Enhancement Shaman Best in Slot (BIS) Gear Guide | WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Enhancement Shamans in phase 1 at the level cap of 25 don’t see any drastic changes to their gameplay. The new runes seemingly solidify their role as a Dual Wielding spec, but as a pure DPS role they are somewhat limited. There are however more options to choose hybrid builds that may be more exciting, offering a versatility to tank, heal, ranged dps, and melee dps with the swap of a couple runes when you find them.
This list offers the best in slot gear for Enhancement Shamans at Level 25 following the stat priorities outlined below.
General Notes on Hardcore Gamer’s BIS Lists
While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.
Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.
Gear Stat Priority for Enhancement Shaman
Weapon Skill
- To reduce the chance of Glancing Blows
Crit
- More damage and Flurry uptime
Hit Rating
- To reduce the chance of Misses
Strength
- Increases melee attack power
Agility
- To increase Crit chance for more damage and Flurry uptime
Intellect
- To increase Crit chance with Spells.
Stamina
- For more health to survive longer
There are going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:
- of Strength (+Strength)
- of the Tiger (+Agility and +Strength)
- of Agility (+Agility)
- of Power (+Attack Power)
- of the Bear (+Stamina and +Strength)
- of the Monkey (+Agility and +Stamina)
- of the Gorilla (+Intellect and +Strength)
- of the Falcon (+Agility and +Intellect)
- of the Boar (+Spirit and +Strength)
- of the Wolf (+Agility and +Spirit)
Enhancement Shaman Best in Slot Season of Discovery
The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Enhancement Shamans. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.
|Slot
|Item
|Source
|Head
|Gnomish Goggles
|Engineering
|Neck
|Spectral Necklace
|World Drop, Fishing
|Shoulders
|Bristlebark Amice
|World Drop
|Back
|Phalanx Cloak
|World Drop
|Chest
|Dervish Tunic
|World Drop, Fishing
|Wrists
|Headhunter’s Bands
|World Drop
|Hands
|Pathfinder Gloves
|World Drop
|Belt
|Scaled Leather Belt
|World Drop
|Legs
|Triprunner Dungarees
|Quest – Rig Wars (H) (Gnomeregan)
Quest – The Grand Betrayal (A) (Gnomeregan)
|Feet
|Pathfinder Footpads
|World Drop
|Ring 1
|Thunderbrow Ring
|World Drop
|Ring 2
|Silverlaine’s Family Seal
|Baron Silverlaine (Shadowfang Keep)
|Trinket 1
|Arena Grand Master
|Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|Trinket 2
|Rune of Perfection
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|Main-Hand
|Slaghammer
|Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|Off-Hand
|Headsplitter
|World Drop
Best Gear Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD
Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you’re struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options.
*It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.
Item Slot Navigation Menu
|Head
|Neck
|Shoulder
|Back
|Chest
|Wrist
|Hand
|Waist
|Leg
|Feet
|Ring
|Trinket
|Weapon
Best Head Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Gnomish Goggles
|Engineering
|Humbert’s Helm
|Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)
|Ringed Helm
|Garneg Charskull (A) (Wetlands)
Best Neck Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Spectral Necklace
|World Drop, Fishing
|Scout’s Medallion
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Best Shoulder Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Bristlebark Amice
|World Drop
|Robust Shoulders
|World Drop
|Mantle of Thieves
|Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|Dark Leather Shoulders
|Leatherworking
|Feline Mantle
|Quest – Wolf Master Nandos (Shadowfang Keep)
Best Back Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Phalanx Cloak
|World Drop
|Parachute Cloak
|Engineering
|Slayer’s Cape
|World Drop
|Lambent Scale Cloak
|World Drop
|Cape of the Brotherhood
|Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
|Glowing Lizardscale Cloak
|Skum (Wailing Caverns)
Best Chest Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Dervish Tunic
|World Drop, Fishing
|Nightwalker Armor
|Nightbane Tainted One (Duskwood)
|Panther Armor
|Quest – The Den (H) (Stonetalon Mountains)
|Black Whelp Tunic
|Leatherworking
|Blackened Defias Armor
|Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
Best Wrist Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Headhunter’s Bands
|World Drop
|Jurassic Wristguards
|Razormaw Matriarch (Wetlands)
|Bristlebark Bindings
|World Drop
|Madwolf Bracers
|Nightbane Vile Fang (Duskwood)
|Loamflake Bracers
|Quest – Protect Kanati Greycloud (H) (Thousand Needles)
|Wolf Bracers
|Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)
Antonio Perelli (Vendor in Duskwood)
Bernard Brubaker (A) (Vendor in Redridge Mountains)
Vexspindle (The Barrens)
Best Hand Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Pathfinder Gloves
|World Drop
|Wolfclaw Gloves
|Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|Heavy Earthen Gloves
|Leatherworking
|Brawler Gloves
|World Drop
|Bristlebark Gloves
|World Drop
|Jutebraid Gloves
|Quest – Horde Presence (H) (The Barrens)
Best Waist Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Scaled Leather Belt
|World Drop
|Deftkin Belt
|Quest – Je’neu of the Earthen Ring (H) (Ashenvale)
|Emblazoned Belt
|World Drop, Fishing
|Windsong Cinch
|Quest – Free at Last (H) (Thousand Needles)
|Screecher Belt
|Quest – Bloodfury Bloodline (H) (Stonetalon Mountains)
|Ruffian Belt
|Rot Hide Bruiser (Silverpine Forest)
Best Leg Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Triprunner Dungarees
|Quest – Rig Wars (H) (Gnomeregan)
Quest – The Grand Betrayal (A) (Gnomeregan)
|Dervish Leggings
|World Drop
|Leggings of the Fang
|Lord Cobrahn (Wailing Caverns)
|Troll’s Bane Leggings
|World Drop
|Blackened Defias Leggings
|Zone Drop (The Deadmines)
|Dark Leather Pants
|Leatherworking
Best Feet Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Pathfinder Footpads
|World Drop
|Feet of the Lynx
|World Drop
|Stomping Boots
|Quest – Elixir of Pain (H) (Hillsbrad Foothills)
|Draftsman Boots
|Quest – Gerenzo Wrenchwhistle (Stonetalon Mountains)
|Vorrel’s Boots
|Quest – Vorrel’s Revenge (H) (Scarlet Monastery)
|Warsong Boots
|Quest – Warsong Supplies (H) (Ashenvale)
Best Ring Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Thunderbrow Ring
|World Drop
|Silverlaine’s Family Seal
|Baron Silverlaine (Shadowfang Keep)
|Savannah Ring
|World Drop, Fishing
|Tiger Band
|Quest – Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)
|Demon Band
|World Drop
Best Trinket Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Arena Grand Master
|Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|Rune of Perfection
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|Insignia of the Horde
|Sergeant Ba’sha (H) (Vendor in Orgrimmar)
Best Weapon Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD
Main-Hand Options
|Item
|Source
|Slaghammer
|Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|Brutal War Axe
|World Drop, Fishing
|Smite’s Mighty Hammer
|Mr. Smite (The Deadmines)
|Windstorm Hammer
|Quest – Final Passage (H) (Thousand Needles)
|Beazel’s Basher
|World Drop
|Mighty Iron Hammer
|Blacksmithing
Best Off-Hand Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Headsplitter
|World Drop
|Axe of the Enforcer
|Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Callous Axe
|Multiple Vendors
|Diamond Hammer
|World Drop
|Blackvenom Blade
|Rohh the Silent (Redridge Mountains)