Palia | Bug Catching Guide – Where & When To Catch Every Insect

Palia’s bug and insect catching is quite extensive, and these critters can appear on different maps, at different times of the day. This can all become overwhelming for players pretty quickly. This guide will show all of the bugs in Palia can where and when you can catch them – it will even tell you how much they sell for too!

The guide is broken up by the predominant region that the bugs can be found in.  Any bugs that show up in both of the main regions so far are listed in the first section.

Bugs In Both Kilima & Bahari Bay

There are 3 common bugs found all over the grassy areas of both Kilima and Bahari.

Item Name Rarity Sell Value Star Value Time of Day
Common Blue Butterfly Common 18 19 Any
Kilima Night Moth Common 12 18 Dusk, Night
Spotted Stinkbug Common 14 21 Any

Kilima Bug Catching & Time of Day

There are 13 known bugs to catch within the starting region, Kilima. Most of these can be caught at any time, or in the day, with a few only appear at night or at dawn (in the morning).

Item Name Rarity Sell Value Star Value Where to Get Time of Day
Brushtail Dragonfly Common 13 19 Kilima – Fisherman’s Lagoon, Coastline Any
Common Field Cricket Common 16 24 Kilima Night
Duskwing Butterfly Uncommon 34 51 Kilima – Maji’s Hollow Day
Firebreathing Dragonfly Rare 125 187 Kilima – Mirror Pond Ruins Day
Garden Leafhopper Uncommon 49 63 Kilima – Leafhopper Hills/Mirror Fields Any
Garden Mantis Uncommon 36 54 Kilima – All Coast line Any
Garden Millipede Uncommon 36 54 Kilima Any
Golden Glory Bee Rare 125 187 Kilima – Tree chopping Any
Gossamer Veil Moth Rare 110 165 Kilima Night
Princess Ladybug Rare 145 217 Kilima – Fishermans Lagoon/Coastline Day
Proudhorn Stag Beetle Uncommon 46 69 Kilima – Mining nodes Any
Raspberry Beetle Rare 145 217 Kilima – Badruu & Delilah’s farm Any
Spotted Mantis Rare 120 180 Kilima – Maji’s Hollow Dawn

Bahari Bug Catching & Time of Day

Bahari Bay have 23 bugs that are only found in the regoin. These range from common to rare, with 2 epics in the mix. There are plenty of bugs and critters to find at any time in the day, so keep your eyes peeled!

Item Name Rarity Sell Value Star Value Where to Get Time of Day
Ancient Amber Beetle Common 360 540 Bahari – Tree chopping Any
Azure Stonehopper Rare 150 225 Bahari – Pulsewater Plains to Hideaway Bluffs Any
Bahari Bee Uncommon 39 58 Bahari – Tree chopping Day
Bahari Crab Common 16 24 Bahari – All Coastline Day
Bahari Glowbug Rare 145 217 Bahari – Pulsewater Plains Night
Brighteye Butterfly Rare 110 165 Bahari – The Outskirts to Coral Shores Day
Cerulean Cicada Common 60 90 Bahari – On Trees Dawn
Common Bark Cicada Common 21 31 Bahari – On Trees Any
Fairy Mantis Epic 360 540 Bahari – Pulsewater Plains Any
Garden Ladybug Uncommon 46 69 Bahari – Flowers Any
Garden Snail Uncommon 36 54 Bahari – Flooded fortress, The Outskirts to Coral shores, Coastline Any
Hairy Millipede Rare 120 180 Bahari Night
Inky Dragonfly Uncommon 49 73 Bahari – Around ponds and rivers Any
Jewelwing Dragonfly Epic 360 540 Bahari – On top of Pavel Mines Any
Leafstalker Mantis Rare 120 180 Bahari – Sweetleaf Any
Lunar Fairy Moth Uncommon 34 51 Bahari Night
Paper Lantern Bug Common 16 24 Bahari – Anywhere notth of Flooded Fortress Night
Rainbow-Tipped Butterfly Epic 360 540 Bahari – Pulsewater Plains Day, Night
Scintillating Centipede Rare 120 180 Bahari – Mining nodes Any
Spineshell Crab Uncommon 46 69 Bahari – All Coastline Day
Spitfire Cicada Rare 145 217 Bahari – On Trees Day
Stripeshell Snail Rare 120 180 Bahari – Flooded Fortress, Coastline Dawn, Day
Vampire Crab Rare 145 217 Bahari – Flooded Fortress Night, Dusk

