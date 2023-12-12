Feral DPS Best in Slot (BIS) Gear Guide | WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Feral Druids DPSing in Cat form are getting a major buff with the Wild Strikes Rune, a Windfury Totem now also available to Alliance! They are also getting a massive damage increases through the other runes Savage Roar, and Mangle.

Let’s take a look at what items are available in Season of Discovery for Feral Cat Druids in the level 25 bracket of Phase one.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer’s BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon. Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.

Gear Stat Priority for Feral DPS Druid

Hit Rating Reduces miss chance. Strength Increases damage Attack Power and Feral Attack Power Increases damage Haste Increases attack speed. Agility Increases damage Crit Chance Increases damage for more threat. Stamina Improves survivability.

There are also going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:

of Strength (+Strength) of the Tiger (+Agility and +Strength) of Agility (+Agility) of Power (+Attack Power) of the Bear (+Stamina and +Strength) of the Monkey (+Agility and +Stamina) of the Gorilla (+Intellect and +Strength) of the Boar (+Spirit and +Strength) of the Falcon (+Agility and +Intellect) of the Wolf (+Agility and +Spirit)

Feral DPS Druid Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Feral DPS Druids. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Best Gear Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you’re struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options.

*It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Item Slot Navigation Menu

Best Head Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD

Item Source Gnomish Goggles Engineering Humbert’s Helm Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills) Ringed Helm Garneg Charskull (A) (Wetlands)

Best Neck Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD

Item Source Spectral Necklace World Drop, Fishing Sentinel’s Medallion Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Best Shoulder Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD

Best Back Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD

Best Chest Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD

Best Wrist Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD

Best Hand Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD

Best Waist Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD

Best Leg Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD

Best Feet Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD

Best Ring Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD

Best Trinket Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD

Item Source Arena Grand Master Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale) Rune of Perfection Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Best Weapon Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD

Main-Hand Options