Palia | Mining Guide

Mining is a gathering lifeskill in the game Palia. When a player equips their Pick from their list of tools, they can harvest stone and various ores from nodes throughout the world.
Stone is used in many things from making buildings to essential crafting stations, and simple tools, such as the basic arrow.
Ore is used for crafting higher rarity items such as upgrading your tools.
How To Unlock Better Picks In Palia
The first Pick, the Makeshift Pick, is unlocked by speaking to Hodari on your House Plot after the first initial tutorial quest “Welcome to Palia”.
The remaining picks are created with recipes purchased with Gold from Hodari’s Store. Players need to reach a certain level requirement before they can buy them.
Here is a list of all the Picks that are available at Hodari’s Store.
- Standard Pick
- Level 3
- Cost: 250 Gold
- Materials Needed: 1 Makeshift Pick, 20 Sapwood Plank, 5 Copper Bar
- Deals More Damage, Can Mine Iron
- Fine Pick
- Level 6
- Cost: 1500 Gold
- Materials Needed: 1 Standard Pick, 10 Heartwood Plank, 5 Iron bar
- Deals More Damage, Can Mine Palium
- Exquisite Pick
- Level 9
- Cost: 3000 Gold
- Materials Needed: 1 Fine Pick, 5 Flow-Infused Plank, 2 Palium Bar
- More damage
All Mining Upgrades at Hodari’s Store In Palia
Here is a list of all the items that are available at Hodari’s Store. The total cost to buy everything is 11750 Gold.
|Item
|Level
|Description
|Cost
|Materials
|Copper Bar
|2
|Recipe
|50
|5 Copper Ore
|Stone Brick
|2
|Recipe
|50
|2 Stone
|Ceramic
|2
|Recipe
|50
|2 Clay
|Standard Pick
|3
|More Damage, Can Mine Iron
|250
|Makeshift Pick, 20 Sapwood Plank, 5 Copper Bar
|Iron Bar
|3
|Recipe
|100
|5 Iron Ore
|Repair Station
|4
|Repairs Tools
|500
|10 Copper Bar, 6 stone Brick
|Silver Bar
|4
|Recipe
|250
|5 Silver Ore
|Heavy Smelter
|5
|Faster Smelter
|1000
|1 Basic Smelter, 25 Stone Brick, 6 Iron Bar, 8 Leather
|Fine Pick
|6
|More damage, Mine Palium
|1500
|1 Standard Pick, 10 heartwood Plank, 5 Iron bar
|Palium Bar
|6
|Recipe
|500
|5 Palium Ore
|Gold Bar
|7
|Recipe
|2000
|5 Gold Ore
|Ore Compass
|8
|Rare Nodes for 15 minutes
|2500
|1 Silver Bar, 1 Iron bar, 5 Stone brick
|Exquisite Pick
|9
|More damage
|3000
|1 Fine Pick, 5 Flow-Infused Plank, 2 Palium Bar
All Items Available In The Mining Guild Store In Palia
Here are all the items that are available at the Guild Store shop as well as the costs in Mining Medal Currencies and the selling price of certain goods.
|Item
|Level
|Cost
|Sell Value (Gold)
|Info
|Silver Bar
|10
|25
|255
|Gold Manor Tile Floor
|10
|50
|510
|Paper Lantern Bug
|10
|10
|95
|Paddlefish
|10
|50
|310
|Tracks rare nodes for 15m
|Modification Bench
|10
|140
|310
|Decoration
|Garden Millipede
|10
|220
|Decoration
|Modification Bench
|15
|560
|Decoration
|Moonstruck Chandelier
|20
|980
|Decoration
All Items Obtainable Through Mining In Palia
Here is a list of all the items that can be obtained from Mining in Palia. We have also included the purchase and selling prices where applicable.
|Item
|Cost
|Value
|Ceramic
|20
|6
|Cloudfish
|2
|Coral
|21
|Cotton
|80
|4
|Flow-infused Wood
|3
|Gold Bar
|140
|34
|Golden Glory Bee
|50
|13
|Green Pearl
|510
|Grilled Meat
|36
|Kilima Founder’s Windmill Decor
|170
|43
|Kilima Inn Large Bottle
|8
|Princess Ladybug
|95
|Proudhorn Sernuk Antlers
|12
|Spotted Bullhead
|255
|Spotted Mantis
|18
|Tomato Plant Seed
|1
|Umbran Carp
|10
|3