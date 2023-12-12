Hunter Best in Slot (BIS) Gear Guide | WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Welcome to Hardcore Gamer’s Hunter BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery. In this guide, we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear before stepping in to dps as as hunter in the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25. The hunter’s stats and main focus remain the same as vanilla, so you will mainly focus on agility and hit %.
General Notes on Hardcore Gamer’s BIS Lists
While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon. Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Warrior Fury or Arms specialization, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.
Gear Stat Priority for Hunters at Level 25
The stat priority of Hunters remain the same as they were in original vanilla classic wow.
- Hit Chance > Agility > Attack Power > Ranged Attack Power > Intellect > Stamina
Hit chance is very hard to find, especially at the level 25 bracket. If you are able to obtain any Hit % gear, ensure this is prioritized, then go for Agility as the main stat on the rest of your gear. Attack Power will increase the damage of both your melee and ranged attacks, whereas Ranged Attack power will only increase the damage of your ranged attacks. Intellect will increase you mana pool for your abilities, and Stamina will increase your health pool to help with survivability.
There are going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:
- of Agility (+Agility)
- of Power (+Attack Power)
- of the Falcon (+Agility and +Intellect)
- of the Monkey (+Agility and +Stamina)
- of the Tiger (+Agility and +Strength)
- of the Wolf (+Agility and +Spirit)
- of Eluding (+% Dodge and +Agility)
DPS Hunter Best in Slot Season of DiscoveryThe table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for DPS Hunters. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.
|Slot
|Item
|Source
|Head
|Gnomish Goggles
|Engineering
|Neck
|Spectral Necklace
|World Drop, Fishing
|Shoulders
|Mantle of Thieves
|Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|Back
|Parachute Cloak
|Engineering
|Chest
|Dervish Tunic
|World Drop, Fishing
|Wrists
|Headhunter’s Bands
|World Drop
|Hands
|Pilferer’s Gloves
|Leatherworking
|Belt
|Deftkin Belt
|Quest – Je’neu of the Earthen Ring (H) (Ashenvale)
|Legs
|Triprunner Dungarees
|Quest – Rig Wars (H) (Gnomeregan) Quest – The Grand Betrayal (A) (Gnomeregan)
|Feet
|Pathfinder Footpads
|World Drop
|Ring 1
|Monkey Ring
|Quest – Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)
|Ring 2
|Ring of Precision
|Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Trinket 1
|Arena Grand Master
|Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|Trinket 2
|Rune of Duty
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|Main-Hand
|Armor Piercer
|Razorfen Spearhide (Razorfen Kraul)
|Ranged Weapon
|Steelarrow Crossbow
|Dark Iron Rifleman (Wetlands)
Best Gear Options For DPS Hunter In SoDMany of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you’re struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.
Item Slot Navigation Menu
|Head
|Neck
|Shoulder
|Back
|Chest
|Wrist
|Hand
|Waist
|Leg
|Feet
|Ring
|Trinket
|Weapon
Best Head Options For DPS Hunter In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Gnomish Goggles
|Engineering
|Humbert’s Helm
|Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)
|Ringed Helm
|Garneg Charskull (A) (Wetlands)
Best Neck Options For DPS Hunter In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Spectral Necklace
|World Drop, Fishing
|Scout’s Medallion
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Best Shoulder Options For DPS Hunter In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Mantle of Thieves
|Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|Robust Shoulders
|World Drop
|Dark Leather Shoulders
|Leatherworking
|Bristlebark Amice
|World Drop
|Feline Mantle
