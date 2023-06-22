FF16 | All Quests in Final Fantasy XVI (Full List)

Here is a comprehensive list of every quest found in Final Fantasy 16, encompassing both main quests and side quests within the game.

What is Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy XVI is an action-packed RPG developed and published by Square Enix. Set in the captivating world of Valisthea, the game revolves around six nations vying for power through magical Crystals and Eikons.

Players embark on an epic journey as Clive Rosfield, driven by revenge, to confront the destructive Eikon Ifrit and save his shattered kingdom.

With breathtaking segmented open environments, intense combat mechanics blending melee and magic attacks, and iconic Final Fantasy elements like Chocobos and powerful summoned creatures, Final Fantasy XVI delivers an immersive and thrilling gaming experience.

All Main Quests in Final Fantasy 16

Embark on the main story quests in Final Fantasy 16, distinguished by red icons, to advance the captivating narrative. There are 17 Main quests in FF16.

Main Quest
Building Bridges
A Bearer’s Lot
Back in the Day
The Dame
Dark Clouds Gather
Release
Black or White
Getting to Work
Letting Off Steam I
Letting Off Steam II
Letting Off Steam III
To Catch a Thief
Blood from the Stones
Why We Fight
The Flames of War
Down the Rabbit Hole
Like Father, Like Daughter

All Side Quests in Final Fantasy 16

Complete optional side quests in Final Fantasy 16 marked by green icons on the map. Some quests appear as you progress the story, while others may disappear if you advance too far. Complete them promptly when available.

There are a total of 82 side quests in Final Fantasy XVI.

Side Quest
Food for Thought
Make Do and Mend
A Place For Everyone
Moving Heaven and Earth
What a Bird Wants
False Friends
Crystalline Lifeline
Beast Against Beast
Red Letter Day
Needs of the Many
While the Cat’s Away
Welcoming Committee
Dying on the Vine
The Want Beyond the Wall
Friend of the People
Pride Comes Before a Fall
All Bark
Playthings
Caulk & Bawl side
The White-Winged Wonder
The Fruits of Her Labors
A Culinary Pilgrimage side quest
Blacksmith’s Blues
The Root of the Problem
Cut from the Cloth
The Weight of Command
Do No Harm
Carving out a Niche
Hot Water
For Great Justice
Use Your Loaf
Weird Science
Blacksmith’s Blues II
A Bone to Pick
Payback
Get Cart
Onward to Discovery
Live and Let Live
Bearer of Good News
Smooth Like Butter
Not to Be Outdone
On Balance
An Eye for an Eye
Bad Blood
Carved in Stone
Skin Trade
Trading Places
For Great Justice II
Rekindling the Flame
Tears of Mercy
Blacksmith’s Blues III
Please Sir, Can I Have Some Morbol
Blacksmith’s Blues IV
Even Weirder Science
Self-Determination
Rekindling the Flame II
Lines in the Sand
Duty Undying
Trading Places II
Under New Management
Phoenix, Heal Thyself
Laid to Rest
An Inconvenient Truth
More than Words
Three’s Company
Where There’s a Will
Nobody’s Tool
Trial and Error
Aiming High
Litany of Errors
Duty Undying II
Lines in the Sand II
Under New Management II
Silver Linings
Priceless
A Tail to Tell

