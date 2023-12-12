a blue panther wearing trinkets roars, insides of a temple in background. text: best in slot feral dps druid

Feral DPS Best in Slot (BIS) Gear Guide | WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Feral Druids DPSing in Cat form are getting a major buff with the Wild Strikes Rune, a Windfury Totem now also available to Alliance! They are also getting a massive damage increases through the other runes Savage Roar, and Mangle.

Let’s take a look at what items are available in Season of Discovery for Feral Cat Druids in the level 25 bracket of Phase one.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer’s BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.

Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.

Gear Stat Priority for Feral DPS Druid

  1. Hit Rating
    • Reduces miss chance.
  2. Strength
    • Increases damage
  3. Attack Power and Feral Attack Power
    • Increases damage
  4. Haste
    • Increases attack speed.
  5. Agility
    • Increases damage
  6. Crit Chance
    • Increases damage for more threat.
  7. Stamina
    • Improves survivability.

There are also going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:

  1. of Strength (+Strength)
  2. of the Tiger (+Agility and +Strength)
  3. of Agility (+Agility)
  4. of Power (+Attack Power)
  5. of the Bear (+Stamina and +Strength)
  6. of the Monkey (+Agility and +Stamina)
  7. of the Gorilla (+Intellect and +Strength)
  8. of the Boar (+Spirit and +Strength)
  9. of the Falcon (+Agility and +Intellect)
  10. of the Wolf (+Agility and +Spirit)

Feral DPS Druid Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Feral DPS Druids. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Slot Item Source
Head Gnomish Goggles Engineering
Neck Spectral Necklace World Drop, Fishing
Shoulders Mantle of Thieves Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
Back Parachute Cloak Engineering
Chest Dervish Tunic World Drop, Fishing
Wrists Jurassic Wristguards Razormaw Matriarch (Wetlands)
Hands Pathfinder Gloves World Drop
Belt Scaled Leather Belt World Drop
Legs Triprunner Dungarees Quest – Rig Wars (H) (Gnomeregan)
Quest – The Grand Betrayal (A) (Gnomeregan)
Feet Feet of the Lynx World Drop
Ring 1 Thunderbrow Ring World Drop
Ring 2 Savannah Ring World Drop, Fishing
Trinket 1 Arena Grand Master Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
Trinket 2 Rune of Perfection Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Main-Hand Smite’s Mighty Hammer Mr. Smite (The Deadmines)

Best Gear Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you’re struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options.

*It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Item Slot Navigation Menu

Head Neck Shoulder Back
Chest Wrist Hand Waist
Leg Feet Ring Trinket
Weapon
Item Source
Gnomish Goggles Engineering
Humbert’s Helm Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)
Ringed Helm Garneg Charskull (A) (Wetlands)

Best Neck Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD

Item Source
Spectral Necklace World Drop, Fishing
Sentinel’s Medallion Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Best Shoulder Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD

Item Source
Mantle of Thieves Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
Bristlebark Amice World Drop
Robust Shoulders World Drop
Dark Leather Shoulders Leatherworking
Feline Mantle Quest – Wolf Master Nandos (Shadowfang Keep)

Best Back Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD

Item Source
Parachute Cloak Engineering
Phalanx Cloak World Drop
Cape of the Brotherhood Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
Glowing Lizardscale Cloak Skum (Wailing Caverns)
Cloak of Night Rohh the Silent (Redridge Mountains)
Webwing Cloak Pridewing Patriarch (Stonetalon Mountains)

Best Chest Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD

Item Source
Dervish Tunic World Drop, Fishing
Tunic of Westfall Quest – The Defias Brotherhood (A) (The Deadmines)
Nightwalker Armor Nightbane Tainted One (Duskwood)
Prospector’s Chestpiece World Drop
Black Whelp Tunic Leatherworking

Best Wrist Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD

Item Source
Jurassic Wristguards Razormaw Matriarch (Wetlands)
Headhunter’s Bands World Drop
Madwolf Bracers Nightbane Vile Fang (Duskwood)
Forest Leather Bracers World Drop
Wolf Bracers Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)
Antonio Perelli (Vendor in Duskwood)
Bernard Brubaker (A) (Vendor in Redridge Mountains)
Vexspindle (The Barrens)

Best Hand Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD

Item Source
Pathfinder Gloves World Drop
Wolfclaw Gloves Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
Pilferer’s Gloves Leatherworking
Bristlebark Gloves World Drop
Ghoul Fingers Leprithus (Westfall)

Best Waist Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD

Item Source
Scaled Leather Belt World Drop
Emblazoned Belt World Drop, Fishing
Windborne Belt Quest – Highperch Venom (A) (Dustwallow Marsh)
Ruffian Belt Rot Hide Bruiser (Silverpine Forest)
Deviate Scale Belt Leatherworking
Blackened Defias Belt Captain Greenskin (The Deadmines)

Best Leg Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD

Item Source
Triprunner Dungarees Quest – Rig Wars (H) (Gnomeregan)
Quest – The Grand Betrayal (A) (Gnomeregan)
Troll’s Bane Leggings World Drop
Leggings of the Fang Lord Cobrahn (Wailing Caverns)
Dervish Leggings World Drop
Dark Leather Pants Leatherworking

Best Feet Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD

Item Source
Feet of the Lynx World Drop
Pathfinder Footpads World Drop
Lancer Boots Quest – Mortality Wanes (A) (Razorfen Kraul)
Bristlebark Boots World Drop
Agile Boots Multiple Vendors

Best Ring Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD

Item Source
Thunderbrow Ring World Drop
Savannah Ring World Drop, Fishing
Protector’s Band Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Silverlaine’s Family Seal Baron Silverlaine (Shadowfang Keep)
Monkey Ring Quest – Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)
Ring of Precision Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)

Best Trinket Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD

Item Source
Arena Grand Master Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
Rune of Perfection Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Best Weapon Options For Feral DPS Druid In SoD

Main-Hand Options

Item Source
Smite’s Mighty Hammer Mr. Smite (The Deadmines)
Hefty Battlehammer World Drop, Fishing
Slaghammer Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
Ogremage Staff Zone Drop (Duskwood)
Dense Triangle Mace World Drop
Kazon’s Maul Kazon (Redridge Mountains)

