Palia PC Beta: How to Sign up & Create Account

Singularity 6’s highly anticipated cozy MMO, Palia, is gearing up for its first Public Beta, offering players a chance to explore the magical world. If you’re eager to join the adventure on PC, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to sign up and create an account for Palia’s Closed (August 2nd) and Open Beta.

What is Palia?

Palia, the highly anticipated massively-multiplayer community simulation game developed by Singularity 6, has captured the imagination of players since its announcement trailer a year ago. This enchanting high-fantasy world combines elements of open-world adventure games with a cozy and welcoming atmosphere that will resonate with fans of the community sim genre.

In Palia, players will immerse themselves in a variety of activities, including hunting, bug catching, gardening, cooking, fishing, mining, foraging, and crafting furniture, all contributing to the development of their own charming homes. What sets Palia apart is its focus on social and cooperative multiplayer, fostering a real sense of community and belonging among players.

As one of the newly re-emerged humans in the game, you’ll uncover the mystery behind the legendary race’s disappearance and forge a new future for humanity. Palia’s evolving lore, non-PVP combat, and endless fashion possibilities make it an immersive and delightful gaming experience. Players eagerly await the opportunity to join playtests and shape the future of this magical world.

How to Sign up for the Palia PC Beta

Step 1: Register for the Public Beta

To participate in the PC Public Beta, new players must sign up for an account. Unfortunately, the Beta won’t be available on Nintendo Switch during this phase. Head to the sign-up page and provide the required information to proceed.

Step 2: Opt-in for Game Updates

Once your account is created, don’t forget to opt-in for game updates. This way, you’ll receive notifications when you’ve been granted access to the Closed or Open Beta. Stay tuned for your chance to embark on your Palian journey.

Step 3: Check System Requirements

Ensure your PC meets the minimum or recommended requirements to run Palia smoothly. A stable internet connection is also essential to fully enjoy the Public Beta. Luckily, any progress you make during the Beta will be retained, so you won’t lose your in-game accomplishments.

How to Create an Account for Palia PC Public Beta

Step 1: Visit the Sign-Up Page

New players should visit Palia’s sign-up page and provide the necessary details. Take your time to read through the game’s Terms of Service and Privacy Notice before proceeding.

Step 2: Opt-in for Notifications

During the account creation process, you’ll have the option to subscribe to notifications. By opting in, you’ll receive updates about your Beta access. Additionally, you can utilize the Refer A Friend Program to earn in-game rewards.

Step 3: Check Your Inbox

If you haven’t received any notifications about the PC Public Beta, remember to check your Junk or Spam folders. Sometimes, important messages might end up there.

For Alpha Testers

Alpha Testers are already eligible for the Public Beta and won’t need to create a new account or resubscribe to newsletters. However, ensure you’ve opted in for email notifications on the Subscriptions tab from your Account Creation page.

Facing Issues? Seek Help!

If you encounter any issues with sign-up or account creation, head to Palia’s support site and refer to the official FAQ page for Account Creation. If problems persist, don’t hesitate to contact the Player Support team or submit a support ticket for prompt assistance

Joining the enchanting world of Palia is just a few steps away. Don’t miss the chance to be a part of the cozy MMO’s Closed and Open Beta on PC. Follow our guide to sign up and create an account, and soon you’ll be exploring the breathtaking landscapes and magical adventures that Palia has to offer. Happy gaming!