Elemental Shaman Best in Slot (BIS) Gear Guide | WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Elemental Shamans were already pretty bursty with their damage, now with the new Runes, Overload and Lava Burst, they’re going to be pretty ridiculous. They also get better mana management with Water Shield or Shamanistic Rage.

Let’s take a look at their options for Best in Slot items at level 25 to truly reach your potential!

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer’s BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon. Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.

Gear Stat Priority for Elemental Shaman

Spell Hit Reduce the chance of misses Spell Damage Increases spell damage Spell Crit Increases spell damage Mp5 Improves Mana Regeneration Intellect Increase total Mana pool and Crit chance with Spells. Stamina Increases total health pool for survivability. Spirit Mana Regeneration outside of casting

There are also going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:

of Nature’s Wrath (+Nature Spell Damage) of Intellect (+Intellect) of Concentration (+2 mana every 5 sec.) of the Eagle (+Intellect and +Stamina) of the Falcon (+Agility and +Intellect) of the Gorilla (+Intellect and +Strength) of the Owl (+Intellect and +Spirit)

Elemental Shaman Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Elemental Shamans. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Best Gear Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you’re struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options.

*It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Item Slot Navigation Menu

Best Head Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD

Item Source Spellpower Goggles Xtreme Engineering

Best Neck Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD

Item Source Spectral Necklace World Drop, Fishing Glowing Green Talisman World Drop, Fishing Scout’s Medallion Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Best Shoulder Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD

Best Back Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD

Best Chest Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD

Best Wrist Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD

Item Source Headhunter’s Bands World Drop Mindthrust Bracers Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep) Fingerbone Bracers Forsaken Dark Stalker (Ashenvale) Silver-thread Cuffs World Drop Owl Bracers Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)

Antonio Perelli (Vendor in Duskwood)

Bernard Brubaker (A) (Vendor in Redridge Mountains)

Vexspindle (The Barrens)

Best Hand Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD

Best Waist Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD

Best Leg Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD

Best Feet Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD

Best Ring Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD

Best Trinket Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD

Best Weapon Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD

Main-Hand Options

Best Off-Hand Options For Elemental Shaman In SoD