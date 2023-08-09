Palia | Fishing Guide – Time & Bait To Catch Every Fish

Palia currently has almost 100 fish available to be caught. Some of these fish are only available to be caught at certain times in the day, and some will only ever be able to be caught using a certain type of bait. This Palia fishing guide is to show all of the times and bait options so that you can efficiently plan your fishing time to catch whichever fish you are looking for.

Perhaps one of the townsfolk are looking for their weekly gifts, or you are looking to make a certain meal, you will know exactly when to go to maximize your chances. For more tips check out our massive tips page which also includes some fishing tidbits!

The fish in this guide will be broken up between bait type. They will all fall under either No bait, worms, or glow worms.

Basics of Fishing in Palia

As this is a fishing guide, first we will go over the basics of fishing. If you already have the hang of it, simply skip this section and go down to the tables with the fish facts for catch times and bait.

This short 1 minute video shows what fishing looks like, including when a fish is jumping. Some quick tips to note about fishing that you will see in this video as well:

  • Pull out your fishing rod and cast with the mouse button
  • When a fish grabs the hook, click the mouse button and hold it to start reeling the fish in
  • Move your cursor (the two green cresents) back and forth to follow the fish
  • If you are reeling in for too long without the fish in between these markings, your meter at the bottom of the screen will deplete and you will fail to catch the fish
  • If the fish jumps out of the water, pause your reeling in until it is back under water, then start reeling again

Fish To Catch With No Bait

The following fish can all be caught with no bait. The time of day is given, and the sell values if available.

Item Name Rarity Sell Value Star Value Time of Day
Barracuda Uncommon 50 75 Dusk, Night
Calico Koi Common 23 34 Any
Cantankerous Koi Uncommon 50 75 Day, Night
Channel Catfish Uncommon 47 70 Any
Codfish Common Any
Dawnray Uncommon 47 70 Dawn
Duskray Uncommon 47 70 Dusk
Eyeless Minnow Common 20 30 Any
Gillyfin Common 20 30 Any
Mudminnow Common 23 34 Any
Rainbow Trout Uncommon 47 70 Any
Rosy Bitterling Common 21 31 Any
Sardine Common 23 34 Any
Ship fragments Common 2 Coast
Silver Salmon Common 21 31 Dusk, Night
Silvery Minnow Common 21 31 Any
Spotted Bullhead Common 21 31 Any
Striped Dace Common 21 31 Any
Umbran Carp Uncommon 47 70 Any
Wagon Wheel Common 2 Rivers
Waterlogged Boot Junk 2 Any
Yellow Perch Common 21 31 Any

Fish To Catch With Worms

The following fish can all be caught with worms as bait. The time of day is given, and the sell values if available. To make worms, make sure you make a Worm Farm on your housing plot. You can unlock this by leveling up fishing and buying the Worm Farm Recipe from Einar’s fishing shop.

Item Name Rarity Sell Value Star Value Time of Day
Albino Eel Common 35 52 Any
Bahari Bream Common 39 58 Any
Bat Ray Uncommon 75 Any
Bigeye Tuna Common Any
Blue Marlin Rare Any
Bluefin Tuna Common 39 58 Any
Cutthroat Trout Uncommon 70 105 Any
Energized Piranha Rare 135 202 Any
Fairy Carp Rare 145 217 Dawn, Dusk
Freshwater Eel Uncommon 70 105 Dawn, Night
Golden Salmon Common 35 52 Dawn, Day
Kilima Catfish Common 39 58 Any
Kilima Redfin Common 35 52 Any
Largemouth Bass Common 33 49 Any
Mirror Carp Uncommon 75 112 Any
Mutated Angler Rare 145 Any
Oily Anchovy Common 35 52 Any
Orange Bluegill Common 39 58 Any
Paddlefish Uncommon 70 105 Dawn, Day, Dusk
Painted Perch Common 33 49 Any
Prism Trout Uncommon Dawn, Day
Radiant Sunfish Rare 135 Any
Red-bellied Piranha Common 35 52 Any
Ribbontail Ray Uncommon 75 112 Dawn, Dusk
Shimmerfin Rare 195 Any
Smallmouth Bass Common 33 49 Any
Stickleback Uncommon 70 105 Dawn, Day
Striped Sturgeon Uncommon 90 Dusk, Night
Thundering Eel Rare 135 202 Any
Willow Lamprey Rare 135 202 Night

Fish To Catch With Glow Worms

The following fish can all be caught with glow worms as bait. The time of day is given, and the sell values if available. Glow worms will be the last type of bait you can get, so if you are early in the game still, you may need longer before you can get glow worms.

Item Name Rarity Sell Value Star Value Time of Day
Alligator Gar Common 80 120 Any
Bahari Pike Common 80 120 Any
Beluga Sturgeon Common 80 120 Any
Black Sea Bass Common 85 127 Any
Blobfish Common 75 112 Any
Blue Spotted Ray Rare Dawn, Dusk, Day
Cactus Moray Uncommon 125 187 Day, Night
Chub Uncommon 115 172 Any
Cloudfish Rare Dawn, Day
Crimson Fangtooth Uncommon 115 172 Any
Crucian Carp Common 80 120 Any
Enchanted Pupfish Uncommon 115 172 Any
Fathead Minnow Common 80 120 Any
Flametongue Ray Epic Dawn, Day
Giant Goldfish Epic Any
Giant Kilima Stingray Epic Dawn, Dusk
Honey Loach Uncommon 115 172 Day, Night
Hypnotic Moray Rare 205 307 Any
Indigo Lamprey Common 115 172 Dusk, Night
Kenli’s Carp Rare 205 307 Any
Kilima Grayling Uncommon 172 Any
Long Nosed Unicorn Fish Epic Day
Midnight Paddlefish Rare Night,
Mottled Gobi Common 85 127 Any
Platinum Chad Common 80 120 Any
Scarlet Koi Common 85 127 Any
Stalking Catfish Uncommon 125 187 Dusk, Night
Stonefish Common 75 112 Any
Stormray Rare 205 307 Dawn, Dusk
Swordfin Eel Epic Any
Void Ray Epic Day
Yellowfin Tuna Common 85 127 Any

