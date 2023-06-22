FF16 | How to use Photo Mode in Final Fantasy XVI

In the immersive realm of Final Fantasy XVI, the captivating story unfolds in the fantastical realm of Valisthea. Players have the opportunity to capture stunning moments with the Photo Mode feature. This innovative tool allows players to freeze gameplay, access a variety of customizable settings, and unleash their creativity to take captivating screenshots.
Whether you wish to preserve memorable encounters, explore scenic landscapes, or showcase the intricate details of character designs, Photo Mode offers a seamless and intuitive experience to capture and share your unique adventures in Final Fantasy XVI.
How to use the Photo Mode Feature in Final Fantasy 16
- Press the Pause Button to temporarily stop the game.
- Navigate to the “Attributes” section located in the main menu.
- Use the Touchpad to access and activate the Photo mode.
- Adjust the various settings according to your preferences, and then press the Triangle button to hide the User Interface (UI).
- Capture a screenshot by pressing the PlayStation Screenshot Button.
