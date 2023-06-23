FF16 | How to Get More Potions in Final Fantasy 16

When starting Final Fantasy XVI, there’s really only one way to heal: potions. One of the first things you may want to do in FF16 is to get more potions to help you survive battles, as you will surely need them.

These iconic tonics have been with the Final Fantasy franchise since the beginning, and even though Torgal can heal a little bit, players should not fully rely on our trusty hound. Instead, throughout Clive’s adventures, he’ll have the opportunity to obtain items to increase the amount our loveable protagonist can hold at one time. It’s not entirely obvious which quests are required, but that’s why we’re here.



Getting More Potions in FF16 – 1st Expansion

After the heartfelt reunion with everyone after Mid takes off, players will be tasked with going to Laetny’s Cleft in Easter Dhalmekia. At The Hideaway there are new quests to partake in, though, specifically one from Owain, The Engineer. He tasks Clive with hunting down a bomb in the quest “Weird Science”, but just any bomb, but the Bomb King himself.

Players will need to go to the Hunt Board and locate the new Notorious Mark located in The Crock, Sanbreque. The closest teleport is located in The Dragon’s Aery in Sanbreque. When getting to the open area, head south and you’ll come across a newly-opened gate. Go down the narrow pathway to find a house, but instead of searching such property, hug a left and go to another area where the Bomb King resides.

This enemy has some tricky moves, such as splitting himself into multiple clones, although they’re more annoying than they do a whole lot of damage. It’s when the Bomb King uses King’s Justice that those clones become a lot deadlier, individually growing large and exploding as a bomb does. Outside of this, the direct Witan explosion should also be dodged to avoid massive damage. Otherwise this fight isn’t too difficult.

Your spoils include a Bomb Ember, 1000 EXP, 65 AP, 9000 gil and 20 reputation. Head back to Owain and he will gift you a Treated Potion Satchel will increases potion stock to 6, high potions to 4, and tonics to 3, alongside Black Blood crafting material, 900 EXP and 40 reputation.

Get Even More Potion Slots – 2nd Expansion

The second and final time you’re able to expand Clive’s consumable inventory comes after he obtains Shiva’s abilities. Owain The Engineer is back at it once more, sending Clive out on a slightly longer venture, but fewer Hunts to participate in. He needs you to collect three spherical echoes in the sidequest “Even Weirder Science”, which are located all across the globe.

The first can be found in Shallop Rock, South Rosaria, just north of Amber, which has unfortunately succumbed to Aether Flood. There will be mechanical Guardians waiting for Clive, though, so expect a bit of resistance. The second location can be found by teleporting to Northreach’s Obelisk in Claireview. Here Clive will have to go southwest and once more encounter Guardians protecting their own. The final location for the is just south of The Krozjit Echoes, which is located, once again, surrounded by Woken Guardians just ready to tear Clive apart.

After collecting all three spherical echoes, head back to The Hideaway and hand them over to Owain. He lights the furnace and rewards Clive with a brand new Expanded Potion Satchel, alongside a Goblin Coin, 4800 EXP and 50 reputation. This expanded satchel will increase potions from 6 to 8, high potions from 4 to 5, and tonics from 3 to 4.