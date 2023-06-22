FF16 | All Quests in Final Fantasy XVI (Full List)

Here is a comprehensive list of every quest found in Final Fantasy 16, encompassing both main quests and side quests within the game.
What is Final Fantasy 16?
Final Fantasy XVI is an action-packed RPG developed and published by Square Enix. Set in the captivating world of Valisthea, the game revolves around six nations vying for power through magical Crystals and Eikons.
Players embark on an epic journey as Clive Rosfield, driven by revenge, to confront the destructive Eikon Ifrit and save his shattered kingdom.
With breathtaking segmented open environments, intense combat mechanics blending melee and magic attacks, and iconic Final Fantasy elements like Chocobos and powerful summoned creatures, Final Fantasy XVI delivers an immersive and thrilling gaming experience.
All Main Quests in Final Fantasy 16
Embark on the main story quests in Final Fantasy 16, distinguished by red icons, to advance the captivating narrative. There are 17 Main quests in FF16.
|Main Quest
|Building Bridges
|A Bearer’s Lot
|Back in the Day
|The Dame
|Dark Clouds Gather
|Release
|Black or White
|Getting to Work
|Letting Off Steam I
|Letting Off Steam II
|Letting Off Steam III
|To Catch a Thief
|Blood from the Stones
|Why We Fight
|The Flames of War
|Down the Rabbit Hole
|Like Father, Like Daughter
All Side Quests in Final Fantasy 16
Complete optional side quests in Final Fantasy 16 marked by green icons on the map. Some quests appear as you progress the story, while others may disappear if you advance too far. Complete them promptly when available.
There are a total of 82 side quests in Final Fantasy XVI.
|Side Quest
|Food for Thought
|Make Do and Mend
|A Place For Everyone
|Moving Heaven and Earth
|What a Bird Wants
|False Friends
|Crystalline Lifeline
|Beast Against Beast
|Red Letter Day
|Needs of the Many
|While the Cat’s Away
|Welcoming Committee
|Dying on the Vine
|The Want Beyond the Wall
|Friend of the People
|Pride Comes Before a Fall
|All Bark
|Playthings
|Caulk & Bawl side
|The White-Winged Wonder
|The Fruits of Her Labors
|A Culinary Pilgrimage side quest
|Blacksmith’s Blues
|The Root of the Problem
|Cut from the Cloth
|The Weight of Command
|Do No Harm
|Carving out a Niche
|Hot Water
|For Great Justice
|Use Your Loaf
|Weird Science
|Blacksmith’s Blues II
|A Bone to Pick
|Payback
|Get Cart
|Onward to Discovery
|Live and Let Live
|Bearer of Good News
|Smooth Like Butter
|Not to Be Outdone
|On Balance
|An Eye for an Eye
|Bad Blood
|Carved in Stone
|Skin Trade
|Trading Places
|For Great Justice II
|Rekindling the Flame
|Tears of Mercy
|Blacksmith’s Blues III
|Please Sir, Can I Have Some Morbol
|Blacksmith’s Blues IV
|Even Weirder Science
|Self-Determination
|Rekindling the Flame II
|Lines in the Sand
|Duty Undying
|Trading Places II
|Under New Management
|Phoenix, Heal Thyself
|Laid to Rest
|An Inconvenient Truth
|More than Words
|Three’s Company
|Where There’s a Will
|Nobody’s Tool
|Trial and Error
|Aiming High
|Litany of Errors
|Duty Undying II
|Lines in the Sand II
|Under New Management II
|Silver Linings
|Priceless
|A Tail to Tell