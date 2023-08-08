Palia | Best Gold Farming Methods

If you’re a new player in Palia and looking to earn gold quickly for purchasing essential gardening seeds, furniture, and progressing through quests, this guide will help you identify the most efficient gold farming methods. The guide is based on a comparison of different life skills such as bug catching, fishing, forging, mining, and hunting, each conducted for a 10-minute period conducted by Dexterous.v. The results are outlined below:

Skill Comparison:

We’ll start with the final results to get straight to the point, then we will go into details of each life skill.

Hunting : Most profitable with 12,786 gold per hour.

: Most profitable with 12,786 gold per hour. Bug Catching : Second most profitable with 8400 gold per hour.

: Second most profitable with 8400 gold per hour. Mining : Offers around 4608 gold per hour, but can be tedious.

: Offers around 4608 gold per hour, but can be tedious. Foraging : Provides approximately 3996 gold per hour, but might be boring.

: Provides approximately 3996 gold per hour, but might be boring. Fishing: Least profitable with around 3228 gold per hour.

1. Bug Catching

Bug catching is an easy and lucrative way to earn gold with minimal downtime.

Requires using smoke bombs, crafted from clay and Sun Drop Lilies.

Materials gathered in 10 minutes yielded almost 1400 gold.

Approximate gold per hour: 8400 gold.

2. Fishing

Fishing involves waiting for fish to bite, resulting in significant downtime.

After 10 minutes of fishing, the materials collected amounted to about 538 gold.

Fishing is one of the lowest gold per hour skills, offering around 3228 gold an hour.

Not recommended unless you’re willing to AFK for extended periods.

3. Foraging (Wood Cutting and Gathering Plants)

Wood cutting provides low gold returns, with each piece of wood yielding only around 1 gold.

Using animation canceling can save time while wood cutting.

Gathering plants offers slightly better gold returns, but there might be moments of low yield due to difficulty in finding plants.

After 10 minutes, materials gathered from foraging resulted in approximately 666 gold.

Gold per hour for foraging: Around 3996 gold.

4. Mining

Mining is similar to wood cutting but takes longer.

Different types of ore, such as clay, copper, and silver, offer more value than wood.

Animation canceling can save time while mining.

Materials collected in 10 minutes yielded around 768 gold.

Gold per hour for mining: Approximately 4608 gold.

Tedious and might require extra time finding rocks, making it less efficient.

5. Hunting

Hunting is considered the most profitable gold farming skill in Palia.

Crafting arrows is straightforward, requiring flint and wood.

Hunting Chappas or Sernux is recommended, with Sernux offering higher returns.

Materials collected in 10 minutes of hunting Sernux yielded 2131 gold.

Gold per hour for hunting: A significant 12,786 gold.

Sernuck antlers and Choppa Tails contribute to high profitability.

By focusing on hunting, you can maximize your gold earnings and efficiently progress in Palia. Remember to craft arrows for hunting and use smoke bombs for bug catching to optimize your earnings. Experiment with these methods and find the one that suits your playstyle and preferences best. Good luck and happy gold farming in Palia!