Palia | Mining Guide

Mining is a gathering lifeskill in the game Palia. When a player equips their Pick from their list of tools, they can harvest stone and various ores from nodes throughout the world.

Stone is used in many things from making buildings to essential crafting stations, and simple tools, such as the basic arrow.

Ore is used for crafting higher rarity items such as upgrading your tools.

How To Unlock Better Picks In Palia

The first Pick, the Makeshift Pick, is unlocked by speaking to Hodari on your House Plot after the first initial tutorial quest “Welcome to Palia”.

The remaining picks are created with recipes purchased with Gold from Hodari’s Store. Players need to reach a certain level requirement before they can buy them.

Here is a list of all the Picks that are available at Hodari’s Store.

Standard Pick Level 3 Cost: 250 Gold Materials Needed: 1 Makeshift Pick, 20 Sapwood Plank, 5 Copper Bar Deals More Damage, Can Mine Iron

Standard Pick Fine Pick Level 6 Cost: 1500 Gold Materials Needed: 1 Standard Pick, 10 Heartwood Plank, 5 Iron bar Deals More Damage, Can Mine Palium

Fine Pick Exquisite Pick Level 9 Cost: 3000 Gold Materials Needed: 1 Fine Pick, 5 Flow-Infused Plank, 2 Palium Bar More damage

Exquisite Pick

All Mining Upgrades at Hodari’s Store In Palia

Here is a list of all the items that are available at Hodari’s Store. The total cost to buy everything is 11750 Gold.

All Items Available In The Mining Guild Store In Palia

Here are all the items that are available at the Guild Store shop as well as the costs in Mining Medal Currencies and the selling price of certain goods.

All Items Obtainable Through Mining In Palia

Here is a list of all the items that can be obtained from Mining in Palia. We have also included the purchase and selling prices where applicable.