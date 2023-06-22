FF16 | How Long to Beat Final Fantasy XVI?

Final Fantasy 16’s main story can be completed in approximately 30-35 hours, depending on your skill level and engagement side quests and challenging enemies. By focusing on the main objective, players can expect to wrap up Clive’s adventure within around 35 hours. Overall, the amount of time to beat the game depends on how you approach the Quests in FF16.
Skipping cutscenes in Final Fantasy 16 significantly reduces playtime. With its rich storytelling through detailed cutscenes, skipping them can result in completing the game in under 20 hours.
100% Completion Time for FF16?
Final Fantasy 16 offers a diverse gameplay experience. Finishing the main story and side quests can take around 50-55 hours, while collecting all chests, items, and orchestrion rolls may extend the playtime to approximately 70-75 hours. Additionally, the “New Game+” mode presents further challenges and increased difficulty settings for added enjoyment.
In a recent interview with director Hiroshi Takai, it was revealed that Final Fantasy 16 follows a similar gameplay length to its predecessor, Final Fantasy XV. The base story of Final Fantasy 16 takes around 28 hours to complete, while a thorough completionist run can extend the playtime to over 90 hours. This is mainly attributed to the longer story and immersive cutscenes that allow players to deeply engage with the captivating characters of Final Fantasy 16.
In conclusion, Final Fantasy 16 offers a varied gameplay experience with a main story completion time of around 30-35 hours. Skipping cutscenes can significantly reduce playtime, but it’s important to note that the game’s rich storytelling is delivered through these cutscenes. Achieving 100% completion, including side quests and collectibles, may take around 50-75 hours, providing a more comprehensive exploration of the game’s content.
Furthermore, the “New Game+” mode adds replayability and additional challenges for those seeking a more extended gameplay experience. Overall, Final Fantasy 16 delivers an immersive and engaging journey that caters to different playstyles and offers hours of enjoyment for players.