Enhancement Shaman Best in Slot (BIS) Gear Guide | WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Enhancement Shamans in phase 1 at the level cap of 25 don’t see any drastic changes to their gameplay. The new runes seemingly solidify their role as a Dual Wielding spec, but as a pure DPS role they are somewhat limited. There are however more options to choose hybrid builds that may be more exciting, offering a versatility to tank, heal, ranged dps, and melee dps with the swap of a couple runes when you find them.

This list offers the best in slot gear for Enhancement Shamans at Level 25 following the stat priorities outlined below.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer’s BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.

Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.

Gear Stat Priority for Enhancement Shaman

  1. Weapon Skill
    • To reduce the chance of Glancing Blows
  2. Crit
    • More damage and Flurry uptime
  3. Hit Rating
    • To reduce the chance of Misses
  4. Strength
    • Increases melee attack power
  5. Agility
    • To increase Crit chance for more damage and Flurry uptime
  6. Intellect
    • To increase Crit chance with Spells.
  7. Stamina
    • For more health to survive longer

There are going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:

  1. of Strength (+Strength)
  2. of the Tiger (+Agility and +Strength)
  3. of Agility (+Agility)
  4. of Power (+Attack Power)
  5. of the Bear (+Stamina and +Strength)
  6. of the Monkey (+Agility and +Stamina)
  7. of the Gorilla (+Intellect and +Strength)
  8. of the Falcon (+Agility and +Intellect)
  9. of the Boar (+Spirit and +Strength)
  10. of the Wolf (+Agility and +Spirit)

Enhancement Shaman Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Enhancement Shamans. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Slot Item Source
Head Gnomish Goggles Engineering
Neck Spectral Necklace World Drop, Fishing
Shoulders Bristlebark Amice World Drop
Back Phalanx Cloak World Drop
Chest Dervish Tunic World Drop, Fishing
Wrists Headhunter’s Bands World Drop
Hands Pathfinder Gloves World Drop
Belt Scaled Leather Belt World Drop
Legs Triprunner Dungarees Quest – Rig Wars (H) (Gnomeregan)
Quest – The Grand Betrayal (A) (Gnomeregan)
Feet Pathfinder Footpads World Drop
Ring 1 Thunderbrow Ring World Drop
Ring 2 Silverlaine’s Family Seal Baron Silverlaine (Shadowfang Keep)
Trinket 1 Arena Grand Master Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
Trinket 2 Rune of Perfection Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Main-Hand Slaghammer Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
Off-Hand Headsplitter World Drop

Best Gear Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you’re struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options.

*It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Item Slot Navigation Menu

Head Neck Shoulder Back
Chest Wrist Hand Waist
Leg Feet Ring Trinket
Weapon
Item Source
Gnomish Goggles Engineering
Humbert’s Helm Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)
Ringed Helm Garneg Charskull (A) (Wetlands)

Best Neck Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Spectral Necklace World Drop, Fishing
Scout’s Medallion Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Best Shoulder Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Bristlebark Amice World Drop
Robust Shoulders World Drop
Mantle of Thieves Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
Dark Leather Shoulders Leatherworking
Feline Mantle Quest – Wolf Master Nandos (Shadowfang Keep)

Best Back Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Phalanx Cloak World Drop
Parachute Cloak Engineering
Slayer’s Cape World Drop
Lambent Scale Cloak World Drop
Cape of the Brotherhood Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
Glowing Lizardscale Cloak Skum (Wailing Caverns)

Best Chest Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Dervish Tunic World Drop, Fishing
Nightwalker Armor Nightbane Tainted One (Duskwood)
Panther Armor Quest – The Den (H) (Stonetalon Mountains)
Black Whelp Tunic Leatherworking
Blackened Defias Armor Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)

Best Wrist Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Headhunter’s Bands World Drop
Jurassic Wristguards Razormaw Matriarch (Wetlands)
Bristlebark Bindings World Drop
Madwolf Bracers Nightbane Vile Fang (Duskwood)
Loamflake Bracers Quest – Protect Kanati Greycloud (H) (Thousand Needles)
Wolf Bracers Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)
Antonio Perelli (Vendor in Duskwood)
Bernard Brubaker (A) (Vendor in Redridge Mountains)
Vexspindle (The Barrens)

Best Hand Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Pathfinder Gloves World Drop
Wolfclaw Gloves Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
Heavy Earthen Gloves Leatherworking
Brawler Gloves World Drop
Bristlebark Gloves World Drop
Jutebraid Gloves Quest – Horde Presence (H) (The Barrens)

Best Waist Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Scaled Leather Belt World Drop
Deftkin Belt Quest – Je’neu of the Earthen Ring (H) (Ashenvale)
Emblazoned Belt World Drop, Fishing
Windsong Cinch Quest – Free at Last (H) (Thousand Needles)
Screecher Belt Quest – Bloodfury Bloodline (H) (Stonetalon Mountains)
Ruffian Belt Rot Hide Bruiser (Silverpine Forest)

Best Leg Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Triprunner Dungarees Quest – Rig Wars (H) (Gnomeregan)
Quest – The Grand Betrayal (A) (Gnomeregan)
Dervish Leggings World Drop
Leggings of the Fang Lord Cobrahn (Wailing Caverns)
Troll’s Bane Leggings World Drop
Blackened Defias Leggings Zone Drop (The Deadmines)
Dark Leather Pants Leatherworking

Best Feet Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Pathfinder Footpads World Drop
Feet of the Lynx World Drop
Stomping Boots Quest – Elixir of Pain (H) (Hillsbrad Foothills)
Draftsman Boots Quest – Gerenzo Wrenchwhistle (Stonetalon Mountains)
Vorrel’s Boots Quest – Vorrel’s Revenge (H) (Scarlet Monastery)
Warsong Boots Quest – Warsong Supplies (H) (Ashenvale)

Best Ring Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Thunderbrow Ring World Drop
Silverlaine’s Family Seal Baron Silverlaine (Shadowfang Keep)
Savannah Ring World Drop, Fishing
Tiger Band Quest – Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)
Demon Band World Drop

Best Trinket Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Arena Grand Master Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
Rune of Perfection Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Insignia of the Horde Sergeant Ba’sha (H) (Vendor in Orgrimmar)

Best Weapon Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD

Main-Hand Options

Item Source
Slaghammer Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
Brutal War Axe World Drop, Fishing
Smite’s Mighty Hammer Mr. Smite (The Deadmines)
Windstorm Hammer Quest – Final Passage (H) (Thousand Needles)
Beazel’s Basher World Drop
Mighty Iron Hammer Blacksmithing

Best Off-Hand Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Headsplitter World Drop
Axe of the Enforcer Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)
Callous Axe Multiple Vendors
Diamond Hammer World Drop
Blackvenom Blade Rohh the Silent (Redridge Mountains)

