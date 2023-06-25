FF16 | Best Builds in Final Fantasy XVI

There’s no wrong playstyle in Final Fantasy XVI, but there are builds that will excel over all others.

There’s an incredible amount of options when it comes to building the perfect Clive Rosefield. This is thanks to the generous AP system which allows players to refund their points at no cost, allowing for a lot of experimentation. Depending on the situation, there are builds that are better suited than others. While there’s always going to various options, these are what we found to be the best for each scenario. In order to mix and match specific abilities, players will need to master an ability to move it to a specific base ability tree.

Crowd Control

You won’t be facing just colossal bosses, but waves of enemies that range from soldiers to monsters. Here’s the best build to face such outgoing threats.

For the base, it’ll entirely depend on your playstyle. On one hand, Shiva is much better as moving around will freeze enemies, whereas Phoenix is good for getting up in an enemy’s face quickly. In addition, Flames of Rebirth and Diamond Dust are both good special abilities in their own way. The latter can temporarily freeze enemies and deals way more damage, whereas the former doesn’t need to be aimed and can heal Clive a tiny bit.

Finally, Titan in general is good for crowd control, but if there’s one ability we recommend, it’s Upheavel. When timing the mini-game right, it sends everyone around Clive flying, and deals a good amount of damage.

Bahamut’s circle ability can feel like it interrupts the flow of combat as you’re unable to do anything until it’s charged up, but its attack will not only do a shockingly high amount of damage, but stun smaller enemies in a given area. In addition, Bahamut’s Impulse is weak, but it’ll keep crowds at bay as you land devastating blows.

If this doesn’t strike your fancy, Ramuh’s Pile Drive is a good alternative as it’ll send enemies flying. Regardless, arguably the best crowd control skill in Garuda’s special attack, sending enemies for a ride with a giant cyclone. This should be taken on stronger enemies to stagger them down faster.

Odin’s precise dodge and gauge based system makes it ripe for stagger. With that said, Odin’s skill tree itself doesn’t contain a whole lot of individual damage or stagger, but where it lacks in strength it makes up for in volume. Every attack, outside of the action cancel, is fast and comes in bunches, which makes an attack such as Gungnir perfect for this setup. This attack ensures enemies have little time to get off an attack, stunning them with the amount of hits it produces.

Alternatively, if you don’t like Gungnir or Odin’s skillset, Shiva’s Mesmerize is also a good alternative by drawing enemies towards Clive. Speaking of which, Shiva’s Rime is great for consistent damage on good number of enemies, even though it’s a stationary add on the field. We almost would recommend Ramuh as a base for its circle ability, but this attack is more of annoyance than it does any beneficial damage.

Eikon Slayer

This build is meant for bosses or individual monsters, such as hunts.

The Titan sweep. Having a guard will also be nice when you’re still unfamiliar with the attacks and their dodge timings, but more importantly, the counter system that’s integrated into the circle button can change the outcome of a battle immediately. As for the rest, Windup or Raging Fist is a tossup only because of how much the latter locks you in. Raging Fist is amazing for when an enemy is staggered, but otherwise will frequently ensure larger enemies will take a bite out of your health pool. This is why we recommend Windup, not to mention it also acts as a gap closer if the boss moves.

As for the last ability you should take, Earthen Fury is one of the strongest attacks outside of Bahamut’s Gigaflare (which we’ll talk about shortly), so it’s recommended you put this in your arsenal. If you’re lacking a bit of stagger, you could always swap this out for Diamond Dust, but Earthen Fury is preferred.

The Phoenix skill set is exceptional for damage as most of its attacks are fast and have relatively short cooldowns. As you can imagine, getting up in the grill of an opponent is crucial as Clive is a melee fighter at heart, and that’s just what the base of Phoenix has to offer. In addition, Rising Flames is essentially the first ability Clive learns, and it’s one of the best. It’s a fast, easy-to-execute attack that deals a strong amount of damage considering the low cooldown on, and while it’s not the most stagger, given how often you can use it, it quickly adds up to be a powerhouse.

On top of this, Bahamut’s Gigaflare is by far the most powerful ability in the game, and is essential after you stagger an enemy. Try not to use it outside this window only because it doesn’t freeze time, but instead slows it down as you have to aim the beam. We’ve tried to use this on cooldown, and having a boss jump just as you use it is the worst feeling.

Depending on your playstyle, Shiva and Odin offer drastically different skillsets, one being more movement oriented with some crowd control, while Odin has a deceptively strong finisher if you’re in his stance. The downside to the latter is the length in which you need to stay in the stance before unleashing hell. Ice Age doesn’t do a whole lot of damage and requires a timed charged to execute, but there’s an added effect that will freeze enemies for a small amount of time, which can be crucial for hitting extra attacks or dodging a strong attack.

