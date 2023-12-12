Restoration Druid Best in Slot (BIS) Gear Guide | WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Restoration Druids are getting improvements to their healing (and damage!) capabilities in Season of Discovery. With the new Runes to discover players will be happy with these changes. While not completely changing the feel of Healing as a Druid, the new runes are a welcome addtion to the druid toolkit.
In this guide, we’ll break down the best gear options for Resto Druids that you can find at the level 25 cap in the first Phase of SOD.
General Notes on Hardcore Gamer’s BIS Lists
While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.
Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.
Gear Stat Priority for Restoration Druid
Intellect
- For Mana and Spell Crit
- Spirit
- For Mana Regeneration while not casting
Mp5
- For Mana Regeneration
Healing Power
- To increase the strength of heals
Spell Crit
- To increase the strength of heals
There are going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:
- of Concentration (+2 mana every 5 sec.)
- of Healing (+Healing Spells)
- of Intellect (+Intellect)
- of the Eagle (+Intellect and +Stamina)
- of the Owl (+Intellect and +Spirit)
- of Spirit (+Spirit)
- of the Whale (+Spirit and +Stamina)
Restoration Druid Best in Slot Season of Discovery
The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Restoration Druids. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.
|Slot
|Item
|Source
|Head
|Spellpower Goggles Xtreme
|Engineering
|Neck
|Spectral Necklace
|World Drop, Fishing
|Shoulders
|Magician’s Mantle
|World Drop
|Back
|Cutthroat’s Cape
|World Drop
|Chest
|Civinad Robes
|Quest – Rig Wars (H) (Gnomeregan)
Quest – The Grand Betrayal (A) (Gnomeregan)
|Wrists
|Headhunter’s Bands
|World Drop
|Hands
|Pathfinder Gloves
|World Drop
|Belt
|Scaled Leather Belt
|World Drop
|Legs
|Dervish Leggings
|World Drop
|Feet
|Pathfinder Footpads
|World Drop
|Ring 1
|Lorekeeper’s Ring
|Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|Ring 2
|Cobalt Ring
|World Drop
|Trinket 1
|Arena Grand Master
|Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|Trinket 2
|Rune of Perfection
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|Main-Hand
|Staff of the Blessed Seer
|Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Off-Hand
|Eye of Paleth
|Quest – Cleansing the Eye (A) (Wetlands)
Best Gear Options For Restoration Druid In SoD
Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you’re struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options.
*It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.
Item Slot Navigation Menu
|Head
|Neck
|Shoulder
|Back
|Chest
|Wrist
|Hand
|Waist
|Leg
|Feet
|Ring
|Trinket
|Weapon
Best Head Options For Restoration Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Spellpower Goggles Xtreme
|Engineering
|Ringed Helm
|Garneg Charskull (A) (Wetlands)
|Humbert’s Helm
|Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)
Best Neck Options For Restoration Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Spectral Necklace
|World Drop, Fishing
|Glowing Green Talisman
|World Drop, Fishing
Best Shoulder Options For Restoration Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Magician’s Mantle
|World Drop
|Mantle of Honor
|Quest – Bride of the Embalmer (A) (Duskwood)
|Robust Shoulders
|World Drop
|Feline Mantle
|Quest – Wolf Master Nandos (Shadowfang Keep)
|Rose Mantle
|Quest – Morganth (A) (Redridge Mountains)
|Silk Mantle of Gamn
|Quest – Uncovering the Past (A) (Wetlands)
Best Back Options For Restoration Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Cutthroat’s Cape
|World Drop
|Caretaker’s Cape
|Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|Amy’s Blanket
|World Drop
|Cloak of the Faith
|Quest – Worgen in the Woods (A) (Duskwood)
|Sylvan Cloak
|Captured Servant of Azorra 9Vendor in Redridge Mountains)
Halija Whitestrider (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Jennabink Powerseam (A) (Vendor in Wetlands)
Best Chest Options For Restoration Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Civinad Robes
|Quest – Rig Wars (H) (Gnomeregan)
Quest – The Grand Betrayal (A) (Gnomeregan)
|Robes of Arugal
|Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)
|Robes of Arcana
|Tailoring
|Gloomshroud Armor
|Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
|Dervish Tunic
|World Drop, Fishing
Best Wrist Options For Restoration Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Headhunter’s Bands
|World Drop
|Drakewing Bands
|World Drop
|Dokebi Bracers
|World Drop
|Mindthrust Bracers
|Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
|Owl Bracers
|Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)
Antonio Perelli (Vendor in Duskwood)
Bernard Brubaker (A) (Vendor in Redridge Mountains)
Vexspindle (The Barrens)
Best Hand Options For Restoration Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Pathfinder Gloves
|World Drop
|Truefaith Gloves
|Tailoring
|Gnoll Casting Gloves
|Mosshide Mistweaver (Wetlands)
|Shilly Mitts
|Quest – Gyrodrillmatic Excavationators (A) (Gnomeregan)
|Zodiac Gloves
|Quest – Look To The Stars (A) (Duskwood)
Best Waist Options For Restoration Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Scaled Leather Belt
|World Drop
|Silver-lined Belt
|World Drop
|Belt of Arugal
|Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)
|Dokebi Cord
|World Drop
|Resilient Cord
|World Drop
|Dreamer’s Belt
|Charys Yserian (Vendor in Stormwind City)
Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)
Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood)
Wenna Silkbeard (Vendor in Wetlands)
Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains)
Jennabink Powerseam (Vendor in Wetlands)
Best Leg Options For Restoration Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Dervish Leggings
|World Drop
|Darkweave Breeches
|World Drop
|Silver-thread Pants
|World Drop
|Sanguine Trousers
|World Drop
|Heavy Woolen Pants
|Tailoring
|Fine Leather Pants
|Leatherworking
Best Feet Options For Restoration Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Pathfinder Footpads
|World Drop
|Spidersilk Boots
|Tailoring
|Moccasins of the White Hare
|World Drop
|Smoldering Boots
|Red Whelp (Wetlands)
|Spider Silk Slippers
|Tailoring
Best Ring Options For Restoration Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Lorekeeper’s Ring
|Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|Cobalt Ring
|World Drop
|The Queen’s Jewel
|World Drop
|Deep Fathom Ring
|Mutanus the Devourer (Wailing Caverns)
|Ring of Forlorn Spirits
|Quest – The Legend of Stalvan (A) (Duskwood)
|Black Pearl Ring
|Lady Vespira (Darkshore)
Best Trinket Options For Restoration Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Arena Grand Master
|Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|Rune of Perfection
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Best Weapon Options For Restoration Druid In SoD
Main-Hand Options
|Item
|Source
|Staff of the Blessed Seer
|Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Magician Staff
|World Drop
|Lorekeeper’s Staff
|Illiyana Moonblaze (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|Honed Stiletto
|World Drop, Fishing
|Staff of Westfall
|Quest – The Defias Brotherhood (A) (The Deadmines)
|Odo’s Ley Staff
|Odo the Blindwatcher (Shadowfang Keep)
Best Off-Hand Options For Restoration Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Eye of Paleth
|Quest – Cleansing the Eye (A) (Wetlands)
|Watcher’s Star
|World Drop
|Orb of Mistmantle
|World Drop
|Strength of Will
|Multiple Vendors