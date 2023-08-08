Palia | Weekly Gift Guide – All NPCs Gifts

In order to increase your relationship with different townsfolk in Palia, you will need to converse with them often, and also give them gifts. This guide will show you for the given week, what each NPC is looking for as a gift so that you can plan well, gather up all the items, then hand them over efficiently.
You can’t give just any gift you think the NPCs will like, you will need to provide them with very specific gifts. These gifts can change each week, and therefore we will keep this guide updated week to week whenever any changes happen to the list.
Liked Gifts vs. Weekly Gifts
Liked gifts are always liked by the NPC and do not change with the weekly reset. You can always give each NPC one liked item every 24 hours. Their gift timer resets at 11PM CST each day.
Weekly, the NPC’s will want a specific set of items that will give you more relationship boost with them if you provide the items.
Gift Types for Each NPC
Before going into the weekly gifts, you may be interested to know what type of items each NPC always likes to receive.
- Hondari: Ore & Leather
- Ashura: Fish, Food, or Tree Seed
- Reth: Soup, Veggies, Food
- Farming Family: Any Crop
- N’aoi: Iron Bars
- Auni: Bugs
- Kenli: Food
- Eshe: Leather, Silk, Pearls
- Kenyatta: Copper Arrowheads, Fish with edgy names like “cutthroat”, Jam
- Tish: Flowers, Coral, Pearls, LEather
- Jel: Coral, Fine Silk, Exquisite Looking Bugs
- Jina: Old Wagon Wheels, Mushrooms, Flowers
- Calreri: Silk, Fabric, Leather, Coral
- Elouisa: Bugs
- Sifuu: Food, Ore
- Hassian: Pelts, Arrows
- Zeki: Fish, Seafood
- Einar: Pebbles
- Hekla: Cooked Goods
- Tamala: Flowers, Chapaa Furs, anything that can be used to make potions
- Najuma: Tomatoes, Leather, Ore
- Chayne: Flowers, Vegetable Soup
Current Weekly Gifts for Townsfolk in Palia
Each NPC that you are able to give gifts to is listed below in alphabetical order, with the current week’s gift options. If you’ve already asked each townsperson what they want for the week, their wants will show up in the relationships tab of the menu.
In this tab, it will be easy to keep track of which items you have already given, and which you have not yet given. You can see this by whether there is a checkmark over the item or not.
The 3rd gifts in the list is what the NPC “loves”. For you to unlock the ability to give them this item, you must have reached the next level of relationship with them.
Ashura
- Grilled Fish
- Striped Sturgeon
- Fish Stew
Auni
- Common Field Cricket
- Garden Leafhopper
- Firebreathing Dragonfly
Badruu
- Potato
- QualityUp Fertilizer
- Apple Tree Seed
Caleri
- Grilled Mushroom
- Glass Bulb
- Bahari Glowbug
Chayne
- Onion Seed
- Glass Pane
- Dragonsbeard Peat
Delaila
- Clay
- QualityUp Fertilizer
- Vampire Crab
Einar
- Gillyfin
- Prism Trout
- Mottled Gobi
Elouisa
- Duskray
- Cantakerous Koi
- Pearl
Eshe
- Leather
- Silk Thread
Hassian
- Flint
- Brightshroom
- Proudhorned Sernuk Antlers
Hekla
- Grilled Meat
- Acorn
Hodari
- Sernuk Antler
- Flow Infused Wood
Jel
- Barracuda
- Bat Ray
- Pearl
Jina
- Flint
- Heat Root
- Mutated Angler
Kenli
- Wagon Wheel
- Ramen
- Loaded Potato Soup
Kenyatta
- Brushtail Dragonfly
- Creamy Carrot Soup
- Proudhorned Sernuk Antlers
Nai’o
- Stone Brick
- Rice Seed
- Iron Bar
Najuma
- Sweet Leaf
- Copper Bar
Reth
- Potato
- Creamy Carrot Soup
- Apple Jam
Sifuu
- Copper Ore
- Oily Anchovy
- Silver Ore
Tamala
- Emerald Carpet Moss
- Lunar Fairy Moth
Tish
- Clay
- Dawnray
- Silk Thread
Zeki
- Silvery Minnow
- Fish Stew
- Silk Thread