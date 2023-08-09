Palia | Fishing Guide – Time & Bait To Catch Every Fish

Palia currently has almost 100 fish available to be caught. Some of these fish are only available to be caught at certain times in the day, and some will only ever be able to be caught using a certain type of bait. This Palia fishing guide is to show all of the times and bait options so that you can efficiently plan your fishing time to catch whichever fish you are looking for.
Perhaps one of the townsfolk are looking for their weekly gifts, or you are looking to make a certain meal, you will know exactly when to go to maximize your chances. For more tips check out our massive tips page which also includes some fishing tidbits!
The fish in this guide will be broken up between bait type. They will all fall under either No bait, worms, or glow worms.
Basics of Fishing in Palia
As this is a fishing guide, first we will go over the basics of fishing. If you already have the hang of it, simply skip this section and go down to the tables with the fish facts for catch times and bait.
This short 1 minute video shows what fishing looks like, including when a fish is jumping. Some quick tips to note about fishing that you will see in this video as well:
- Pull out your fishing rod and cast with the mouse button
- When a fish grabs the hook, click the mouse button and hold it to start reeling the fish in
- Move your cursor (the two green cresents) back and forth to follow the fish
- If you are reeling in for too long without the fish in between these markings, your meter at the bottom of the screen will deplete and you will fail to catch the fish
- If the fish jumps out of the water, pause your reeling in until it is back under water, then start reeling again
Fish To Catch With No Bait
The following fish can all be caught with no bait. The time of day is given, and the sell values if available.
|Item Name
|Rarity
|Sell Value
|Star Value
|Time of Day
|Barracuda
|Uncommon
|50
|75
|Dusk, Night
|Calico Koi
|Common
|23
|34
|Any
|Cantankerous Koi
|Uncommon
|50
|75
|Day, Night
|Channel Catfish
|Uncommon
|47
|70
|Any
|Codfish
|Common
|Any
|Dawnray
|Uncommon
|47
|70
|Dawn
|Duskray
|Uncommon
|47
|70
|Dusk
|Eyeless Minnow
|Common
|20
|30
|Any
|Gillyfin
|Common
|20
|30
|Any
|Mudminnow
|Common
|23
|34
|Any
|Rainbow Trout
|Uncommon
|47
|70
|Any
|Rosy Bitterling
|Common
|21
|31
|Any
|Sardine
|Common
|23
|34
|Any
|Ship fragments
|Common
|2
|Coast
|Silver Salmon
|Common
|21
|31
|Dusk, Night
|Silvery Minnow
|Common
|21
|31
|Any
|Spotted Bullhead
|Common
|21
|31
|Any
|Striped Dace
|Common
|21
|31
|Any
|Umbran Carp
|Uncommon
|47
|70
|Any
|Wagon Wheel
|Common
|2
|Rivers
|Waterlogged Boot
|Junk
|2
|Any
|Yellow Perch
|Common
|21
|31
|Any
Fish To Catch With Worms
The following fish can all be caught with worms as bait. The time of day is given, and the sell values if available. To make worms, make sure you make a Worm Farm on your housing plot. You can unlock this by leveling up fishing and buying the Worm Farm Recipe from Einar’s fishing shop.
|Item Name
|Rarity
|Sell Value
|Star Value
|Time of Day
|Albino Eel
|Common
|35
|52
|Any
|Bahari Bream
|Common
|39
|58
|Any
|Bat Ray
|Uncommon
|75
|Any
|Bigeye Tuna
|Common
|Any
|Blue Marlin
|Rare
|Any
|Bluefin Tuna
|Common
|39
|58
|Any
|Cutthroat Trout
|Uncommon
|70
|105
|Any
|Energized Piranha
|Rare
|135
|202
|Any
|Fairy Carp
|Rare
|145
|217
|Dawn, Dusk
|Freshwater Eel
|Uncommon
|70
|105
|Dawn, Night
|Golden Salmon
|Common
|35
|52
|Dawn, Day
|Kilima Catfish
|Common
|39
|58
|Any
|Kilima Redfin
|Common
|35
|52
|Any
|Largemouth Bass
|Common
|33
|49
|Any
|Mirror Carp
|Uncommon
|75
|112
|Any
|Mutated Angler
|Rare
|145
|Any
|Oily Anchovy
|Common
|35
|52
|Any
|Orange Bluegill
|Common
|39
|58
|Any
|Paddlefish
|Uncommon
|70
|105
|Dawn, Day, Dusk
|Painted Perch
|Common
|33
|49
|Any
|Prism Trout
|Uncommon
|Dawn, Day
|Radiant Sunfish
|Rare
|135
|Any
|Red-bellied Piranha
|Common
|35
|52
|Any
|Ribbontail Ray
|Uncommon
|75
|112
|Dawn, Dusk
|Shimmerfin
|Rare
|195
|Any
|Smallmouth Bass
|Common
|33
|49
|Any
|Stickleback
|Uncommon
|70
|105
|Dawn, Day
|Striped Sturgeon
|Uncommon
|90
|Dusk, Night
|Thundering Eel
|Rare
|135
|202
|Any
|Willow Lamprey
|Rare
|135
|202
|Night
Fish To Catch With Glow Worms
The following fish can all be caught with glow worms as bait. The time of day is given, and the sell values if available. Glow worms will be the last type of bait you can get, so if you are early in the game still, you may need longer before you can get glow worms.
|Item Name
|Rarity
|Sell Value
|Star Value
|Time of Day
|Alligator Gar
|Common
|80
|120
|Any
|Bahari Pike
|Common
|80
|120
|Any
|Beluga Sturgeon
|Common
|80
|120
|Any
|Black Sea Bass
|Common
|85
|127
|Any
|Blobfish
|Common
|75
|112
|Any
|Blue Spotted Ray
|Rare
|Dawn, Dusk, Day
|Cactus Moray
|Uncommon
|125
|187
|Day, Night
|Chub
|Uncommon
|115
|172
|Any
|Cloudfish
|Rare
|Dawn, Day
|Crimson Fangtooth
|Uncommon
|115
|172
|Any
|Crucian Carp
|Common
|80
|120
|Any
|Enchanted Pupfish
|Uncommon
|115
|172
|Any
|Fathead Minnow
|Common
|80
|120
|Any
|Flametongue Ray
|Epic
|Dawn, Day
|Giant Goldfish
|Epic
|Any
|Giant Kilima Stingray
|Epic
|Dawn, Dusk
|Honey Loach
|Uncommon
|115
|172
|Day, Night
|Hypnotic Moray
|Rare
|205
|307
|Any
|Indigo Lamprey
|Common
|115
|172
|Dusk, Night
|Kenli’s Carp
|Rare
|205
|307
|Any
|Kilima Grayling
|Uncommon
|172
|Any
|Long Nosed Unicorn Fish
|Epic
|Day
|Midnight Paddlefish
|Rare
|Night,
|Mottled Gobi
|Common
|85
|127
|Any
|Platinum Chad
|Common
|80
|120
|Any
|Scarlet Koi
|Common
|85
|127
|Any
|Stalking Catfish
|Uncommon
|125
|187
|Dusk, Night
|Stonefish
|Common
|75
|112
|Any
|Stormray
|Rare
|205
|307
|Dawn, Dusk
|Swordfin Eel
|Epic
|Any
|Void Ray
|Epic
|Day
|Yellowfin Tuna
|Common
|85
|127
|Any