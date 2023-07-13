Modern Warfare 2: All Diabolical Mastery Camo Challenges

Weapon Type Challenge Sniper Rifles Get 3 Operator Kills without dying 10 times using Sniper Rifles Battle Rifles Get 25 Operator Kills from behind using Battle Rifles Submachine Guns Get 250 Operator Kills while using SMGs Handguns Get 50 Enemy Longshots Kills while using Pistols Launchers Get 40 Operator Kills using Launchers Assault Rifles Get 50 Operator Headshots using Assault Rifles Light Machine Guns Get 30 Operator Kills while using a Suppressor on LMGs Shotguns Get 30 Operator Kills while prone using shotguns Marksman Rifles Get 30 Operator Kills while Mounted using a Marksman Rifle Melee Melee 30 Enemy Kills while using Melee weapons

In conclusion, the Diabolical Camo Challenges represent the latest addition to the mid-season tradition, offering a series of captivating challenges that will test your mastery of various weapon classes. By completing these challenges, you can unlock a Vought-approved gray camouflage for each specific weapon class, allowing you to showcase your expertise with that class. These challenges encompass a wide range of objectives, including headshots, kills from behind, kills while prone, kills with suppressors, kills while mounted, kills without dying, longshot kills, and more.

It’s important to note that the term “enemy” not only refers to Operators but also includes AI Combatants, providing alternative opportunities to complete certain challenges. Successfully accomplishing all ten challenges will reward you with a strikingly red universal camouflage that can be applied to any weapon and a prestigious Weapon Charm, symbolizing your complete mastery of this remarkable event. Take on the Diabolical Camo Challenges and prove your dominance across the battlefield.