Thunderstorm is a surprisingly strong attack, especially mastered, and will track the enemy for multiple hits, so it can easily replace Ice Age if you don’t mind the long windup. And finally there’s Judgment Bolt which is specifically a single target attack that hits like a truck. As for why we chose Shiva or Ramuh, it’s more about movability as Ramuh’s circle ability doesn’t help against bosses at all.

Stagger King

Stagger is an important aspect to Final Fantasy XVI as it leaves enemies vulnerable from devastating follow-up attacks.

You will want the base Garuda for stagger only because the circle attack (grab) is able to essentially knockdown enemies when they hit the halfway mark on the stagger meter. It’s unbelievable powerful in boss fights as it significantly contributes to both the stagger and damage. Continuing on with the Garuda trend, the Gouge skill also has a ton of stagger to work with, with the only downside being that you’ll be locked into a rather long animation to get the full use out of it. It’s not super powerful, but its function can’t be understated.

Finally, we have an attack that’s 100% needed in this kit. We’re of course talking about Garuda’s special move, Aerial Blast, which deals the most stagger in the game alongside Shiva. This cyclone of death is not only good against bosses, but can keep enemies at bay as it hitbox is huge, engulfing anything in its path.

The base Eikon doesn’t actually matter too much in this scenario, but we decided to keep Shiva because of its agility. We don’t recommend Titan’s block or Bahamut’s Wings because their stagger isn’t particularly high (or non-existent), but being able to skate around is more appealing.

As for the abilities themselves, Upheaval is one of the best normal skills you can have, as not only does it offer a high amount of crowd control, being that it sends everything around Clive flying, but it can deplete a boss’ stagger from halfway to zero in one blow. It’s cheap to purchase and upgrade, so it’s a great piece to add to Clive’s arsenal. What isn’t cheap, though, is Shiva’s Diamond Dust, which, similar to Aerial Blast, is one of the largest stagger abilities in the game. It will not only hit everything for a good distance twice, but it will demolish any stagger left on a bar, making it almost mandatory to take for stagger builds.

Finally, we have the Phoenix bundle. This is probably the lowest priority for stagger, but it adds to the overall build enough to justify a place on this list. The base can be anything; we chose Titan for his counter capabilities, but if dodging is more your speed, Phoenix will be the best bet.

Scarlet Cyclone has a solid amount of stagger that’s used for crowd control, as well as single target hits. It doesn’t hit too hard, but it’s enough to do some damage. It’s Flames of Rebirth that you will want. This multi-hit ability is well-rounded and regenerates some of Clive’s health, but the downside is that it’s an experience piece. If you want something more affordable, or something with a shorter cooldown, Ramuh’s Pile Drive is a quick blast that does a decent amount of stagger. It’s still preferred to go with the former, but either should fulfill their purpose.

All-Rounder

While you can be a master of stagger or damage, sometimes it’s best to have a little bit of both for every type of situation.

This build is what we use most often as it offers a good deal of variety in its attacks. First off, we use Phoenix’s circle ability to get in combat fast, which is needed the further players get into the game when enemies will jump away. Rising Flames is also a fast and well-rounded attack that has a short cooldown. Instead of running all Phoenix, we did cycle out Flames of Rebirth with Gigaflare. Bahamut’s special attack is just too powerful to let go, and should be used whenever a stagger is initiated. It’ll quickly delete a boss’ health pool. With that said, if you’re not up against a single target, we do recommend swapping this out with Flames of Rebirth for the little bit of HP regen you get.

Titan is incredibly versatile in its abilities. The circle skill allows for not only blocking, but more importantly, countering, which in a one-on-one fight can lead to some devastating follow-ups. On top of that, the two charged abilities, Windup and Upheaval, serve as two entirely different purposes. Windup is a powerful multi-hit punch that you’ll want to use whenever you get an opportunity to rip through an enemy’s health pool. Upheaval on the other hand, while also hitting hard, also offers a lot of stagger and crowd control for the smaller annoyances.

Finally, we have Shiva, who, similar to Titan, is used primarily for crowds and stagger, not to mention her ability to freeze bosses. The last part in particular is useful as it opens up opportunities you may not get anywhere else. All three of these abilities allows for such a trait to activate, but each has their own usage. For example, Diamond Dust is a stagger king, and can hit long and far into a group of enemies. Ice Age is really the only contentious one as, similar to our Titan selection, it’s a charged skill, but its damage and stagger are on the low side of things. If you’re not feeling it, we recommend Ramuh’s Thunderstom skill, as it serves a similar purpose. We would recommend Shiva as a base for movement, but Garuda’s grab functionality in bosses and against flying enemies is just too good to pass up.

All of these builds are entirely up to your own playstyle, as there will always be attacks that serve similar functions to one another. There are going to be specific abilities that will triumph over others in certain categories, whereas there will be more aimed towards skilled individuals who are looking more for a challenge (such as Odin’s tree). How you wish to play Final Fantasy XVI is up to you, but these builds will hopefully help you excel even further.