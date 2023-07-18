D4 | All New Unique Items In Diablo 4 Season 1

Season 1 of Diablo 4 comes out on July 20th, 2023; with that, there are many new things to explore. From new Legendary Aspects, Unique Items, and Season 1 Exclusive Gems, here is a list of all the new unique items that you can look forward to in the latest season.

If you are looking for the rest of the uniques that carry over from the pre-season, be sure to check out the All Unique Items page.

New Unique Items In Diablo 4 Season 1

Item Type Class Description Ahavarion Spear of Lycander Uber Unique Staff – World Tier 4 General Gain a random Shrine effect for 10-20 seconds after killing an Elite enemy. Can only occur once every 30 seconds. Azurewrath Unique Sword Barbarian Lucky Hit – Your Core Skills have up to a 20% chance to Freeze enemies for 3 seconds and deal 0.75-1.5 Cold damage to them. Fleshrender Unique One-Hand Mace Druid Debilitating Roar and Blood Howl deal 0.5-1.0 damage to Nearby Poisoned enemies. Lidless Wall Unique Shield Necromancer Lucky Hit – While you have an active Bone Storm, hitting an enemy outside of a Bone Storm has up to a 5-25% chance to spawn an additional Bone Storm at their location. Each of your active Sacrifice bonuses increases the chance by 25% and the total number of additional Bone Storms you can have by +1. Eaglehorn Unique Bow Rogue Penetrating Shot has a 30-80% chance to fire an arrow that bounces off walls and scenery. Hitting enemies from behind with Penetrating Shot will make them Vulnerable for 3 seconds. The Oculus Unique Wand Sorcerer Gain the effect of the Teleport Enchantment for free. When you Evade using Teleport Enchantment, you are taken to a random location.

Developer’s Note: The Azurewrath and Fleshrender Unique Items have flat damage effects, which scale with power. For example, at 820 Item Power, Azurewrath deals between 3359-6718 damage.