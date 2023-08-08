Palia | Bug Catching Guide – Where & When To Catch Every Insect

Palia’s bug and insect catching is quite extensive, and these critters can appear on different maps, at different times of the day. This can all become overwhelming for players pretty quickly. This guide will show all of the bugs in Palia can where and when you can catch them – it will even tell you how much they sell for too!

The guide is broken up by the predominant region that the bugs can be found in. Any bugs that show up in both of the main regions so far are listed in the first section.

Bugs In Both Kilima & Bahari Bay

There are 3 common bugs found all over the grassy areas of both Kilima and Bahari.

Item Name Rarity Sell Value Star Value Time of Day Common Blue Butterfly Common 18 19 Any Kilima Night Moth Common 12 18 Dusk, Night Spotted Stinkbug Common 14 21 Any

Kilima Bug Catching & Time of Day

There are 13 known bugs to catch within the starting region, Kilima. Most of these can be caught at any time, or in the day, with a few only appear at night or at dawn (in the morning).

Item Name Rarity Sell Value Star Value Where to Get Time of Day Brushtail Dragonfly Common 13 19 Kilima – Fisherman’s Lagoon, Coastline Any Common Field Cricket Common 16 24 Kilima Night Duskwing Butterfly Uncommon 34 51 Kilima – Maji’s Hollow Day Firebreathing Dragonfly Rare 125 187 Kilima – Mirror Pond Ruins Day Garden Leafhopper Uncommon 49 63 Kilima – Leafhopper Hills/Mirror Fields Any Garden Mantis Uncommon 36 54 Kilima – All Coast line Any Garden Millipede Uncommon 36 54 Kilima Any Golden Glory Bee Rare 125 187 Kilima – Tree chopping Any Gossamer Veil Moth Rare 110 165 Kilima Night Princess Ladybug Rare 145 217 Kilima – Fishermans Lagoon/Coastline Day Proudhorn Stag Beetle Uncommon 46 69 Kilima – Mining nodes Any Raspberry Beetle Rare 145 217 Kilima – Badruu & Delilah’s farm Any Spotted Mantis Rare 120 180 Kilima – Maji’s Hollow Dawn

Bahari Bug Catching & Time of Day

Bahari Bay have 23 bugs that are only found in the regoin. These range from common to rare, with 2 epics in the mix. There are plenty of bugs and critters to find at any time in the day, so keep your eyes peeled!