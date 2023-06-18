Hogwarts Legacy: Sophronia Franklin Quiz Answers (Full List)

All of the answers for the Sophronia Frankin Quiz are below. Don’t let Mcgonagall find out that you are a cheater.

In the course of the academic year at Hogwarts Legacy, you will have the opportunity to meet with Professor Weasley to assess your progress. As the winter term commences in Hogwarts Legacy, Professor Weasley will task you with obtaining a book on Advanced Transfiguration from the library. However, the book will be in the possession of Sophronia Franklin, who will propose a quiz as a condition for returning the book to you.

Rewards: Sophronia Franklin Quiz

3x Wiggenweld Potion

1x Edurus Potion

1x Maxima Potion

Sophronia’s Quiz Round 1 Answers:

Question # Question Answer 1 Before the invention of the Golden Snitch, which magical creature was used in a game of Quidditch? The Golden Snidget 2 Which potion is commonly known as ‘Liquid Luck’? Felix Felicis 3 The tale of the Three Brothers involves which magical artefacts? The Deathly Hallows 4 Which ball in Quidditch is the largest? The Quaffle 5 True or false: Polyjuice Potion allows the drinker to change species? False

Sophronia’s Quiz Round 2 Answers:

Question # Question Answer 1 What governmental body directly preceded the Ministry of Magic? The Wizards’ Council 2 Which dragon breed is the smallest? The Peruvian Vipertooth 3 Who founded the village of Hogsmeade? Hengist of Woodcroft 4 The Hidebehind was accidentally created by cross-breeding a ghoul with what other Magical Creature? A Demiguise 5 What is the only spell known to repel a Lethifold? The Patronus Charm 6 Who published the Law of Elemental Transfiguration? Gamp 7 What does the Hogwarts motto translate to? Never tickle a sleeping dragon 8 Which magical creature is the only one known to produce eggs through its mouth? The Runespoor 9 Where is Ilvermony School of Witchcraft and Wizardly located? Mount Greylock 10 What is the most powerful potion known to wizardkind? Amortentia

Sophronia’s Quiz Round 3 Answers:

Question # Question Answer 1 Emeric the Evil was killed in a duel against who? Egbert the Egregious 2 If a Chaser keeps their hand on the Quaffle as it goes through the goal, what foul are they committing? Haversacking 3 A bite from a Mackled Malaclaw has the unusual side effect of causing what? Bad Luck 4 What plant excretes Stinksap? Mimbulus Mimbletonia 5 The Pepperup Potion evolved from a remedy created by which 12th century wizard? Linfred of Stinchcombe 6 In the Wizard and the Hopping Pot, what does the elder wizard leave for his son in the Hopping Pot? A single slipper 7 The Snallygaster is native to which region of the world? North America 8 Who is the Muggle knight featured in The Fountain of Fair Fortune? Sir Luckless 9 The world’s largest Kelpie is also known by what other name? The Loch Ness Monster 10 Who was the first Minister for Magic? Ulrik Gamp

