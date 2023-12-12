Feral Druid Tank Best in Slot (BIS) Gear Guide | WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Feral Bear Druids tanking are getting much-needed buffs in Season of Discovery. While not yet perfect, their threat and damage mitigation are being improved with the new runes Lacerate and Survival of the Fittest, respectively. So let’s take a look at the best gear options for tanking as a Feral Druid in SOD.
General Notes on Hardcore Gamer’s BIS Lists
While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.
Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.
Gear Stat Priority for Feral Tank Druid
-
Hit Rating
- Reduces miss chance for threat and Taunts.
-
Haste
- Increase attack speed for more threat.
-
Crit Chance
- Increase damage for more threat.
-
Strength
- Increase damage for more threat.
-
Stamina
- Improves survivability.
-
Agility
- Increase damage for more threat, improves dodge chance.
-
Attack Power and Feral Attack Power
- Increase damage for more threat.
-
Defense
- Improves survivability.
-
Armor
- Improves survivability.
-
Dodge Chance
- Improves survivability.
There are also going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:
- of the Bear (+Stamina and +Strength)
- of Strength (+Strength)
- of the Tiger (+Agility and +Strength)
- of Stamina (+Stamina)
- of the Monkey (+Agility and +Stamina)
- of Agility (+Agility)
- of Eluding (+% Dodge and +Agility)
Feral Tank Druid Best in Slot Season of Discovery
The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Feral Tank Druids. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.
|Slot
|Item
|Source
|Head
|Humbert’s Helm
|Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)
|Neck
|Spectral Necklace
|World Drop, Fishing
|Shoulders
|Mantle of Thieves
|Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|Back
|Phalanx Cloak
|World Drop
|Chest
|Blackened Defias Armor
|Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
|Wrists
|Headhunter’s Bands
|World Drop
|Hands
|Wolfclaw Gloves
|Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|Belt
|Scaled Leather Belt
|World Drop
|Legs
|Triprunner Dungarees
|Quest – Rig Wars (H) (Gnomeregan)
Quest – The Grand Betrayal (A) (Gnomeregan)
|Feet
|Harbinger Boots
|World Drop
|Ring 1
|Thunderbrow Ring
|World Drop
|Ring 2
|Silverlaine’s Family Seal
|Baron Silverlaine (Shadowfang Keep)
|Trinket 1
|Rune of Perfection
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|Trinket 2
|Arena Grand Master
|Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|Main-Hand
|Slaghammer
|Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
Best Gear Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD
Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you’re struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options.
*It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.
Item Slot Navigation Menu
|Head
|Neck
|Shoulder
|Back
|Chest
|Wrist
|Hand
|Waist
|Leg
|Feet
|Ring
|Trinket
|Weapon
Best Head Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Humbert’s Helm
|Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)
|Gnomish Goggles
|Engineering
|Ringed Helm
|Garneg Charskull (A) (Wetlands)
Best Neck Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Spectral Necklace
|World Drop, Fishing
|Sentinel’s Medallion
|Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Best Shoulder Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Mantle of Thieves
|Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|Robust Shoulders
|World Drop
|Bristlebark Amice
|World Drop
|Earthen Leather Shoulders
|Leatherworking
|Dark Leather Shoulders
|Leatherworking
Best Back Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Phalanx Cloak
|World Drop
|Sentry Cloak
|World Drop
|Watch Master’s Cloak
|Quest – Morbent Fel (A) (Duskwood)
|Cape of the Brotherhood
|Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
|Parachute Cloak
|Engineering
Best Chest Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Blackened Defias Armor
|Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
|Tunic of Westfall
|Quest – The Defias Brotherhood (A) (The Deadmines)
|Dervish Tunic
|World Drop, Fishing
|Bone-studded Leather
|Quest – Missing In Action (A) (Redridge Mountains)
|Bristlebark Blouse
|World Drop
Best Wrist Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Headhunter’s Bands
|World Drop
|Glowing Leather Bracers
|Skeletal Warder (Duskwood)
|Jurassic Wristguards
|Razormaw Matriarch (Wetlands)
|Madwolf Bracers
|Nightbane Vile Fang (Duskwood)
|Black Wolf Bracers
|Fenrus the Devourer (Shadowfang Keep)
|Bear Bracers
|Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)
Bernard Brubaker (A) (Vendor in Redridge Mountains)
Best Hand Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Wolfclaw Gloves
|Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|Brawler Gloves
|World Drop
|Pathfinder Gloves
|World Drop
|Emblazoned Gloves
|World Drop
|Barbaric Gloves
|Leatherworking
Best Waist Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Scaled Leather Belt
|World Drop
|Emblazoned Belt
|World Drop, Fishing
|Windborne Belt
|Quest – Highperch Venom (A) (Dustwallow Marsh)
|Deviate Scale Belt
|Leatherworking
|Gnomish Harm Prevention Belt
|Engineering
Best Leg Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Triprunner Dungarees
|Quest – Rig Wars (H) (Gnomeregan)
Quest – The Grand Betrayal (A) (Gnomeregan)
|Troll’s Bane Leggings
|World Drop
|Leggings of the Fang
|Lord Cobrahn (Wailing Caverns)
|Dervish Leggings
|World Drop
|Stalking Pants
|Wenna Silkbeard (A) (Vendor in Wetlands)
Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)
Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains)
Piter Verance (A) (Vendor in Dustwallow Marsh)
Dark Iron Entrepreneur (Vendor in Wetlands)
Best Feet Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Harbinger Boots
|World Drop
|Pathfinder Footpads
|World Drop
|Draftsman Boots
|Quest – Gerenzo Wrenchwhistle (Stonetalon Mountains)
|Lancer Boots
|Quest – Mortality Wanes (A) (Razorfen Kraul)
Best Ring Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Thunderbrow Ring
|World Drop
|Silverlaine’s Family Seal
|Baron Silverlaine (Shadowfang Keep)
|Seal of Wrynn
|Quest – An Audience with the King (A) (Stormwind City)
|Protector’s Band
|Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|Gnomeregan Band
|Quest – The Sparklematic 5200! (Gnomeregan)
Quest – More Sparklematic Action (Gnomeregan)
|Plains Ring
|Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
Best Trinket Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Rune of Perfection
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|Arena Grand Master
|Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
Best Weapon Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD
Main-Hand Options
|Item
|Source
|Slaghammer
|Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|Dense Triangle Mace
|World Drop
|Magician Staff
|World Drop
|Smite’s Mighty Hammer
|Mr. Smite (The Deadmines)
|Kazon’s Maul
|Kazon (Redridge Mountains)
|Orc Crusher
|Quest – Tharil’zun (A) (Redridge Mountains)