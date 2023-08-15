Palia | Ancient Battery Quest – How To Solve The Riddle

Early into the Palia main questline, Jina will speak to you about an Ancient Battery. If you weren’t paying attention to what she was saying during the written dialog, it may be very unclear where you are supposed to go next. All you have is that you are on the Ancient Battery quest and it just says “Solve the riddle”. Here will we go over what you need to do.

We have provided a video that shows exactly where to go and what to do to finish this quest. You can either watch this video, or continue on to read the guide below.

Solving The Riddle for Ancient Battery

Head towards the Phoenix Falls where you originally started Palia. Instead of going into the area with the Phoenix Shrine, continue through the tunnel area until you find a closed door. You can open the door to the Ruins and enter the room. As you walk through the ruins you will come to a giant bowl in the middle of the floor, and a few things to interact with around the room.

One bowl with flowing water states “The worn inscription says: “Roots of darkness take hold from echoed woes, our hope shall live on so long as this water flows”.

Another bowl says, “The original inscription has been carved over. What’s left of the carving says “Nev–L–ving” with a frowny face next to it.”

There is also a note called “An Ancient Explorer’s Logs”, offering more back story to what is happening here. We won’t go over that as it is unnecessary information for this guide.

Notice that the other bowls you see have water flowing into them. The plaque on the wall says “Knowledge grows the mind even in times of strife, To enter here, you must supply that which grows life.” WATER grows life for plants and the world, the riddle is looking for water.

You must use your watering can on the giant bowl in the center of the room to provide water and complete the puzzle.