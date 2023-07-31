PS5 Beep Sound: How to Mute

Mute the PS5 beep sound and enjoy uninterrupted gaming with this concise guide. Don’t let the intrusive “beep” sound disrupt your gaming sessions on the powerful PlayStation 5. This straightforward guide provides step-by-step instructions below to help you easily mute the beep sound, ensuring an undisturbed and immersive gaming experience. Say goodbye to distractions and dive into the virtual worlds of your favorite games with peace of mind. Embrace gaming at its best with a simple solution to a common annoyance on the PS5. Muting the PS5 Beep Sound (Step by Step) Access the PS5 ‘Settings.’ Choose ‘System’ from the options. Locate and select ‘Beep Sound.’ Adjust the beep sound according to your preference or activate ‘Mute Beep Sound.’

After a staggering 17 years since its inception on the PS3, Sony is finally offering users the freedom to silence the iconic beep boot sound on the PS5. With the latest system software update introducing Dolby Atmos, 8TB SSD support, and enhanced accessibility settings, the option to mute the PS5 beep sound has been generously included. This setting will cover all scenarios where the beep would typically chime, like powering on the console or putting it into rest mode.

With a simple adjustment in the settings menu, you can bid farewell to the notorious beep, unless, of course, you choose to enable it again.

The feature will soon be available to all users once the beta testing phase concludes, typically lasting about a month before the public release. For many, the PlayStation beep sound has become synonymous with game time, while others have tried amusingly to avoid it, fearing it might alert their partners to their gaming endeavors. The silence will indeed be a strange yet liberating experience for devoted gamers who associate the sound with endless hours of immersive gameplay.