FF16 | How to Assign Item Shortcuts in Final Fantasy XVI

Assigning item shortcuts in FF16 is easy – here are the steps below.

Final Fantasy 16 presents a captivating storyline intertwined with intense combat. Each enemy encounter poses increased challenges, necessitating the use of recovery items and buffs during critical moments. To alleviate menu navigation concerns, the developers have introduced a seamless shortcut system. Stay prepared and conquer battles effortlessly with the enhanced combat mechanics in Final Fantasy 16.

How to Assign Item Shortcuts in Final Fantasy 16

To access the Menu in FF16, press the “Options” button. Navigate to the “Items” tab by pressing R2. Within the “Items” menu, select the “Consumables” category. Assign your desired healing items and buffs to the three available Shortcuts slots. Your item Shortcuts are assigned and ready for use

Auto-Consume Feature: Potions automatically activate when inventory limit is Reached in the game. Potions and high potions found in the overworld will be automatically consumed once your inventory reaches its maximum capacity.