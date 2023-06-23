FF16 | What is Renown in Final Fantasy XVI? (Explained)

Renown is an exciting new mechanic introduced in Final Fantasy XVI (FFXVI) that allows players to earn reputation by performing good deeds for the people of Valisthea. Accumulating Renown unlocks the opportunity to exchange it for valuable items at the Patron’s Whisper. It’s not simply a currency but a goal that rewards players with donations and unique rewards.
How to Gain Renown in FFXVI
Complete Quests
Unlocking the Patron’s Whisper in Cid’s Hideaway opens up a world of opportunities to earn Renown. By completing both main story quests and side quests, you’ll be rewarded with valuable Renown points. Remember, the Patron’s Whisper becomes accessible after progressing through the main story quest, A Chance Encounter. Don’t miss out on the chance to accumulate significant Renown in Final Fantasy 16 (FF16). Dive into quests and start earning Renown for your own benefit today!
Defeat Notorious Marks
To swiftly boost your Renown in Final Fantasy 16 (FFXVI), focus on hunting down Notorious Marks. These formidable creatures can be easily located and identified through the detailed descriptions provided on the Hunt Board. Each hunt is assigned a specific difficulty rating, allowing you to gauge the challenge level. Take on as many Notorious Marks as you can, eliminating them to earn abundant Renown in your thrilling Final Fantasy 16 (FFXVI) journey.
Using Renown in Final Fantasy 16: The Patron’s Whisper Donations Explained
To make the most of your Renown in Final Fantasy 16 (FF16), visit Desiree at the Patron’s Whisper. Choose the option “Listen to the Patron’s Whisper” during your conversation with her. This will unveil a comprehensive list of rewards and donations, each associated with the required Renown.
|Renown
|Rewards
|15
|20 Valley Madder, 20 Bloody Hide, 20 Steelsilk, 400 Ability Points
|45
|1 Meteorite
|85
|Berserker Ring
|135
|A Rose Is a Rose Orchestration Roll, Empty Shard
|205
|Cleric’s Medallion +1
|295
|Dire Wolf Jess
|410
|25 Briar Clam Shell, 15 Desert Rose, 800 Ability Points
|550
|2 Meteorite
|715
|High Cleric’s Medallion
|905
|40 Sharp Fang, 30 Bloody Hide, 30 Steelsilk, 1,500 Ability Points
|1,120
|No Risk No Reward Orchestration Roll, 1 Amber
|1,360
|Talisman of Priming
You get these items through donation crates. Acquiring a donation does not deplete your Renown. What happens is that your Renown continues to grow as you accumulate more rewards and unlock additional eligible treasures. Unveil a world of possibilities and reap the benefits of your Renown in FF16 today.