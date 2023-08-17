Palia | Cooking Guide

There are many cooking recipes to learn in Palia, and sometimes it is not clear how to get started. Take this as your getting started with cooking guide for Palia.

Starting Cooking in Palia

The first thing you need to do is progress your relationship with Reth, the character who provides cooking recipes. He is usually located in the Inn in town, behind the counter where he serves food.

Once you have a campfire set up at your housing plot, cook grilled meat that you can collect from hunting Sernuk, or cook grilled mushroom by supplying 3 Mountain Morels at your campfire.

Unlock and craft the Oven and Prepping Station using required materials: ceramic and copper bars.

Setting Up Your Kitchen

Place the Oven and Prepping Station in your house or outside. The placement system offers great flexibility.

Once placed, these stations will show you the recipes you can make and the ingredients required.

Basic Recipe: Vegetable Soup

Starter recipes include Vegetable Soup, which requires one vegetable, one spice, and one mushroom.

Obtain the spice by farming or purchasing it from the main store.

Vegetables can be grown on your plots or bought from the store.

Mushrooms can be found and picked up throughout the world.

Cooking Process

Click on the recipe you want to cook. A timer appears at the top, indicating how long you have before the dish spoils or burns. Different dishes have varying timers. Pay attention to the timer while you cook. Some dishes involve mini-games. For example, you might need to chop mushrooms. Follow the on-screen instructions for these interactions. Hold and release the cook button to heat the pot until the circle is full. This step ensures proper cooking.

Recipe Variations and Upgrades

Ref provides recipes for various soups, foods, and upgraded equipment.

Consider crafting multiple stoves to save time when cooking dishes with longer timers.

Enhancing Relationships

Certain characters, like Kenyatta, might require a specific dish for relationship quests.

Coordinate your cooking skills with relationship quests to gain extra points and efficiency.

Potential Upgrades

As you progress, you can unlock new recipes and equipment from Ref.

These upgrades might include new foods, advanced cooking tools, and even market stands.

Resources and Farming

Some ingredients can be farmed in the world, while others can be purchased from the store.

Experiment with different sources to gather the materials you need.

Remember, cooking in Palia offers a unique and engaging experience that goes beyond simple mechanics. Enjoy the process of creating delicious dishes and enhancing your relationships while exploring the world of Palia!