Old School RuneScape (OSRS): All Warm Clothing

Below you will find a simple list of all the Warm Clothing in Old School RuneScape

In Old School RuneScape, warm clothing is primarily needed in specific cold environments, such as the Trollweiss Mountain and the icy areas of the God Wars Dungeon. Wearing warm clothing is essential in these locations because without it, your character will suffer from the effects of extreme cold.

If you venture into these cold areas without adequate warmth, your character’s health will gradually decrease, and you may eventually die from the cold. Warm clothing acts as insulation and protects your character from the harsh weather conditions, ensuring their survival in these frigid environments.

Having appropriate warm clothing is especially important when completing quests or engaging in activities in these areas, as it allows you to explore, fight monsters, and complete tasks without the constant threat of freezing to death.

All Warm Clothing in OSRS (Full List)

Warm Clothing Head:

Item
Bearhead
Black santa hat
Bunnyman mask
Elemental tiara
Festive elf hat
Fire max hood
Fire tiara
Firemaking hood
Infernal max hood
Inverted santa hat
Lumberjack hat
Santa hat
Snow goggles & hat
Festive games crown

 

Warm Clothing Neck:

Item
Bobble scarf
Gnome scarf
Jester scarf
Rainbow scarf
Tri-jester scarf
Woolly scarf

 

Warm Clothing Body:

Item
Christmas jumper
Oldschool jumper
Rainbow jumper
Ugly Halloween jumper

 

Warm Clothing Hands:

Item
Fremennik gloves
Gloves of silence
Warm gloves

 

Warm Clothing Cape:

Item
Accumulator max cape
Ardougne max cape
Assembler max cape
Fire cape
Fire max cape
Firemaking cape / Firemaking cape (t)
Guthix max cape
Imbued Guthix max cape
Imbued Saradomin max cape
Imbued Zamorak max cape
Infernal cape
Infernal max cape
Max cape
Mythical max cape
Obsidian cape / Obsidian cape (r)
Saradomin max cape
Zamorak max cape

 

Weapons:

Item
Ale of the gods
Bruma torch
Dragon candle dagger
Fire battlestaff
Infernal axes
Infernal harpoon
Infernal pickaxe
Lava battlestaff
Mystic fire staff
Mystic lava staff
Mystic smoke staff
Mystic steam staff
Smoke battlestaff
Staff of fire
Steam battlestaff
Volcanic abyssal whip

 

Shield:

Item
Lit bug lantern
Tome of fire

Ring:

 

tem
Ring of the elements

Conclusion

The list provided includes various warm clothing items available in Old School RuneScape, which are essential for protecting your character from extreme cold in specific environments. These items help maintain your character’s health and prevent them from suffering the detrimental effects of freezing temperatures.

