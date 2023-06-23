FF16 | How to Assign Item Shortcuts in Final Fantasy XVI

Assigning item shortcuts in FF16 is easy – here are the steps below.
Final Fantasy 16 presents a captivating storyline intertwined with intense combat. Each enemy encounter poses increased challenges, necessitating the use of recovery items and buffs during critical moments. To alleviate menu navigation concerns, the developers have introduced a seamless shortcut system. Stay prepared and conquer battles effortlessly with the enhanced combat mechanics in Final Fantasy 16.
How to Assign Item Shortcuts in Final Fantasy 16
- To access the Menu in FF16, press the “Options” button. Navigate to the “Items” tab by pressing R2.
- Within the “Items” menu, select the “Consumables” category.
- Assign your desired healing items and buffs to the three available Shortcuts slots.
- Your item Shortcuts are assigned and ready for use
Auto-Consume Feature: Potions automatically activate when inventory limit is Reached in the game. Potions and high potions found in the overworld will be automatically consumed once your inventory reaches its maximum capacity.
Utilize the Item Shortcuts feature in FF16 to assign three essential items to your D-pad’s Up, Right, and Down buttons. This convenient functionality empowers players during challenging enemy encounters.
By allocating important items to the Item Shortcuts, players can swiftly respond to critical moments without navigating complex menus. The ability to access vital resources with a simple button press enhances gameplay fluidity and strategic decision-making. Take advantage of this feature in FF16 to gain a competitive edge and emerge victorious in the face of formidable foes.