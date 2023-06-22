FF16 | All Quests in Final Fantasy XVI (Full List)

Here is a comprehensive list of every quest found in Final Fantasy 16, encompassing both main quests and side quests within the game.

What is Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy XVI is an action-packed RPG developed and published by Square Enix. Set in the captivating world of Valisthea, the game revolves around six nations vying for power through magical Crystals and Eikons.

Players embark on an epic journey as Clive Rosfield, driven by revenge, to confront the destructive Eikon Ifrit and save his shattered kingdom.

With breathtaking segmented open environments, intense combat mechanics blending melee and magic attacks, and iconic Final Fantasy elements like Chocobos and powerful summoned creatures, Final Fantasy XVI delivers an immersive and thrilling gaming experience.

All Main Quests in Final Fantasy 16

Embark on the main story quests in Final Fantasy 16, distinguished by red icons, to advance the captivating narrative. There are 17 Main quests in FF16.

Main Quest Building Bridges A Bearer’s Lot Back in the Day The Dame Dark Clouds Gather Release Black or White Getting to Work Letting Off Steam I Letting Off Steam II Letting Off Steam III To Catch a Thief Blood from the Stones Why We Fight The Flames of War Down the Rabbit Hole Like Father, Like Daughter

All Side Quests in Final Fantasy 16

Complete optional side quests in Final Fantasy 16 marked by green icons on the map. Some quests appear as you progress the story, while others may disappear if you advance too far. Complete them promptly when available. There are a total of 82 side quests in Final Fantasy XVI.