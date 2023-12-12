Restoration Druid Best in Slot (BIS) Gear Guide | WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Restoration Druids are getting improvements to their healing (and damage!) capabilities in Season of Discovery. With the new Runes to discover players will be happy with these changes. While not completely changing the feel of Healing as a Druid, the new runes are a welcome addtion to the druid toolkit.

In this guide, we’ll break down the best gear options for Resto Druids that you can find at the level 25 cap in the first Phase of SOD.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer’s BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon. Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.

Gear Stat Priority for Restoration Druid

Intellect For Mana and Spell Crit Spirit For Mana Regeneration while not casting Mp5 For Mana Regeneration Healing Power To increase the strength of heals Spell Crit To increase the strength of heals

There are going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:

of Concentration (+2 mana every 5 sec.) of Healing (+Healing Spells) of Intellect (+Intellect) of the Eagle (+Intellect and +Stamina) of the Owl (+Intellect and +Spirit) of Spirit (+Spirit) of the Whale (+Spirit and +Stamina)

Restoration Druid Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Restoration Druids. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Best Gear Options For Restoration Druid In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you’re struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options.

*It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Item Slot Navigation Menu

Best Head Options For Restoration Druid In SoD

Best Neck Options For Restoration Druid In SoD

Item Source Spectral Necklace World Drop, Fishing Glowing Green Talisman World Drop, Fishing

Best Shoulder Options For Restoration Druid In SoD

Best Back Options For Restoration Druid In SoD

Best Chest Options For Restoration Druid In SoD

Best Wrist Options For Restoration Druid In SoD

Item Source Headhunter’s Bands World Drop Drakewing Bands World Drop Dokebi Bracers World Drop Mindthrust Bracers Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep) Owl Bracers Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)

Antonio Perelli (Vendor in Duskwood)

Bernard Brubaker (A) (Vendor in Redridge Mountains)

Vexspindle (The Barrens)

Best Hand Options For Restoration Druid In SoD

Best Waist Options For Restoration Druid In SoD

Best Leg Options For Restoration Druid In SoD

Best Feet Options For Restoration Druid In SoD

Best Ring Options For Restoration Druid In SoD

Best Trinket Options For Restoration Druid In SoD

Item Source Arena Grand Master Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale) Rune of Perfection Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Best Weapon Options For Restoration Druid In SoD

Main-Hand Options

Best Off-Hand Options For Restoration Druid In SoD