FF16 | What is Renown in Final Fantasy XVI? (Explained)

To swiftly boost your Renown in Final Fantasy 16 (FFXVI), focus on hunting down Notorious Marks. These formidable creatures can be easily located and identified through the detailed descriptions provided on the Hunt Board. Each hunt is assigned a specific difficulty rating, allowing you to gauge the challenge level. Take on as many Notorious Marks as you can, eliminating them to earn abundant Renown in your thrilling Final Fantasy 16 (FFXVI) journey.

Using Renown in Final Fantasy 16: The Patron’s Whisper Donations Explained