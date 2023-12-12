a blonde woman holding a crossbow and arrows, wintery medieval nordic town in background. text: best in slot hunter

Hunter Best in Slot (BIS) Gear Guide | WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Welcome to Hardcore Gamer’s Hunter BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery. In this guide, we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear before stepping in to dps as as hunter in the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25.  The hunter’s stats and main focus remain the same as vanilla, so you will mainly focus on agility and hit %.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer’s BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon. Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Warrior Fury or Arms specialization, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.

Gear Stat Priority for Hunters at Level 25

The stat priority of Hunters remain the same as they were in original vanilla classic wow.

  • Hit Chance > Agility > Attack Power > Ranged Attack Power > Intellect > Stamina

Hit chance is very hard to find, especially at the level 25 bracket. If you are able to obtain any Hit % gear, ensure this is prioritized, then go for Agility as the main stat on the rest of your gear. Attack Power will increase the damage of both your melee and ranged attacks, whereas Ranged Attack power will only increase the damage of your ranged attacks. Intellect will increase you mana pool for your abilities, and Stamina will increase your health pool to help with survivability.

There are going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:

  1. of Agility (+Agility)
  2. of Power (+Attack Power)
  3. of the Falcon (+Agility and +Intellect)
  4. of the Monkey (+Agility and +Stamina)
  5. of the Tiger (+Agility and +Strength)
  6. of the Wolf (+Agility and +Spirit)
  7. of Eluding (+% Dodge and +Agility)

DPS Hunter Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for DPS Hunters. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.
Slot Item Source
Head Gnomish Goggles Engineering
Neck Spectral Necklace World Drop, Fishing
Shoulders Mantle of Thieves Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
Back Parachute Cloak Engineering
Chest Dervish Tunic World Drop, Fishing
Wrists Headhunter’s Bands World Drop
Hands Pilferer’s Gloves Leatherworking
Belt Deftkin Belt Quest – Je’neu of the Earthen Ring (H) (Ashenvale)
Legs Triprunner Dungarees Quest – Rig Wars (H) (Gnomeregan) Quest – The Grand Betrayal (A) (Gnomeregan)
Feet Pathfinder Footpads World Drop
Ring 1 Monkey Ring Quest – Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)
Ring 2 Ring of Precision Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)
Trinket 1 Arena Grand Master Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
Trinket 2 Rune of Duty Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Main-Hand Armor Piercer Razorfen Spearhide (Razorfen Kraul)
Ranged Weapon Steelarrow Crossbow Dark Iron Rifleman (Wetlands)

Best Gear Options For DPS Hunter In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you’re struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Item Slot Navigation Menu

Head Neck Shoulder Back
Chest Wrist Hand Waist
Leg Feet Ring Trinket
Weapon

Item Source
Gnomish Goggles Engineering
Humbert’s Helm Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)
Ringed Helm Garneg Charskull (A) (Wetlands)
Best Neck Options For DPS Hunter In SoD

Item Source
Spectral Necklace World Drop, Fishing
Scout’s Medallion Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Best Shoulder Options For DPS Hunter In SoD

Item Source
Mantle of Thieves Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
Robust Shoulders World Drop
Dark Leather Shoulders Leatherworking
Bristlebark Amice World Drop
Feline Mantle Quest – Wolf Master Nandos (Shadowfang Keep)
Best Back Options For DPS Hunter In SoD

Item Source
Parachute Cloak Engineering
Cutthroat’s Cape World Drop
Cape of the Brotherhood Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
Glowing Lizardscale Cloak Skum (Wailing Caverns)
Cloak of Night Rohh the Silent (Redridge Mountains)
Webwing Cloak Pridewing Patriarch (Stonetalon Mountains)
Best Chest Options For DPS Hunter In SoD

Item Source
Dervish Tunic World Drop, Fishing
Panther Armor Quest – The Den (H) (Stonetalon Mountains)
Bristlebark Blouse World Drop
Boorguard Tunic Quest – King of the Foulweald (H) (Ashenvale)
Dark Leather Tunic Leatherworking
Brawnhide Armor Quest – Wanted – Arnak Grimtotem (H) (Thousand Needles)
Best Wrist Options For DPS Hunter In SoD

Item Source
Headhunter’s Bands World Drop
Jurassic Wristguards Razormaw Matriarch (Wetlands)
Madwolf Bracers Nightbane Vile Fang (Duskwood)
Loamflake Bracers Quest – Protect Kanati Greycloud (H) (Thousand Needles)
Wolf Bracers Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Antonio Perelli (Vendor in Duskwood) Bernard Brubaker (A) (Vendor in Redridge Mountains) Vexspindle (The Barrens)
Best Hand Options For DPS Hunter In SoD

Item Source
Pilferer’s Gloves Leatherworking
Pathfinder Gloves World Drop
Toughened Leather Gloves Leatherworking
Wolfclaw Gloves Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
Heavy Earthen Gloves Leatherworking
Best Waist Options For DPS Hunter In SoD

Item Source
Deftkin Belt Quest – Je’neu of the Earthen Ring (H) (Ashenvale)
Durable Belt World Drop
Beastmaster’s Girdle Quest – Isha Awak (H) (The Barrens)
Deviate Scale Belt Leatherworking
Windsong Cinch Quest – Free at Last (H) (Thousand Needles)
Best Leg Options For DPS Hunter In SoD

Item Source
Triprunner Dungarees Quest – Rig Wars (H) (Gnomeregan) Quest – The Grand Betrayal (A) (Gnomeregan)
Troll’s Bane Leggings World Drop
Dervish Leggings World Drop
Leggings of the Fang Lord Cobrahn (Wailing Caverns)
Dark Leather Pants Leatherworking
Best Feet Options For DPS Hunter In SoD

Item Source
Pathfinder Footpads World Drop
Vorrel’s Boots Quest – Vorrel’s Revenge (H) (Scarlet Monastery)
Warsong Boots Quest – Warsong Supplies (H) (Ashenvale)
Feet of the Lynx World Drop
Trailblazer Boots Quest – Horde Presence (H) (The Barrens)
Agile Boots Multiple Vendors
Best Ring Options For DPS Hunter In SoD

Item Source
Monkey Ring Quest – Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)
Ring of Precision Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)
Savannah Ring World Drop, Fishing
Legionnaire’s Band Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Thunderbrow Ring World Drop
Defias Renegade Ring Zone Drop (The Stockade)
Best Trinket Options For DPS Hunter In SoD

Item Source
Arena Grand Master Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
Rune of Duty Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Best Weapon Options For DPS Hunter In SoD

Main-Hand Options

Item Source
Armor Piercer Razorfen Spearhide (Razorfen Kraul)
Tunnel Pick Dark Iron Tunneler (Wetlands)
Impaling Harpoon Captain Greenskin (The Deadmines)
Scythe Axe Ma’ruk Wyrmscale (Wetlands)
Pearl-encrusted Spear Murloc Nightcrawler (Redridge Mountains)
Lupine Axe Redridge Drudger (Redridge Mountains)
Best Ranged Weapon Options For DPS Hunter In SoD

Item Source
Steelarrow Crossbow Dark Iron Rifleman (Wetlands)
Outrider’s Bow Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Ranger Bow World Drop
Hi-tech Supergun Zone Drop (Gnomeregan)
Bow of Plunder Quest – Dangerous! (H) (Hillsbrad Foothills)
Double-barreled Shotgun World Drop

