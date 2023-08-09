Palia | Fishing Guide – Time & Bait To Catch Every Fish

Palia currently has almost 100 fish available to be caught. Some of these fish are only available to be caught at certain times in the day, and some will only ever be able to be caught using a certain type of bait. This Palia fishing guide is to show all of the times and bait options so that you can efficiently plan your fishing time to catch whichever fish you are looking for.

Perhaps one of the townsfolk are looking for their weekly gifts, or you are looking to make a certain meal, you will know exactly when to go to maximize your chances. For more tips check out our massive tips page which also includes some fishing tidbits!

The fish in this guide will be broken up between bait type. They will all fall under either No bait, worms, or glow worms.

Basics of Fishing in Palia

As this is a fishing guide, first we will go over the basics of fishing. If you already have the hang of it, simply skip this section and go down to the tables with the fish facts for catch times and bait.

This short 1 minute video shows what fishing looks like, including when a fish is jumping. Some quick tips to note about fishing that you will see in this video as well:

Pull out your fishing rod and cast with the mouse button

When a fish grabs the hook, click the mouse button and hold it to start reeling the fish in

Move your cursor (the two green cresents) back and forth to follow the fish

If you are reeling in for too long without the fish in between these markings, your meter at the bottom of the screen will deplete and you will fail to catch the fish

If the fish jumps out of the water, pause your reeling in until it is back under water, then start reeling again

Fish To Catch With No Bait

The following fish can all be caught with no bait. The time of day is given, and the sell values if available.

Item Name Rarity Sell Value Star Value Time of Day Barracuda Uncommon 50 75 Dusk, Night Calico Koi Common 23 34 Any Cantankerous Koi Uncommon 50 75 Day, Night Channel Catfish Uncommon 47 70 Any Codfish Common Any Dawnray Uncommon 47 70 Dawn Duskray Uncommon 47 70 Dusk Eyeless Minnow Common 20 30 Any Gillyfin Common 20 30 Any Mudminnow Common 23 34 Any Rainbow Trout Uncommon 47 70 Any Rosy Bitterling Common 21 31 Any Sardine Common 23 34 Any Ship fragments Common 2 Coast Silver Salmon Common 21 31 Dusk, Night Silvery Minnow Common 21 31 Any Spotted Bullhead Common 21 31 Any Striped Dace Common 21 31 Any Umbran Carp Uncommon 47 70 Any Wagon Wheel Common 2 Rivers Waterlogged Boot Junk 2 Any Yellow Perch Common 21 31 Any

Fish To Catch With Worms

The following fish can all be caught with worms as bait. The time of day is given, and the sell values if available. To make worms, make sure you make a Worm Farm on your housing plot. You can unlock this by leveling up fishing and buying the Worm Farm Recipe from Einar’s fishing shop.

Item Name Rarity Sell Value Star Value Time of Day Albino Eel Common 35 52 Any Bahari Bream Common 39 58 Any Bat Ray Uncommon 75 Any Bigeye Tuna Common Any Blue Marlin Rare Any Bluefin Tuna Common 39 58 Any Cutthroat Trout Uncommon 70 105 Any Energized Piranha Rare 135 202 Any Fairy Carp Rare 145 217 Dawn, Dusk Freshwater Eel Uncommon 70 105 Dawn, Night Golden Salmon Common 35 52 Dawn, Day Kilima Catfish Common 39 58 Any Kilima Redfin Common 35 52 Any Largemouth Bass Common 33 49 Any Mirror Carp Uncommon 75 112 Any Mutated Angler Rare 145 Any Oily Anchovy Common 35 52 Any Orange Bluegill Common 39 58 Any Paddlefish Uncommon 70 105 Dawn, Day, Dusk Painted Perch Common 33 49 Any Prism Trout Uncommon Dawn, Day Radiant Sunfish Rare 135 Any Red-bellied Piranha Common 35 52 Any Ribbontail Ray Uncommon 75 112 Dawn, Dusk Shimmerfin Rare 195 Any Smallmouth Bass Common 33 49 Any Stickleback Uncommon 70 105 Dawn, Day Striped Sturgeon Uncommon 90 Dusk, Night Thundering Eel Rare 135 202 Any Willow Lamprey Rare 135 202 Night

Fish To Catch With Glow Worms

The following fish can all be caught with glow worms as bait. The time of day is given, and the sell values if available. Glow worms will be the last type of bait you can get, so if you are early in the game still, you may need longer before you can get glow worms.