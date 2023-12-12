Feral DPS Best in Slot (BIS) Gear Guide | WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Feral Druids DPSing in Cat form are getting a major buff with the Wild Strikes Rune, a Windfury Totem now also available to Alliance! They are also getting a massive damage increases through the other runes Savage Roar, and Mangle.
Let’s take a look at what items are available in Season of Discovery for Feral Cat Druids in the level 25 bracket of Phase one.
General Notes on Hardcore Gamer’s BIS Lists
While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.
Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.
Gear Stat Priority for Feral DPS Druid
Hit Rating
- Reduces miss chance.
Strength
- Increases damage
Attack Power and Feral Attack Power
- Increases damage
Haste
- Increases attack speed.
Agility
- Increases damage
Crit Chance
- Increases damage for more threat.
Stamina
- Improves survivability.
There are also going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:
- of Strength (+Strength)
- of the Tiger (+Agility and +Strength)
- of Agility (+Agility)
- of Power (+Attack Power)
- of the Bear (+Stamina and +Strength)
- of the Monkey (+Agility and +Stamina)
- of the Gorilla (+Intellect and +Strength)
- of the Boar (+Spirit and +Strength)
- of the Falcon (+Agility and +Intellect)
- of the Wolf (+Agility and +Spirit)
Feral DPS Druid Best in Slot Season of Discovery
The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Feral DPS Druids. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.
|Slot
|Item
|Source
|Head
|Gnomish Goggles
|Engineering
|Neck
|Spectral Necklace
|World Drop, Fishing
|Shoulders
|Mantle of Thieves
|Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|Back
|Parachute Cloak
|Engineering
|Chest
|Dervish Tunic
|World Drop, Fishing
|Wrists
|Jurassic Wristguards
|Razormaw Matriarch (Wetlands)
|Hands
|Pathfinder Gloves
|World Drop
|Belt
|Scaled Leather Belt
|World Drop
|Legs
|Triprunner Dungarees
|Quest – Rig Wars (H) (Gnomeregan)
Quest – The Grand Betrayal (A) (Gnomeregan)
|Feet
|Feet of the Lynx
|World Drop
|Ring 1
|Thunderbrow Ring
|World Drop
|Ring 2
|Savannah Ring
|World Drop, Fishing
|Trinket 1
|Arena Grand Master
|Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|Trinket 2
|Rune of Perfection
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|Main-Hand
|Smite’s Mighty Hammer
|Mr. Smite (The Deadmines)
Best Gear Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD
Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you’re struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options.
*It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.
Item Slot Navigation Menu
|Head
|Neck
|Shoulder
|Back
|Chest
|Wrist
|Hand
|Waist
|Leg
|Feet
|Ring
|Trinket
|Weapon
Best Head Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Gnomish Goggles
|Engineering
|Humbert’s Helm
|Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)
|Ringed Helm
|Garneg Charskull (A) (Wetlands)
Best Neck Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Spectral Necklace
|World Drop, Fishing
|Sentinel’s Medallion
|Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Best Shoulder Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Mantle of Thieves
|Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|Bristlebark Amice
|World Drop
|Robust Shoulders
|World Drop
|Dark Leather Shoulders
|Leatherworking
|Feline Mantle
|Quest – Wolf Master Nandos (Shadowfang Keep)
Best Back Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Parachute Cloak
|Engineering
|Phalanx Cloak
|World Drop
|Cape of the Brotherhood
|Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
|Glowing Lizardscale Cloak
|Skum (Wailing Caverns)
|Cloak of Night
|Rohh the Silent (Redridge Mountains)
|Webwing Cloak
|Pridewing Patriarch (Stonetalon Mountains)
Best Chest Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Dervish Tunic
|World Drop, Fishing
|Tunic of Westfall
|Quest – The Defias Brotherhood (A) (The Deadmines)
|Nightwalker Armor
|Nightbane Tainted One (Duskwood)
|Prospector’s Chestpiece
|World Drop
|Black Whelp Tunic
|Leatherworking
Best Wrist Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Jurassic Wristguards
|Razormaw Matriarch (Wetlands)
|Headhunter’s Bands
|World Drop
|Madwolf Bracers
|Nightbane Vile Fang (Duskwood)
|Forest Leather Bracers
|World Drop
|Wolf Bracers
|Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)
Antonio Perelli (Vendor in Duskwood)
Bernard Brubaker (A) (Vendor in Redridge Mountains)
Vexspindle (The Barrens)
Best Hand Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Pathfinder Gloves
|World Drop
|Wolfclaw Gloves
|Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|Pilferer’s Gloves
|Leatherworking
|Bristlebark Gloves
|World Drop
|Ghoul Fingers
|Leprithus (Westfall)
Best Waist Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Scaled Leather Belt
|World Drop
|Emblazoned Belt
|World Drop, Fishing
|Windborne Belt
|Quest – Highperch Venom (A) (Dustwallow Marsh)
|Ruffian Belt
|Rot Hide Bruiser (Silverpine Forest)
|Deviate Scale Belt
|Leatherworking
|Blackened Defias Belt
|Captain Greenskin (The Deadmines)
Best Leg Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Triprunner Dungarees
|Quest – Rig Wars (H) (Gnomeregan)
Quest – The Grand Betrayal (A) (Gnomeregan)
|Troll’s Bane Leggings
|World Drop
|Leggings of the Fang
|Lord Cobrahn (Wailing Caverns)
|Dervish Leggings
|World Drop
|Dark Leather Pants
|Leatherworking
Best Feet Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Feet of the Lynx
|World Drop
|Pathfinder Footpads
|World Drop
|Lancer Boots
|Quest – Mortality Wanes (A) (Razorfen Kraul)
|Bristlebark Boots
|World Drop
|Agile Boots
|Multiple Vendors
Best Ring Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Thunderbrow Ring
|World Drop
|Savannah Ring
|World Drop, Fishing
|Protector’s Band
|Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|Silverlaine’s Family Seal
|Baron Silverlaine (Shadowfang Keep)
|Monkey Ring
|Quest – Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)
|Ring of Precision
|Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Trinket Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Arena Grand Master
|Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|Rune of Perfection
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Best Weapon Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD
Main-Hand Options
|Item
|Source
|Smite’s Mighty Hammer
|Mr. Smite (The Deadmines)
|Hefty Battlehammer
|World Drop, Fishing
|Slaghammer
|Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|Ogremage Staff
|Zone Drop (Duskwood)
|Dense Triangle Mace
|World Drop
|Kazon’s Maul
|Kazon (Redridge Mountains)