FF16 | Best Timely Accessories To Use in Final Fantasy XVI

The best Time Accessories in Final Fantasy XVI (FF16) will depend on what you want to focus on as a player. We’ll go through what accessories are best for you to use depending on your goals with the game. Are you looking to use whatever items make it easiest to fight because you need some extra help? Or do you want to only use ones that help your Quality of Life but still master your combos and evasion?

As you progress through the game, you will likely obtain other accessories with good stats on them and you will want to use them. If you are always using 3 timely accessories, you will never have space to equip any other accessories. For this reason, you may not want to handicap yourself by relying too heavily on all timely accessories: choose wisely.

Best Timely Accessories To Make FF16 Easier

Final Fantasy 16 can be difficult for some players without using certain timely accessories. Some of these accessories excel at making the game’s difficulty much easier if they are equipped. The following lists the accessories in order of how useful they are at making combat easier in FFXVI:

It is worth noting that the Ring of Timely focus isn’t needed if you are already using the Ring of Timely Evasion. With Evasion, you will automatically evade incoming strikes, so you won’t need time to be slowed down to do it.

Ring of Timely Evasion is the most important here because it means you will always dodge any incoming strike that can be dodged. This is insanely helpful in combat and will make the game much, much easier. Note that if you use this early on, expect it to be very difficult to replace it later. Once you play through the game relying on this ring, if you ever decide to take it off, you will find combat much more difficult to get used to and will have to learn to manually dodge at a more difficult part of the game.

Ring of Timely Strikes is the 2nd best option as it will finish combos for you, so that you do not have to manually select certain combo finishers. This will make the combat to a little bit more on “auto-pilot” to an extent. While this is the second best to use to make combat easier, it may take away the fun of the fight for many players. If you need the extra help go for it, and it will lower the difficulty of combat to you can appreciate the story more.

Ring of Timely Focus is an alternative to using Timely Evasion. This will slow down the action for you to hit your dodge easier. If you want some help in combat but not an auto-evade, then choose this over the Ring of Timely Evasion.

The Ring of Timely Healing and Ring of Timely Assistance both help do things for you, but they don’t exactly make combat that much easier – at least not to the extent the first 3 do. Healing with chug your potions for you so that you don’t have to track your health as much. Assistance will help manage your dog Torgal and his attacks for your, so that you don’t have to think about those either.

Best FF16 Timely Accessories For Quality of Life

The best Timely Accessories for quality of life are basically the opposite of the best to make combat easier. The best to choose from are the Ring of Timely Assistance and the Ring of Timely Healing.

The Ring of Timely Assistance manages Torgal and all of his commands so that you don’t have to worry about pet management. Instead, you can focus on the fight at hand and continue to hone your battle skills.

The Ring of Timely Healing simply uses your healing potions for you when you are getting low on health. As using a potion isn’t exactly a honed “skill” like evading at the right time or knowing which combos to finish your opponent with, this is a great choice to take something off your plate without losing the fun of the battle.