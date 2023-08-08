Palia | Bug Catching Guide – Where & When To Catch Every Insect

Palia’s bug and insect catching is quite extensive, and these critters can appear on different maps, at different times of the day. This can all become overwhelming for players pretty quickly. This guide will show all of the bugs in Palia can where and when you can catch them – it will even tell you how much they sell for too!
The guide is broken up by the predominant region that the bugs can be found in. Any bugs that show up in both of the main regions so far are listed in the first section.
Bugs In Both Kilima & Bahari Bay
There are 3 common bugs found all over the grassy areas of both Kilima and Bahari.
|Item Name
|Rarity
|Sell Value
|Star Value
|Time of Day
|Common Blue Butterfly
|Common
|18
|19
|Any
|Kilima Night Moth
|Common
|12
|18
|Dusk, Night
|Spotted Stinkbug
|Common
|14
|21
|Any
Kilima Bug Catching & Time of Day
There are 13 known bugs to catch within the starting region, Kilima. Most of these can be caught at any time, or in the day, with a few only appear at night or at dawn (in the morning).
|Item Name
|Rarity
|Sell Value
|Star Value
|Where to Get
|Time of Day
|Brushtail Dragonfly
|Common
|13
|19
|Kilima – Fisherman’s Lagoon, Coastline
|Any
|Common Field Cricket
|Common
|16
|24
|Kilima
|Night
|Duskwing Butterfly
|Uncommon
|34
|51
|Kilima – Maji’s Hollow
|Day
|Firebreathing Dragonfly
|Rare
|125
|187
|Kilima – Mirror Pond Ruins
|Day
|Garden Leafhopper
|Uncommon
|49
|63
|Kilima – Leafhopper Hills/Mirror Fields
|Any
|Garden Mantis
|Uncommon
|36
|54
|Kilima – All Coast line
|Any
|Garden Millipede
|Uncommon
|36
|54
|Kilima
|Any
|Golden Glory Bee
|Rare
|125
|187
|Kilima – Tree chopping
|Any
|Gossamer Veil Moth
|Rare
|110
|165
|Kilima
|Night
|Princess Ladybug
|Rare
|145
|217
|Kilima – Fishermans Lagoon/Coastline
|Day
|Proudhorn Stag Beetle
|Uncommon
|46
|69
|Kilima – Mining nodes
|Any
|Raspberry Beetle
|Rare
|145
|217
|Kilima – Badruu & Delilah’s farm
|Any
|Spotted Mantis
|Rare
|120
|180
|Kilima – Maji’s Hollow
|Dawn
Bahari Bug Catching & Time of Day
Bahari Bay have 23 bugs that are only found in the regoin. These range from common to rare, with 2 epics in the mix. There are plenty of bugs and critters to find at any time in the day, so keep your eyes peeled!
|Ancient Amber Beetle
|Common
|360
|540
|Bahari – Tree chopping
|Any
|Azure Stonehopper
|Rare
|150
|225
|Bahari – Pulsewater Plains to Hideaway Bluffs
|Any
|Bahari Bee
|Uncommon
|39
|58
|Bahari – Tree chopping
|Day
|Bahari Crab
|Common
|16
|24
|Bahari – All Coastline
|Day
|Bahari Glowbug
|Rare
|145
|217
|Bahari – Pulsewater Plains
|Night
|Brighteye Butterfly
|Rare
|110
|165
|Bahari – The Outskirts to Coral Shores
|Day
|Cerulean Cicada
|Common
|60
|90
|Bahari – On Trees
|Dawn
|Common Bark Cicada
|Common
|21
|31
|Bahari – On Trees
|Any
|Fairy Mantis
|Epic
|360
|540
|Bahari – Pulsewater Plains
|Any
|Garden Ladybug
|Uncommon
|46
|69
|Bahari – Flowers
|Any
|Garden Snail
|Uncommon
|36
|54
|Bahari – Flooded fortress, The Outskirts to Coral shores, Coastline
|Any
|Hairy Millipede
|Rare
|120
|180
|Bahari
|Night
|Inky Dragonfly
|Uncommon
|49
|73
|Bahari – Around ponds and rivers
|Any
|Jewelwing Dragonfly
|Epic
|360
|540
|Bahari – On top of Pavel Mines
|Any
|Leafstalker Mantis
|Rare
|120
|180
|Bahari – Sweetleaf
|Any
|Lunar Fairy Moth
|Uncommon
|34
|51
|Bahari
|Night
|Paper Lantern Bug
|Common
|16
|24
|Bahari – Anywhere notth of Flooded Fortress
|Night
|Rainbow-Tipped Butterfly
|Epic
|360
|540
|Bahari – Pulsewater Plains
|Day, Night
|Scintillating Centipede
|Rare
|120
|180
|Bahari – Mining nodes
|Any
|Spineshell Crab
|Uncommon
|46
|69
|Bahari – All Coastline
|Day
|Spitfire Cicada
|Rare
|145
|217
|Bahari – On Trees
|Day
|Stripeshell Snail
|Rare
|120
|180
|Bahari – Flooded Fortress, Coastline
|Dawn, Day
|Vampire Crab
|Rare
|145
|217
|Bahari – Flooded Fortress
|Night, Dusk