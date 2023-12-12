A roaring bear with glowing red eyes wearing bracers and chestguard. text: best in slot bear tank

Feral Druid Tank Best in Slot (BIS) Gear Guide | WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Feral Bear Druids tanking are getting much-needed buffs in Season of Discovery. While not yet perfect, their threat and damage mitigation are being improved with the new runes Lacerate and Survival of the Fittest, respectively. So let’s take a look at the best gear options for tanking as a Feral Druid in SOD.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer’s BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.

Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.

Gear Stat Priority for Feral Tank Druid

  1. Hit Rating
    • Reduces miss chance for threat and Taunts.
  2. Haste
    • Increase attack speed for more threat.
  3. Crit Chance
    • Increase damage for more threat.
  4. Strength
    • Increase damage for more threat.
  5. Stamina
    • Improves survivability.
  6. Agility
    • Increase damage for more threat, improves dodge chance.
  7. Attack Power and Feral Attack Power
    • Increase damage for more threat.
  8. Defense
    • Improves survivability.
  9. Armor
    • Improves survivability.
  10. Dodge Chance
    • Improves survivability.

There are also going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:

  1. of the Bear (+Stamina and +Strength)
  2. of Strength (+Strength)
  3. of the Tiger (+Agility and +Strength)
  4. of Stamina (+Stamina)
  5. of the Monkey (+Agility and +Stamina)
  6. of Agility (+Agility)
  7. of Eluding (+% Dodge and +Agility)

Feral Tank Druid Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Feral Tank Druids. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Slot Item Source
Head Humbert’s Helm Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)
Neck Spectral Necklace World Drop, Fishing
Shoulders Mantle of Thieves Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
Back Phalanx Cloak World Drop
Chest Blackened Defias Armor Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
Wrists Headhunter’s Bands World Drop
Hands Wolfclaw Gloves Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
Belt Scaled Leather Belt World Drop
Legs Triprunner Dungarees Quest – Rig Wars (H) (Gnomeregan)
Quest – The Grand Betrayal (A) (Gnomeregan)
Feet Harbinger Boots World Drop
Ring 1 Thunderbrow Ring World Drop
Ring 2 Silverlaine’s Family Seal Baron Silverlaine (Shadowfang Keep)
Trinket 1 Rune of Perfection Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Trinket 2 Arena Grand Master Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
Main-Hand Slaghammer Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)

Best Gear Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you’re struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options.

*It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Item Slot Navigation Menu

Head Neck Shoulder Back
Chest Wrist Hand Waist
Leg Feet Ring Trinket
Weapon
Item Source
Humbert’s Helm Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)
Gnomish Goggles Engineering
Ringed Helm Garneg Charskull (A) (Wetlands)

Best Neck Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD

Item Source
Spectral Necklace World Drop, Fishing
Sentinel’s Medallion Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Best Shoulder Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD

Item Source
Mantle of Thieves Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
Robust Shoulders World Drop
Bristlebark Amice World Drop
Earthen Leather Shoulders Leatherworking
Dark Leather Shoulders Leatherworking

Best Back Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD

Item Source
Phalanx Cloak World Drop
Sentry Cloak World Drop
Watch Master’s Cloak Quest – Morbent Fel (A) (Duskwood)
Cape of the Brotherhood Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
Parachute Cloak Engineering

Best Chest Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD

Item Source
Blackened Defias Armor Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
Tunic of Westfall Quest – The Defias Brotherhood (A) (The Deadmines)
Dervish Tunic World Drop, Fishing
Bone-studded Leather Quest – Missing In Action (A) (Redridge Mountains)
Bristlebark Blouse World Drop

Best Wrist Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD

Item Source
Headhunter’s Bands World Drop
Glowing Leather Bracers Skeletal Warder (Duskwood)
Jurassic Wristguards Razormaw Matriarch (Wetlands)
Madwolf Bracers Nightbane Vile Fang (Duskwood)
Black Wolf Bracers Fenrus the Devourer (Shadowfang Keep)
Bear Bracers Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)
Bernard Brubaker (A) (Vendor in Redridge Mountains)

Best Hand Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD

Item Source
Wolfclaw Gloves Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
Brawler Gloves World Drop
Pathfinder Gloves World Drop
Emblazoned Gloves World Drop
Barbaric Gloves Leatherworking

Best Waist Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD

Item Source
Scaled Leather Belt World Drop
Emblazoned Belt World Drop, Fishing
Windborne Belt Quest – Highperch Venom (A) (Dustwallow Marsh)
Deviate Scale Belt Leatherworking
Gnomish Harm Prevention Belt Engineering

Best Leg Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD

Item Source
Triprunner Dungarees Quest – Rig Wars (H) (Gnomeregan)
Quest – The Grand Betrayal (A) (Gnomeregan)
Troll’s Bane Leggings World Drop
Leggings of the Fang Lord Cobrahn (Wailing Caverns)
Dervish Leggings World Drop
Stalking Pants Wenna Silkbeard (A) (Vendor in Wetlands)
Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)
Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains)
Piter Verance (A) (Vendor in Dustwallow Marsh)
Dark Iron Entrepreneur (Vendor in Wetlands)

Best Feet Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD

Item Source
Harbinger Boots World Drop
Pathfinder Footpads World Drop
Draftsman Boots Quest – Gerenzo Wrenchwhistle (Stonetalon Mountains)
Lancer Boots Quest – Mortality Wanes (A) (Razorfen Kraul)

Best Ring Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD

Item Source
Thunderbrow Ring World Drop
Silverlaine’s Family Seal Baron Silverlaine (Shadowfang Keep)
Seal of Wrynn Quest – An Audience with the King (A) (Stormwind City)
Protector’s Band Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Gnomeregan Band Quest – The Sparklematic 5200! (Gnomeregan)
Quest – More Sparklematic Action (Gnomeregan)
Plains Ring Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)

Best Trinket Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD

Item Source
Rune of Perfection Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Arena Grand Master Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)

Best Weapon Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD

Main-Hand Options

Item Source
Slaghammer Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
Dense Triangle Mace World Drop
Magician Staff World Drop
Smite’s Mighty Hammer Mr. Smite (The Deadmines)
Kazon’s Maul Kazon (Redridge Mountains)
Orc Crusher Quest – Tharil’zun (A) (Redridge Mountains)

