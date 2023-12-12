Feral Druid Tank Best in Slot (BIS) Gear Guide | WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Feral Bear Druids tanking are getting much-needed buffs in Season of Discovery. While not yet perfect, their threat and damage mitigation are being improved with the new runes Lacerate and Survival of the Fittest, respectively. So let’s take a look at the best gear options for tanking as a Feral Druid in SOD.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer’s BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon. Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.

Gear Stat Priority for Feral Tank Druid

Hit Rating Reduces miss chance for threat and Taunts. Haste Increase attack speed for more threat. Crit Chance Increase damage for more threat. Strength Increase damage for more threat. Stamina Improves survivability. Agility Increase damage for more threat, improves dodge chance. Attack Power and Feral Attack Power Increase damage for more threat. Defense Improves survivability. Armor Improves survivability. Dodge Chance Improves survivability.

There are also going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:

of the Bear (+Stamina and +Strength) of Strength (+Strength) of the Tiger (+Agility and +Strength) of Stamina (+Stamina) of the Monkey (+Agility and +Stamina) of Agility (+Agility) of Eluding (+% Dodge and +Agility)

Feral Tank Druid Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Feral Tank Druids. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Best Gear Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you’re struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options.

*It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Best Head Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD

Item Source Humbert’s Helm Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills) Gnomish Goggles Engineering Ringed Helm Garneg Charskull (A) (Wetlands)

Best Neck Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD

Item Source Spectral Necklace World Drop, Fishing Sentinel’s Medallion Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Best Shoulder Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD

Best Back Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD

Best Chest Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD

Best Wrist Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD

Best Hand Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD

Best Waist Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD

Best Leg Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD

Best Feet Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD

Best Ring Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD

Best Trinket Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD

Item Source Rune of Perfection Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale) Arena Grand Master Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)

Best Weapon Options For Feral Tank Druid In SoD

Main-Hand Options