Exoprimal | All Character Active Skills

With ten various character classes and different approaches to combat, Exoprimal is truly a team-based combat game whether it be slaying hoards of dinosaurs or other players. While you won’t clearly know who your team chooses unless playing with friends, Exoprimal allows players to change exosuits on the fly.

There are five active skills to choose from, with one basic attack and one Overdrive move. The others are based on a timer before being able to execute, and the Overdrive skill requires a build-up over the course of the match. Each character will also have an alternate skill that plays into the class. This goes over each skill for a quick reference that the character offers as these are only visible during gameplay.

Deadeye Active Skills

Ravager (R2/RT) The basic attack for Deadeye is an assault rifle. It is fully automatic and allows aiming down the sights for increased accuracy.

Rifle Grenade (L2/LT + R1/RT) This skill requires holding L2/LT and then pressing R1/RT on the controller. This is as described as it launches a grenade round that explodes on impact.

Dive Dodge (L1/LB) This is an evasive roll that is used to evade combat. The direction of the roll can be changed by using L3.

Thrust Attack (R1/RB) This move is a powerful strike that knocks back enemies. It can also be charged up for more impact.

Overdrive: Cluster Salvo (Triangle/Y + O/B) Pressing both triangle/Y and O/B simultaneously will allow Deadeye to deploy multiple heavy weapons at once. These are built into the exosuit for an astounding amount of firepower straight ahead.

Other Skills Hold L2/LT to fire more accurately.



Zephyr Active Skills

Tonfa Blitz (R2/RT) Basic Attack that features a melee combo that releases wave of energy.

Linear Strike (L2/LT) This is a forward tackle that sends some enemies flying which deals additional damage when colliding with walls or enemies.

Turbine Step (L1/RT) This is a quick evade that can be steered in a different direction.

Sky High (R1/RB) Allows Zephyr to kick foes into the air.

Overdrive Pressing both triangle/Y and O/B simultaneously undoes the limited on Zephyr’s boost gears. This allows cooldown times to be briefly reduced, which allows for faster combos. This also heals Zephyr during activation.

Other Skills Double Jump with hitting X/A twice.



Barrage Active Skills

Skipbomber ( R2/RT) Basic attack that fires a grenade that flies in an arc and ricochets off surfaces. It will also catch dinosaurs on fire.

Triple Threat (L2/LT) This fires landmines in three locations that can be detonated with L2/LT. This will set the sites ablaze to both dinosaurs and other exosuits.

Flip Dodge (L1/LB) This evades but with explosives. Can change directions.

Stun Grenade (R1/RB) Exactly what it says it is, can stun enemies.

Overdrive – Burning Heart Pressing both triangle/Y and O/B simultaneously will remove the armor, ignite the Hi-Xol, and become a flying missile doing huge damage to not only enemies, but yourself upon detonation. It can be steered.

Other Skills None



Vigilant Active Skills

Subsonic Burst ( R2/RT) Fires a three round burst from the sniper rifle. Shots can be charged and fired when Railgun Charge is active.

Vault (X/A) This is for a double jump as the recoil from the rifle allows for a higher jump.

Frost Lock (L1/LB) This fires an icy cluster that will freeze enemies. Shooting the cluster then causes it to explode and spray icy fragments.

Stinger Shot (R1/RB) Requires charging, then fires a powerful railgun shot that pierces foes and also cuts through enemy lines.

Overdrive – Barrel Breaker Pressing both triangle/Y and O/B simultaneously will convert all Hi-Xol into sniper rifle energy. Players can press R2 to fire high-output railgun shots without charging

Other Skills L2 to look down scope and charge the power of projectiles



Roadblock Active Skills

Haymaker (R2/RT) Large haymaker punch for basic attack

Shield Blast (L2/LT > R2/RT) A shield thrust that sends enemies flying. The more enemies hit, the stronger the impact.

Skid Dodge (L1/LB) Evade move. Can be used in any direction.

Taunt (R1/RB) Draws focus of enemies in front of you. This will also cause enemy exosuit AI to malfunction, which messes up their evasiveness.

Overdrive – Storm Drive Pressing both triangle/Y and O/B simultaneously will generate a tornado that brings in enemies by using your shield’s thrusters to make them spin. Pressing R2 will then launch those that were swept in.

Other Skills Hold L2 to deploy an energy shield that defends against attacks and R1 to look around.



Krieger Active Skills

K-40 Repulsor Minigun (R2/RT) Fires a minigun that suppresses enemies with overwhelming firepower. This will heat up, so a periodic cooldown is needed.

Stunlock Missile (L2/LT) Fires a homing missile that paralyzes on impact. Hold to lock onto target.

Thruster Dash (L1/LB) This is a boost evade in a fixed direction.

Dome Shield (R1/RB) A protective dome that repulses small dinosaurs. Large dinosaurs are stunned upon impact, but will break the shield.

Overdrive – Todesregen Pressing both triangle/Y and O/B simultaneously uses a laser to pinpoint a target and launches explosives to bombard the area. R2/RT is used to activate the explosives.

Other Skills Hold X to hover after jumping to continue ascending for a short period.



Murasame Active Skills

Kiri-Ichimonji (R2/RT) Slash combo using the massive blade that will hit multiple enemies.

Crescent Moon (L2/LT) Draws and swings blade forward in one motion. Dinosaurs hit by this will then target you.

Strafe Hook (L1/LB) Grappling hook that will pull you towards whatever it latches to. Hitting X/A performs an extra jump while R2 performs a falling attack while travelling.

Vajra Counter (R1/RB) Guards all directions and gains energy. Once the guard is maxed out, hitting R2/RT will unleash a powerful counter attack.

Overdrive – Meikyo Shisui Pressing both triangle/Y and O/B simultaneously charges and unleashes the blade at high speed to cleave surrounding foes. This has to be centered in a range and the effective range increases the longer you wait. R2/RT is used to activate when ready.

Other Skills Rasetsu Stance – Receive a set amount of damage during Vajra Counter to temporarily boost Murasame’s attack strength.



Witchdoctor Active Skills

Neuro Rod (R2/RT) Uses electric current from the staff to inflict continuous damage to enemies in front. Can paralyze dinosaurs as a bonus.

Feed (L2/LT) Heals allies and boosts movement speed for them. Can also steal energy from enemies and fully charge the Neuro Rod. This limits enemy exosuit maneuverability.

Rescue Leap (L1/LB) Sends you barreling forward at high speed. X/A can be hit for an extra jump.

Repair Field (R1/RB) Produces a healing field for allies located within it.

Overdrive Pressing both triangle/Y and O/B simultaneously releases a large amount of condensed Hi-Xol that fully restores all allied health and greatly boosts defense. Also limits nearby enemy movements as a bonus.

Other Skill Press X/A to glide in mid-air.



Skywave Active Skills

Aether Lance (R2/RT) Fires light exploding projectiles that both heal enemies and injure enemies.

Optics Jammer (L2/LT) Special shockwave that jams/blinds foes while healing allies.

Slipstream (L1/LB) A vertical spinning thrust that sends you up into the air. This shifts to Air Supremacy after activation.

Graviton Cage (R1/RB) Fires a gravity cluster that will pull in all enemies in the area.

Overdrive – De-Synchronize Pressing both triangle/Y and O/B simultaneously undoes gravity control limited to generate a gravity well. This warps and slows spacetime to briefly stop all enemy movements.

Other Skills Air Supremacy – Press X/A in mid-air to float and X again to cancel. Also offers an Auto-Repair when not taking damage.



Nimbus Active Skills