|Quest – Wolf Master Nandos (Shadowfang Keep)
Best Back Options For DPS Hunter In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Parachute Cloak
|Engineering
|Cutthroat’s Cape
|World Drop
|Cape of the Brotherhood
|Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
|Glowing Lizardscale Cloak
|Skum (Wailing Caverns)
|Cloak of Night
|Rohh the Silent (Redridge Mountains)
|Webwing Cloak
|Pridewing Patriarch (Stonetalon Mountains)
Best Chest Options For DPS Hunter In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Dervish Tunic
|World Drop, Fishing
|Panther Armor
|Quest – The Den (H) (Stonetalon Mountains)
|Bristlebark Blouse
|World Drop
|Boorguard Tunic
|Quest – King of the Foulweald (H) (Ashenvale)
|Dark Leather Tunic
|Leatherworking
|Brawnhide Armor
|Quest – Wanted – Arnak Grimtotem (H) (Thousand Needles)
Best Wrist Options For DPS Hunter In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Headhunter’s Bands
|World Drop
|Jurassic Wristguards
|Razormaw Matriarch (Wetlands)
|Madwolf Bracers
|Nightbane Vile Fang (Duskwood)
|Loamflake Bracers
|Quest – Protect Kanati Greycloud (H) (Thousand Needles)
|Wolf Bracers
|Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Antonio Perelli (Vendor in Duskwood) Bernard Brubaker (A) (Vendor in Redridge Mountains) Vexspindle (The Barrens)
Best Hand Options For DPS Hunter In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Pilferer’s Gloves
|Leatherworking
|Pathfinder Gloves
|World Drop
|Toughened Leather Gloves
|Leatherworking
|Wolfclaw Gloves
|Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|Heavy Earthen Gloves
|Leatherworking
Best Waist Options For DPS Hunter In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Deftkin Belt
|Quest – Je’neu of the Earthen Ring (H) (Ashenvale)
|Durable Belt
|World Drop
|Beastmaster’s Girdle
|Quest – Isha Awak (H) (The Barrens)
|Deviate Scale Belt
|Leatherworking
|Windsong Cinch
|Quest – Free at Last (H) (Thousand Needles)
Best Leg Options For DPS Hunter In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Triprunner Dungarees
|Quest – Rig Wars (H) (Gnomeregan) Quest – The Grand Betrayal (A) (Gnomeregan)
|Troll’s Bane Leggings
|World Drop
|Dervish Leggings
|World Drop
|Leggings of the Fang
|Lord Cobrahn (Wailing Caverns)
|Dark Leather Pants
|Leatherworking
Best Feet Options For DPS Hunter In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Pathfinder Footpads
|World Drop
|Vorrel’s Boots
|Quest – Vorrel’s Revenge (H) (Scarlet Monastery)
|Warsong Boots
|Quest – Warsong Supplies (H) (Ashenvale)
|Feet of the Lynx
|World Drop
|Trailblazer Boots
|Quest – Horde Presence (H) (The Barrens)
|Agile Boots
|Multiple Vendors
Best Ring Options For DPS Hunter In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Monkey Ring
|Quest – Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)
|Ring of Precision
|Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Savannah Ring
|World Drop, Fishing
|Legionnaire’s Band
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|Thunderbrow Ring
|World Drop
|Defias Renegade Ring
|Zone Drop (The Stockade)
Best Trinket Options For DPS Hunter In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Arena Grand Master
|Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|Rune of Duty
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Best Weapon Options For DPS Hunter In SoD
Main-Hand Options
|Item
|Source
|Armor Piercer
|Razorfen Spearhide (Razorfen Kraul)
|Tunnel Pick
|Dark Iron Tunneler (Wetlands)
|Impaling Harpoon
|Captain Greenskin (The Deadmines)
|Scythe Axe
|Ma’ruk Wyrmscale (Wetlands)
|Pearl-encrusted Spear
|Murloc Nightcrawler (Redridge Mountains)
|Lupine Axe
|Redridge Drudger (Redridge Mountains)
Best Ranged Weapon Options For DPS Hunter In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Steelarrow Crossbow
|Dark Iron Rifleman (Wetlands)
|Outrider’s Bow
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|Ranger Bow
|World Drop
|Hi-tech Supergun
|Zone Drop (Gnomeregan)
|Bow of Plunder
|Quest – Dangerous! (H) (Hillsbrad Foothills)
|Double-barreled Shotgun
|World Drop