (The Barrens)
Best Hand Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Gnoll Casting Gloves
|Mosshide Mistweaver (Wetlands)
|Jutebraid Gloves
|Quest – Horde Presence (H) (The Barrens)
|Shredder Operating Gloves
|Quest – The Lost Pages (H) (Ashenvale)
|Pathfinder Gloves
|World Drop
|Magefist Gloves
|World Drop
|Silver-thread Gloves
|World Drop
Best Waist Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Belt of Arugal
|Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)
|Silver-lined Belt
|World Drop
|Warsong Sash
|Quest – Warsong Supplies (H) (Ashenvale)
|Durable Belt
|World Drop
|Keller’s Girdle
|World Drop
|Wizard’s Belt
|Charys Yserian (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City)
Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)
Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood)
Wenna Silkbeard (A) (Vendor in Wetlands)
Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains)
Jennabink Powerseam (A) (Vendor in Wetlands)
Best Leg Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Silver-thread Pants
|World Drop
|Dervish Leggings
|World Drop
|Darkweave Breeches
|World Drop
|Azure Silk Pants
|Tailoring
|Sacred Burial Trousers
|Quest – Battle of Hillsbrad (H) (Hillsbrad Foothills)
Best Feet Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Pathfinder Footpads
|World Drop
|Tundra Boots
|Quest – Grimtotem Spying (H) (Thousand Needles)
|Silver-thread Boots
|World Drop
|Spidersilk Boots
|Tailoring
|Lightheel Boots
|Quest – Protect Kanati Greycloud (H) (Thousand Needles)
Best Ring Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Advisor’s Ring
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|Black Widow Band
|Leech Widow (Wetlands)
|Snake Hoop
|Quest – Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)
|Cobalt Ring
|World Drop
|Lavishly Jeweled Ring
|Gilnid (The Deadmines)
|Azora’s Will
|World Drop
Best Trinket Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Arena Grand Master
|Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|Rune of Perfection
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|Insignia of the Horde
|Sergeant Ba’sha (H) (Vendor in Orgrimmar)
Best Weapon Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD
Main-Hand Options
|Item
|Source
|Magician Staff
|World Drop
|Honed Stiletto
|World Drop, Fishing
|Rod of the Sleepwalker
|Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Twisted Chanter’s Staff
|World Drop
|Kam’s Walking Stick
|Kam Deepfury (The Stockade)
|Emberstone Staff
|Captain Greenskin (The Deadmines)
Best Off-Hand Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Basalt Buckler
|Quest – The Corrupter (H) (Desolace)
|Witch’s Finger
|Quest – Baron Aquanis (H) (Ashenvale)
|Pathfinder Guard
|World Drop
|Seedcloud Buckler
|Verdan the Everliving (Wailing Caverns)
|Bright Sphere
|World Drop
|Orb of Power
|Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)
Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood)
Veenix (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains)