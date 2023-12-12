Enhancement Shaman Best in Slot (BIS) Gear Guide | WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Enhancement Shamans in phase 1 at the level cap of 25 don’t see any drastic changes to their gameplay. The new runes seemingly solidify their role as a Dual Wielding spec, but as a pure DPS role they are somewhat limited. There are however more options to choose hybrid builds that may be more exciting, offering a versatility to tank, heal, ranged dps, and melee dps with the swap of a couple runes when you find them.

This list offers the best in slot gear for Enhancement Shamans at Level 25 following the stat priorities outlined below.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer’s BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon. Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.

Gear Stat Priority for Enhancement Shaman

Weapon Skill To reduce the chance of Glancing Blows Crit More damage and Flurry uptime Hit Rating To reduce the chance of Misses Strength Increases melee attack power Agility To increase Crit chance for more damage and Flurry uptime Intellect To increase Crit chance with Spells. Stamina For more health to survive longer

There are going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:

of Strength (+Strength) of the Tiger (+Agility and +Strength) of Agility (+Agility) of Power (+Attack Power) of the Bear (+Stamina and +Strength) of the Monkey (+Agility and +Stamina) of the Gorilla (+Intellect and +Strength) of the Falcon (+Agility and +Intellect) of the Boar (+Spirit and +Strength) of the Wolf (+Agility and +Spirit)

Enhancement Shaman Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Enhancement Shamans. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Best Gear Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you’re struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options.

*It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Item Slot Navigation Menu

Best Head Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD

Item Source Gnomish Goggles Engineering Humbert’s Helm Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills) Ringed Helm Garneg Charskull (A) (Wetlands)

Best Neck Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD

Item Source Spectral Necklace World Drop, Fishing Scout’s Medallion Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Best Shoulder Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD

Best Back Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD

Best Chest Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD

Best Wrist Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD

Best Hand Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD

Best Waist Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD

Best Leg Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD

Best Feet Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD

Best Ring Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD

Best Trinket Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD

Best Weapon Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD

Main-Hand Options

Best Off-Hand Options For Enhancement Shaman In SoD