Palia | 60 Tips For Beginners!

Palia is a new Cozy MMO full of fun and relaxing things to do. Beginners may come across many things they are unsure of, or may haven’t explored quite far enough to answer their itching questions. Some of this list of 60 beginner tips you may already know, some may come as a surprise. Depending on how much you’ve been able to play the game, hopefully some of these come in handy for you!

1. Visit The Phoenix Statue To Increase Focus Generation Bonus

After some initial questing, you will get a quest to go back to the original place you spawned into the game. Here you will find a Phoenix Statue. You can spend renown to increase the about of bonus focus generation you get when well fed.

Each 100 renown you spend here will increase the amount of your focus generation bonus by 5%. The first time you unlock it, your focus generation will become 25% bonus instead of 20% bonus. Spend another 100 renown to make it 30%, then 35%, and so on.

2. Visit The Dragon Shrine To Upgrade Total Focus Amount

Further down the main quest line you will also unlock the Dragon Shrine, located in Maji’s Hollow. Here you can spend 100 renown to increase the cap limit of your focus bar. This way after several upgrades, you can eat more food to increase your focus bonus for longer periods of time.

3. Traveling Tips

Press shift to run (you can either toggle it, or set it to only run when you are holding shift – change this in the settings)

You can fast travel if you find a fast travel sign. These are marked with a horseshoe icon on the map.

When running, if you want to put away your active tool, press X.

4. Townsfolk Weekly Gifts

If you have already asked the townsfolk what they want as a gift this week but you forget, you can check with ease. Open up the menu and navigate to the relationships tab. Here you can select any of the townsfolk and in the top-right corner, you can see what items they have asked for, as well as an indicator if you have already provided it to them.

5. Caps on Resources

Gold cap is 300,000

Renown cap is 1,000. If you get close to this, make sure you visit one of the shrines to spend what you have.

6. When Do You Get a House?

You will first make a tent on your housing plot, but shortly after, you will be able to make a house. You must first talk with Kenli and complete any housing plot related quests.

7. Moving Stacks or Singles

If you want to move items from the storage to your bags, or vice verse, or into the forge or sawmill, you have two options. You can left click to move items one at a time, or you can right click to move the entire stack.

8. How Time Works

1 hour in Palia is equal to 2.5 minutes in the real world. This means for every 7 hours in the real world, 1 week will pass in Palia. You can use this to know how often NPCs may change what they are asking for as a gift.

9. Chocolate Makes Love Bloom

Giving chocolate to an NPC that you are already friends with will show your romantic intentions and could further your relationship with that person. You can buy a box of chocolates from Zeki’s general store for 200 gold.

10. Make Gold Easy With Hunting

Hunting Sernuk with a bow and arrow is extremely fast (especially with standard arrows or better) and efficient. Sernuk Meat, Antlers, and Hide all stack in nice high stack counts and are worth a ton of gold. Set out to hunt for awhile and come back with thousands of gold to be spent as you wish.

11. Unlock Life Skill (Guild) Stores at Level 2 of the Skill

If you are looking for how to get something you feel like should be simple, like an upgrade for your axe or mining pick, chances are you just need to use that life skill a bit more. For example, to unlock the Furniture Making store and get more recipes, you need to make enough furniture at your craft table to hit level 2 in funishing. At this point, Tish’s store opens up for you to use and get recipes such as how to make fabric.

12. Getting Fishing Bait

You can purchase fishing bait from the shop, you can sometimes find them in the woods, or you can build your own worm farm. Get the recipe for the worm farm from Einar after you’ve unlocked his shop with at least level 2 fishing. Once you’ve met the requirements, you can buy the recipe for the worm farm, and go to your housing plot to make one.

13. Fish in Hotspots for Star Quality Fish

Whenever you see a pool of disturbed water where it looks like fish are active, stop and fish! These fishing pools will grant you a star quality fish when you successfully reel your cast in.

14. Fishing With Friends Grants a Boost

Whenever you fish with a friend nearby, you will get a buff that grants a 10% reduction in hook time per stack. This effect stacks up to 5 times for a 50% reduction in time to hook a fish. Each stack you gain up to 5 resets the 10 minute duration of the buff. At 5 stacks, the duration will count down to 0 and you will need to gain stacks again.

