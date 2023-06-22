FF16 | How Long to Beat Final Fantasy XVI?

Final Fantasy 16 offers a diverse gameplay experience. Finishing the main story and side quests can take around 50-55 hours, while collecting all chests, items, and orchestrion rolls may extend the playtime to approximately 70-75 hours. Additionally, the “New Game+” mode presents further challenges and increased difficulty settings for added enjoyment.

In a recent interview with director Hiroshi Takai, it was revealed that Final Fantasy 16 follows a similar gameplay length to its predecessor, Final Fantasy XV. The base story of Final Fantasy 16 takes around 28 hours to complete, while a thorough completionist run can extend the playtime to over 90 hours. This is mainly attributed to the longer story and immersive cutscenes that allow players to deeply engage with the captivating characters of Final Fantasy 16.