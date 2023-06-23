FF16 | Is Final Fantasy XVI on PS4?

Unfortunately, Final Fantasy XVI is not available on the PlayStation 4 (PS4).

As of now, the game has been launched exclusively on PlayStation 5 (PS5) and there are rumors that development has started for a PC Port.

While it is disappointing for PS4 owners, the game’s developers have chosen to focus on leveraging the capabilities of newer hardware to deliver a more immersive and visually stunning experience. Players eager to embark on the FF16 journey will need to ensure they have access to a PS5.

Final Fantasy 16 has a file size of 90.131GB, confirmed by PlayStation. With a day one patch of 300MB, the total storage requirement on PS5 increases slightly. Prepare your storage space for this massive game release.

Initially, FF16 was coming to PS4

During an interview with the Final Fantasy 16 Leadership team, featured on Final Fantasy Union, it was revealed that there were initial plans to release the game on PlayStation 4. However, the team decided that in order to achieve the desired level of quality they envisioned, an additional year or two of development would be required.

Instead of further delays, they made the decision to exclusively launch the game on PlayStation 5. This allowed them to fully leverage the capabilities of the newer console and deliver a game that met their standards.

Conclusion

Final Fantasy XVI was initially planned for release on PlayStation 4, but the developers decided to focus on delivering a higher quality experience. As a result, the game launched exclusively on PlayStation 5. There are rumors of a potential PC port in development, but for now, players interested in playing FF16 will need access to a PS5.