Restoration Druid Best in Slot (BIS) Gear Guide | WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Restoration Druids are getting improvements to their healing (and damage!) capabilities in Season of Discovery. With the new Runes to discover players will be happy with these changes. While not completely changing the feel of Healing as a Druid, the new runes are a welcome addtion to the druid toolkit.

In this guide, we’ll break down the best gear options for Resto Druids  that you can find at the level 25 cap in the first Phase of SOD.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer’s BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.

Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.

Gear Stat Priority for Restoration Druid

  1. Intellect
    • For Mana and Spell Crit
  2. Spirit
    • For Mana Regeneration while not casting
  3. Mp5
    • For Mana Regeneration
  4. Healing Power
    • To increase the strength of heals
  5. Spell Crit
    • To increase the strength of heals

There are going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:

  1. of Concentration (+2 mana every 5 sec.)
  2. of Healing (+Healing Spells)
  3. of Intellect (+Intellect)
  4. of the Eagle (+Intellect and +Stamina)
  5. of the Owl (+Intellect and +Spirit)
  6. of Spirit (+Spirit)
  7. of the Whale (+Spirit and +Stamina)

 

Restoration Druid Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Restoration Druids. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Slot Item Source
Head Spellpower Goggles Xtreme Engineering
Neck Spectral Necklace World Drop, Fishing
Shoulders Magician’s Mantle World Drop
Back Cutthroat’s Cape World Drop
Chest Civinad Robes Quest – Rig Wars (H) (Gnomeregan)
Quest – The Grand Betrayal (A) (Gnomeregan)
Wrists Headhunter’s Bands World Drop
Hands Pathfinder Gloves World Drop
Belt Scaled Leather Belt World Drop
Legs Dervish Leggings World Drop
Feet Pathfinder Footpads World Drop
Ring 1 Lorekeeper’s Ring Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Ring 2 Cobalt Ring World Drop
Trinket 1 Arena Grand Master Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
Trinket 2 Rune of Perfection Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Main-Hand Staff of the Blessed Seer Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)
Off-Hand Eye of Paleth Quest – Cleansing the Eye (A) (Wetlands)

Best Gear Options For Restoration Druid In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you’re struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options.

*It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Item Slot Navigation Menu

Head Neck Shoulder Back
Chest Wrist Hand Waist
Leg Feet Ring Trinket
Weapon
Item Source
Spellpower Goggles Xtreme Engineering
Ringed Helm Garneg Charskull (A) (Wetlands)
Humbert’s Helm Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)

Best Neck Options For Restoration Druid In SoD

Item Source
Spectral Necklace World Drop, Fishing
Glowing Green Talisman World Drop, Fishing

Best Shoulder Options For Restoration Druid In SoD

Item Source
Magician’s Mantle World Drop
Mantle of Honor Quest – Bride of the Embalmer (A) (Duskwood)
Robust Shoulders World Drop
Feline Mantle Quest – Wolf Master Nandos (Shadowfang Keep)
Rose Mantle Quest – Morganth (A) (Redridge Mountains)
Silk Mantle of Gamn Quest – Uncovering the Past (A) (Wetlands)

Best Back Options For Restoration Druid In SoD

Item Source
Cutthroat’s Cape World Drop
Caretaker’s Cape Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Amy’s Blanket World Drop
Cloak of the Faith Quest – Worgen in the Woods (A) (Duskwood)
Sylvan Cloak Captured Servant of Azorra 9Vendor in Redridge Mountains)
Halija Whitestrider (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Jennabink Powerseam (A) (Vendor in Wetlands)

Best Chest Options For Restoration Druid In SoD

Item Source
Civinad Robes Quest – Rig Wars (H) (Gnomeregan)
Quest – The Grand Betrayal (A) (Gnomeregan)
Robes of Arugal Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)
Robes of Arcana Tailoring
Gloomshroud Armor Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
Dervish Tunic World Drop, Fishing

Best Wrist Options For Restoration Druid In SoD

Item Source
Headhunter’s Bands World Drop
Drakewing Bands World Drop
Dokebi Bracers World Drop
Mindthrust Bracers Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
Owl Bracers Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)
Antonio Perelli (Vendor in Duskwood)
Bernard Brubaker (A) (Vendor in Redridge Mountains)
Vexspindle (The Barrens)

Best Hand Options For Restoration Druid In SoD

Item Source
Pathfinder Gloves World Drop
Truefaith Gloves Tailoring
Gnoll Casting Gloves Mosshide Mistweaver (Wetlands)
Shilly Mitts Quest – Gyrodrillmatic Excavationators (A) (Gnomeregan)
Zodiac Gloves Quest – Look To The Stars (A) (Duskwood)

Best Waist Options For Restoration Druid In SoD

Item Source
Scaled Leather Belt World Drop
Silver-lined Belt World Drop
Belt of Arugal Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)
Dokebi Cord World Drop
Resilient Cord World Drop
Dreamer’s Belt Charys Yserian (Vendor in Stormwind City)
Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)
Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood)
Wenna Silkbeard (Vendor in Wetlands)
Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains)
Jennabink Powerseam (Vendor in Wetlands)

Best Leg Options For Restoration Druid In SoD

Item Source
Dervish Leggings World Drop
Darkweave Breeches World Drop
Silver-thread Pants World Drop
Sanguine Trousers World Drop
Heavy Woolen Pants Tailoring
Fine Leather Pants Leatherworking

Best Feet Options For Restoration Druid In SoD

Item Source
Pathfinder Footpads World Drop
Spidersilk Boots Tailoring
Moccasins of the White Hare World Drop
Smoldering Boots Red Whelp (Wetlands)
Spider Silk Slippers Tailoring

Best Ring Options For Restoration Druid In SoD

Item Source
Lorekeeper’s Ring Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Cobalt Ring World Drop
The Queen’s Jewel World Drop
Deep Fathom Ring Mutanus the Devourer (Wailing Caverns)
Ring of Forlorn Spirits Quest – The Legend of Stalvan (A) (Duskwood)
Black Pearl Ring Lady Vespira (Darkshore)

Best Trinket Options For Restoration Druid In SoD

Item Source
Arena Grand Master Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
Rune of Perfection Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Best Weapon Options For Restoration Druid In SoD

Main-Hand Options

Item Source
Staff of the Blessed Seer Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)
Magician Staff World Drop
Lorekeeper’s Staff Illiyana Moonblaze (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Honed Stiletto World Drop, Fishing
Staff of Westfall Quest – The Defias Brotherhood (A) (The Deadmines)
Odo’s Ley Staff Odo the Blindwatcher (Shadowfang Keep)

Best Off-Hand Options For Restoration Druid In SoD

Item Source
Eye of Paleth Quest – Cleansing the Eye (A) (Wetlands)
Watcher’s Star World Drop
Orb of Mistmantle World Drop
Strength of Will Multiple Vendors

