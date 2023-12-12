Restoration Shaman Best in Slot (BIS) Gear Guide | WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Restoration Shamans get a number of new tools to add to the kit in Season of Discovery. To name a few of the new runes, Healing Rain and Earth Shield further improving their Raid and Tank healing capabilities. Their best in slot gear at level 25 is going to be hotly contended as there is not much variety in this level bracket.
This guide offers the best in slot gear and options for Restoration Shamans at Level 25 following the stat priorities outlined below.
General Notes on Hardcore Gamer’s BIS Lists
While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.
Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.
Gear Stat Priority for Restoration Shaman
-
Mp5
- For Mana Regeneration
-
Intellect
- For Mana and Spell Crit
-
Healing Power
- To increase the strength of heals
-
Spell Crit
- To increase the strength of heals
- Spirit
- For Mana Regeneration while not casting (which will be rare)
There are going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:
Healing Concentration Intellect Eagle Falcon Gorilla Owl
- of Concentration (+2 mana every 5 sec.)
- of Healing (+Healing Spells)
- of Intellect (+Intellect)
- of the Eagle (+Intellect and +Stamina)
- of the Owl (+Intellect and +Spirit)
- of the Gorilla (+Intellect and +Strength)
- of the Falcon (+Agility and +Intellect)
- of Spirit (+Spirit)
Restoration Shaman Best in Slot Season of Discovery
The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Restoration Shamans. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.
|Slot
|Item
|Source
|Head
|Spellpower Goggles Xtreme
|Engineering
|Neck
|Spectral Necklace
|World Drop, Fishing
|Shoulders
|Magician’s Mantle
|World Drop
|Back
|Cutthroat’s Cape
|World Drop
|Chest
|Black Velvet Robes
|World Drop
|Wrists
|Durable Bracers
|World Drop
|Hands
|Truefaith Gloves
|Tailoring
|Belt
|Scaled Leather Belt
|World Drop
|Legs
|Dervish Leggings
|World Drop
|Feet
|Pathfinder Footpads
|World Drop
|Ring 1
|Advisor’s Ring
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|Ring 2
|Cobalt Ring
|World Drop
|Trinket 1
|Arena Grand Master
|Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|Trinket 2
|Rune of Perfection
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|Main-Hand
|Magician Staff
|World Drop
|Off-Hand
|Pathfinder Guard
|World Drop
Best Gear Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD
Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you’re struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options.
*It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.
Item Slot Navigation Menu
|Head
|Neck
|Shoulder
|Back
|Chest
|Wrist
|Hand
|Waist
|Leg
|Feet
|Ring
|Trinket
|Weapon
Best Head Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Spellpower Goggles Xtreme
|Engineering
|Humbert’s Helm
|Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)
|Ringed Helm
|Garneg Charskull (A) (Wetlands)
Best Neck Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Spectral Necklace
|World Drop, Fishing
|Glowing Green Talisman
|World Drop, Fishing
|Scout’s Medallion
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Best Shoulder Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Magician’s Mantle
|World Drop
|Feline Mantle
|Quest – Wolf Master Nandos (Shadowfang Keep)
|Fairywing Mantle
|Quest – Quest – A Fine Mess (Gnomeregan)
|Robust Shoulders
|World Drop
|Mantle of Woe
|Quest – Vorrel’s Revenge (H) (Scarlet Monastery)
Best Back Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Cutthroat’s Cape
|World Drop
|Battle Healer’s Cloak
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|Resilient Cape
|World Drop
|Soft Willow Cape
|Quest – Je’neu of the Earthen Ring (H) (Ashenvale)
|Windsong Drape
|Quest – Free at Last (H) (Thousand Needles)
|Pearl-clasped Cloak
|Tailoring
Best Chest Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Black Velvet Robes
|World Drop
|Necrology Robes
|Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
|Dervish Tunic
|World Drop, Fishing
|Tree Bark Jacket
|Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Azure Silk Vest
|Tailoring
|Robes of Arugal
|Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)
Best Wrist Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Durable Bracers
|World Drop
|Mindthrust Bracers
|Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
|Fingerbone Bracers
|Forsaken Dark Stalker (Ashenvale)
|Silver-thread Cuffs
|World Drop
|Owl Bracers
|Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)
Antonio Perelli (Vendor in Duskwood)
Bernard Brubaker (A) (Vendor in Redridge Mountains)
Vexspindle (The Barrens)
Best Hand Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Truefaith Gloves
|Tailoring
|Pathfinder Gloves
|World Drop
|Jutebraid Gloves
|Quest – Horde Presence (H) (The Barrens)
|Shredder Operating Gloves
|Quest – The Lost Pages (H) (Ashenvale)
|Silver-thread Gloves
|World Drop
Best Waist Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Scaled Leather Belt
|World Drop
|Belt of Arugal
|Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)
|Silver-lined Belt
|World Drop
|Warsong Sash
|Quest – Warsong Supplies (H) (Ashenvale)
|Wizard’s Belt
|Charys Yserian (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City)
Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)
Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood)
Wenna Silkbeard (A) (Vendor in Wetlands)
Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains)
Jennabink Powerseam (A) (Vendor in Wetlands)
Best Leg Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Dervish Leggings
|World Drop
|Silver-thread Pants
|World Drop
|Darkweave Breeches
|World Drop
|Azure Silk Pants
|Tailoring
|Sacred Burial Trousers
|Quest – Battle of Hillsbrad (H) (Hillsbrad Foothills)
|Fine Leather Pants
|Leatherworking
Best Feet Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Pathfinder Footpads
|World Drop
|Tundra Boots
|Quest – Grimtotem Spying (H) (Thousand Needles)
|Silver-thread Boots
|World Drop
|Spidersilk Boots
|Tailoring
|Lightheel Boots
|Quest – Protect Kanati Greycloud (H) (Thousand Needles)
Best Ring Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Advisor’s Ring
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|Cobalt Ring
|World Drop
|Black Widow Band
|Leech Widow (Wetlands)
|Snake Hoop
|Quest – Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)
|Lavishly Jeweled Ring
|Gilnid (The Deadmines)
|Azora’s Will
|World Drop
Best Trinket Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Arena Grand Master
|Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|Rune of Perfection
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|Insignia of the Horde
|Sergeant Ba’sha (H) (Vendor in Orgrimmar)
Best Weapon Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD
Main-Hand Options
|Item
|Source
|Magician Staff
|World Drop
|Staff of the Blessed Seer
|Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Advisor’s Gnarled Staff
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|Twisted Chanter’s Staff
|World Drop
|Honed Stiletto
|World Drop, Fishing
|Evocator’s Blade
|Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Off-Hand Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Pathfinder Guard
|World Drop
|Basalt Buckler
|Quest – The Corrupter (H) (Desolace)
|Orb of Mistmantle
|World Drop
|Witch’s Finger
|Quest – Baron Aquanis (H) (Ashenvale)
|Seedcloud Buckler
|Verdan the Everliving (Wailing Caverns)
|Orb of Power
|Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)
Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood)
Veenix (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains)