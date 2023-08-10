Palia | Mining Guide

Mining is a gathering lifeskill in the game Palia. When a player equips their Pick from their list of tools, they can harvest stone and various ores from nodes throughout the world.

Stone is used in many things from making buildings to essential crafting stations, and simple tools, such as the basic arrow.

Ore is used for crafting higher rarity items such as upgrading your tools.

How To Unlock Better Picks In Palia

The first Pick, the Makeshift Pick, is unlocked by speaking to Hodari on your House Plot after the first initial tutorial quest “Welcome to Palia”.

The remaining picks are created with recipes purchased with Gold from Hodari’s Store. Players need to reach a certain level requirement before they can buy them.

Here is a list of all the Picks that are available at Hodari’s Store.

  • Standard Pick
    • Level 3
    • Cost: 250 Gold
    • Materials Needed: 1 Makeshift Pick, 20 Sapwood Plank, 5 Copper Bar
    • Deals More Damage, Can Mine Iron
  • Fine Pick
    • Level 6
    • Cost: 1500 Gold
    • Materials Needed: 1 Standard Pick, 10 Heartwood Plank, 5 Iron bar
    • Deals More Damage, Can Mine Palium
  • Exquisite Pick
    • Level 9
    • Cost: 3000 Gold
    • Materials Needed: 1 Fine Pick, 5 Flow-Infused Plank, 2 Palium Bar
    • More damage

All Mining Upgrades at Hodari’s Store In Palia

Here is a list of all the items that are available at Hodari’s Store. The total cost to buy everything is 11750 Gold.

Item Level Description Cost Materials
Copper Bar 2 Recipe 50 5 Copper Ore
Stone Brick 2 Recipe 50 2 Stone
Ceramic 2 Recipe 50 2 Clay
Standard Pick 3 More Damage, Can Mine Iron 250 Makeshift Pick, 20 Sapwood Plank, 5 Copper Bar
Iron Bar 3 Recipe 100 5 Iron Ore
Repair Station 4 Repairs Tools 500 10 Copper Bar, 6 stone Brick
Silver Bar 4 Recipe 250 5 Silver Ore
Heavy Smelter 5 Faster Smelter 1000 1 Basic Smelter, 25 Stone Brick, 6 Iron Bar, 8 Leather
Fine Pick 6 More damage, Mine Palium 1500 1 Standard Pick, 10 heartwood Plank, 5 Iron bar
Palium Bar 6 Recipe 500 5 Palium Ore
Gold Bar 7 Recipe 2000 5 Gold Ore
Ore Compass 8 Rare Nodes for 15 minutes 2500 1 Silver Bar, 1 Iron bar, 5 Stone brick
Exquisite Pick 9 More damage 3000 1 Fine Pick, 5 Flow-Infused Plank, 2 Palium Bar

All Items Available In The Mining Guild Store In Palia

Here are all the items that are available at the Guild Store shop as well as the costs in Mining Medal Currencies and the selling price of certain goods.

Item Level Cost Sell Value (Gold) Info
Silver Bar 10 25 255
Gold Manor Tile Floor 10 50 510
Paper Lantern Bug 10 10 95
Paddlefish 10 50 310 Tracks rare nodes for 15m
Modification Bench 10 140 310 Decoration
Garden Millipede 10 220 Decoration
Modification Bench 15 560 Decoration
Moonstruck Chandelier 20 980 Decoration

 

All Items Obtainable Through Mining In Palia

Here is a list of all the items that can be obtained from Mining in Palia. We have also included the purchase and selling prices where applicable.

Item Cost Value
Ceramic 20 6
Cloudfish 2
Coral 21
Cotton 80 4
Flow-infused Wood 3
Gold Bar 140 34
Golden Glory Bee 50 13
Green Pearl 510
Grilled Meat 36
Kilima Founder’s Windmill Decor 170 43
Kilima Inn Large Bottle 8
Princess Ladybug 95
Proudhorn Sernuk Antlers 12
Spotted Bullhead 255
Spotted Mantis 18
Tomato Plant Seed 1
Umbran Carp 10 3

