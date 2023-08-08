Palia | Weekly Gift Guide – All NPCs Gifts

In order to increase your relationship with different townsfolk in Palia, you will need to converse with them often, and also give them gifts. This guide will show you for the given week, what each NPC is looking for as a gift so that you can plan well, gather up all the items, then hand them over efficiently.

You can’t give just any gift you think the NPCs will like, you will need to provide them with very specific gifts. These gifts can change each week, and therefore we will keep this guide updated week to week whenever any changes happen to the list.

Liked Gifts vs. Weekly Gifts

Liked gifts are always liked by the NPC and do not change with the weekly reset. You can always give each NPC one liked item every 24 hours. Their gift timer resets at 11PM CST each day.

Weekly, the NPC’s will want a specific set of items that will give you more relationship boost with them if you provide the items.

Gift Types for Each NPC

Before going into the weekly gifts, you may be interested to know what type of items each NPC always likes to receive.

Hondari : Ore & Leather

: Ore & Leather Ashura : Fish, Food, or Tree Seed

: Fish, Food, or Tree Seed Reth : Soup, Veggies, Food

: Soup, Veggies, Food Farming Family : Any Crop

: Any Crop N’aoi : Iron Bars

: Iron Bars Auni : Bugs

: Bugs Kenli : Food

: Food Eshe : Leather, Silk, Pearls

: Leather, Silk, Pearls Kenyatta : Copper Arrowheads, Fish with edgy names like “cutthroat”, Jam

: Copper Arrowheads, Fish with edgy names like “cutthroat”, Jam Tish : Flowers, Coral, Pearls, LEather

: Flowers, Coral, Pearls, LEather Jel : Coral, Fine Silk, Exquisite Looking Bugs

: Coral, Fine Silk, Exquisite Looking Bugs Jina : Old Wagon Wheels, Mushrooms, Flowers

: Old Wagon Wheels, Mushrooms, Flowers Calreri : Silk, Fabric, Leather, Coral

: Silk, Fabric, Leather, Coral Elouisa : Bugs

: Bugs Sifuu : Food, Ore

: Food, Ore Hassian : Pelts, Arrows

: Pelts, Arrows Zeki : Fish, Seafood

: Fish, Seafood Einar : Pebbles

: Pebbles Hekla : Cooked Goods

: Cooked Goods Tamala : Flowers, Chapaa Furs, anything that can be used to make potions

: Flowers, Chapaa Furs, anything that can be used to make potions Najuma : Tomatoes, Leather, Ore

: Tomatoes, Leather, Ore Chayne: Flowers, Vegetable Soup

Current Weekly Gifts for Townsfolk in Palia

Each NPC that you are able to give gifts to is listed below in alphabetical order, with the current week’s gift options. If you’ve already asked each townsperson what they want for the week, their wants will show up in the relationships tab of the menu.

In this tab, it will be easy to keep track of which items you have already given, and which you have not yet given. You can see this by whether there is a checkmark over the item or not.

The 3rd gifts in the list is what the NPC “loves”. For you to unlock the ability to give them this item, you must have reached the next level of relationship with them.

Ashura

Grilled Fish Striped Sturgeon Fish Stew

Auni

Common Field Cricket Garden Leafhopper Firebreathing Dragonfly

Badruu

Potato QualityUp Fertilizer Apple Tree Seed

Caleri

Grilled Mushroom Glass Bulb Bahari Glowbug

Chayne

Onion Seed Glass Pane Dragonsbeard Peat

Delaila

Clay QualityUp Fertilizer Vampire Crab

Einar

Gillyfin Prism Trout Mottled Gobi

Elouisa

Duskray Cantakerous Koi Pearl

Eshe

Leather Silk Thread

Hassian

Flint Brightshroom Proudhorned Sernuk Antlers

Hekla

Grilled Meat Acorn

Hodari

Sernuk Antler Flow Infused Wood

Jel

Barracuda Bat Ray Pearl

Jina

Flint Heat Root Mutated Angler

Kenli

Wagon Wheel Ramen Loaded Potato Soup

Kenyatta

Brushtail Dragonfly Creamy Carrot Soup Proudhorned Sernuk Antlers

Nai’o

Stone Brick Rice Seed Iron Bar

Najuma

Sweet Leaf Copper Bar

Reth

Potato Creamy Carrot Soup Apple Jam

Sifuu

Copper Ore Oily Anchovy Silver Ore

Tamala

Emerald Carpet Moss Lunar Fairy Moth

Tish

Clay Dawnray Silk Thread

Zeki