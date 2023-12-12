Hunter Best in Slot (BIS) Gear Guide | WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Welcome to Hardcore Gamer’s Hunter BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery. In this guide, we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear before stepping in to dps as as hunter in the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25. The hunter’s stats and main focus remain the same as vanilla, so you will mainly focus on agility and hit %.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer’s BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon. Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Warrior Fury or Arms specialization, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.

Gear Stat Priority for Hunters at Level 25

The stat priority of Hunters remain the same as they were in original vanilla classic wow.

Hit Chance > Agility > Attack Power > Ranged Attack Power > Intellect > Stamina

Hit chance is very hard to find, especially at the level 25 bracket. If you are able to obtain any Hit % gear, ensure this is prioritized, then go for Agility as the main stat on the rest of your gear. Attack Power will increase the damage of both your melee and ranged attacks, whereas Ranged Attack power will only increase the damage of your ranged attacks. Intellect will increase you mana pool for your abilities, and Stamina will increase your health pool to help with survivability.

There are going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:

of Agility (+Agility) of Power (+Attack Power) of the Falcon (+Agility and +Intellect) of the Monkey (+Agility and +Stamina) of the Tiger (+Agility and +Strength) of the Wolf (+Agility and +Spirit) of Eluding (+% Dodge and +Agility)

DPS Hunter Best in Slot Season of Discovery

Best Gear Options For DPS Hunter In SoD

Item Slot Navigation Menu

Best Head Options For DPS Hunter In SoD

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for DPS Hunters. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.. If you’re struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Item Source Gnomish Goggles Engineering Humbert’s Helm Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills) Ringed Helm Garneg Charskull (A) (Wetlands)

Best Neck Options For DPS Hunter In SoD

Item Source Spectral Necklace World Drop, Fishing Scout’s Medallion Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Best Shoulder Options For DPS Hunter In SoD

Best Back Options For DPS Hunter In SoD

Best Chest Options For DPS Hunter In SoD

Best Wrist Options For DPS Hunter In SoD

Item Source Headhunter’s Bands World Drop Jurassic Wristguards Razormaw Matriarch (Wetlands) Madwolf Bracers Nightbane Vile Fang (Duskwood) Loamflake Bracers Quest – Protect Kanati Greycloud (H) (Thousand Needles) Wolf Bracers Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Antonio Perelli (Vendor in Duskwood) Bernard Brubaker (A) (Vendor in Redridge Mountains) Vexspindle (The Barrens)

Best Hand Options For DPS Hunter In SoD

Best Waist Options For DPS Hunter In SoD

Best Leg Options For DPS Hunter In SoD

Best Feet Options For DPS Hunter In SoD

Best Ring Options For DPS Hunter In SoD

Best Trinket Options For DPS Hunter In SoD

Item Source Arena Grand Master Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale) Rune of Duty Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Best Weapon Options For DPS Hunter In SoD

Main-Hand Options

Best Ranged Weapon Options For DPS Hunter In SoD