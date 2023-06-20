Old School RuneScape (OSRS): All Warm Clothing

Below you will find a simple list of all the Warm Clothing in Old School RuneScape

In Old School RuneScape, warm clothing is primarily needed in specific cold environments, such as the Trollweiss Mountain and the icy areas of the God Wars Dungeon. Wearing warm clothing is essential in these locations because without it, your character will suffer from the effects of extreme cold.

If you venture into these cold areas without adequate warmth, your character’s health will gradually decrease, and you may eventually die from the cold. Warm clothing acts as insulation and protects your character from the harsh weather conditions, ensuring their survival in these frigid environments.

Having appropriate warm clothing is especially important when completing quests or engaging in activities in these areas, as it allows you to explore, fight monsters, and complete tasks without the constant threat of freezing to death.

All Warm Clothing in OSRS (Full List)

Warm Clothing Head:

Item Bearhead Black santa hat Bunnyman mask Elemental tiara Festive elf hat Fire max hood Fire tiara Firemaking hood Infernal max hood Inverted santa hat Lumberjack hat Santa hat Snow goggles & hat Festive games crown

Warm Clothing Neck:

Item Bobble scarf Gnome scarf Jester scarf Rainbow scarf Tri-jester scarf Woolly scarf

Warm Clothing Body:

Item Christmas jumper Oldschool jumper Rainbow jumper Ugly Halloween jumper

Warm Clothing Hands:

Item Fremennik gloves Gloves of silence Warm gloves

Warm Clothing Cape:

Item Accumulator max cape Ardougne max cape Assembler max cape Fire cape Fire max cape Firemaking cape / Firemaking cape (t) Guthix max cape Imbued Guthix max cape Imbued Saradomin max cape Imbued Zamorak max cape Infernal cape Infernal max cape Max cape Mythical max cape Obsidian cape / Obsidian cape (r) Saradomin max cape Zamorak max cape

Weapons:

Item Ale of the gods Bruma torch Dragon candle dagger Fire battlestaff Infernal axes Infernal harpoon Infernal pickaxe Lava battlestaff Mystic fire staff Mystic lava staff Mystic smoke staff Mystic steam staff Smoke battlestaff Staff of fire Steam battlestaff Volcanic abyssal whip

Shield:

Item Lit bug lantern Tome of fire

Ring:

tem Ring of the elements

Conclusion

The list provided includes various warm clothing items available in Old School RuneScape, which are essential for protecting your character from extreme cold in specific environments. These items help maintain your character’s health and prevent them from suffering the detrimental effects of freezing temperatures.