15. Gather, Hunt, Mine, and Log Trees With Friends

Any nodes for foraging like mushrooms and lilies are personal, so everyone in your party can pick these up. Hunting with friends will also usually grant loot for the party members. If you cut down trees, or mine ore veins together, you will also both receive full loot from them.

16. Get Leather and Fabric By Crafting at a Fabric Loom

After unlocking the Furniture Guild Store with Tish by reaching level 2 in furniture making, you will unlock her guild store. Here you can get the recipe for the Fabric Loom. This will allow you to create leather by providing animal hide, or make fabric by providing cotton.

17. Get the Glider in Bahari Bay from Najuma

Once your questing leads you into Bahari Bay, you will be able to find Najuma (just check the map for their icon and you can head to them). Najuma will ask for some Softwood Planks, Fabric, and Leather to make you a glider. Congrats! Now you can let out your inner Zelda BOTW / TOTK.

18. Mine Copper Ore in These Areas

You can find copper veins mostly in areas where there is a cliff. At the bottom of steep hills like these, there are often veins. If you follow the route of the dotted blue line in the image, the copper veins are usually in abundance.

19. Coral & Shells are in Bahari Bay

Some townsfolk may tell you that they would like coral or shells as a gift this week. Depending on how far you are in the game, you may not have been to Bahari Bay yet. This is to the east of the starting area and town of Kilima. On the beaches of the bay, coral and shells are in abundance.

20. Purple Glowing Trees Require Friends!

If you see trees glowing and infused with purple, these are hyper-generating trees that will regenerate faster than you can cut them down. If you bring a friend along, you can cut it down together faster than it can regenerate. This is where you get Flow-Infused Wood.

40 More Tips for Palia!

After our original list of 20 tips, we’ve added more, split by topic.

Character Creation and Customization:

Choose your character’s appearance and name carefully as changes are limited.

You can only change hairstyle, hair color, and clothing after character creation.

Tool Maintenance:

Keep an eye on tool durability (yellow circle) to prevent downgrading.

Regularly visit the blacksmith to repair and prevent tool degradation.

Storage and Inventory:

Limit chest usage (8 maximum) and consider backpack upgrades for personal inventory expansion.

Use quick travel boards and “return home” feature on the map to save time.

Track important locations and NPCs on your compass for easy navigation.

Focus and Renown:

Eating food fills your focus meter, giving bonus experience for leveled skills.

Earn Renown by doing quests, socializing, and playing the game.

Farming:

Purchase additional soil plots from Badru for expanded farming capacity (up to 9 plots).

Optimize crop placement at the bottom of your farm for easy watering.

Use high-quality seeds gained from harvesting for future plantings.

Cooking and Crafting:

Use the campfire to cook basic food, unlock better cooking stations as you level up.

Experiment with cooking mechanics and enjoy interactive mini-games for advanced recipes.

Cook with friends to share ingredients and complete dishes faster.

Fishing:

Receive a fishing pole from Einer and upgrade it for better fishing results.

Learn the fishing mini-game; adjust lure tension to catch bigger fish.

Participate in fishing competitions to earn rewards and show off your skills.

Housing and Construction:

Build a house using the permit and materials requested.

Expand your plot using a writ to add more rooms.

Money-Making Tips:

Hunt Chappas and Sernux for easy early-game income.

Hunt rare creatures for trophies and valuable materials.

Sell bugs and fish to earn quick gold.

Crop Management:

Water crops daily to ensure healthy growth.

Use fertilizer to extend watering intervals.

Bug Catching:

Use Ani’s smoke bombs to catch bugs efficiently.

Focus on catching Sparkling bugs for higher-quality specimens.

Donate bugs to the vault for rewards and progression.

Advanced Cooking:

Use cooking stations like the stove and Prep Station for more recipes.

Play interactive cooking mini-games for advanced dishes.

Cook with friends to speed up the cooking process.

Farm Skill Upgrades:

Upgrade your farm skill to unlock better tools and recipes.

Experiment with crop combinations to maximize your farm’s potential.

Fishing Skill Progression:

Upgrade your fishing skill for better fishing rods and lures.

Participate in fishing competitions for rewards and fun.

Rare Creatures and Trophies:

Hunt rare creatures for trophies to display in your home.

Obtain gold quality fish for your aquariums.

Expansion and Growth:

Contribute to the community by donating to statues for experience and focus boosts.

Efficient Bug Hunting: