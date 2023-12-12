a female orc in fantasy leather armor in front of a stormy landscape. text: resto shaman best in slot

Restoration Shaman Best in Slot (BIS) Gear Guide | WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Restoration Shamans get a number of new tools to add to the kit in Season of Discovery. To name a few of the new runes, Healing Rain and Earth Shield further improving their Raid and Tank healing capabilities. Their best in slot gear at level 25 is going to be hotly contended as there is not much variety in this level bracket.

This guide offers the best in slot gear and options for Restoration Shamans at Level 25 following the stat priorities outlined below.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer’s BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.

Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.

Gear Stat Priority for Restoration Shaman

  1. Mp5
    • For Mana Regeneration
  2. Intellect
    • For Mana and Spell Crit
  3. Healing Power
    • To increase the strength of heals
  4. Spell Crit
    • To increase the strength of heals
  5. Spirit
    • For Mana Regeneration while not casting (which will be rare)

There are going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:

Healing Concentration Intellect Eagle Falcon Gorilla Owl

  1. of Concentration (+2 mana every 5 sec.)
  2. of Healing (+Healing Spells)
  3. of Intellect (+Intellect)
  4. of the Eagle (+Intellect and +Stamina)
  5. of the Owl (+Intellect and +Spirit)
  6. of the Gorilla (+Intellect and +Strength)
  7. of the Falcon (+Agility and +Intellect)
  8. of Spirit (+Spirit)

Restoration Shaman Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Restoration Shamans. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Slot Item Source
Head Spellpower Goggles Xtreme Engineering
Neck Spectral Necklace World Drop, Fishing
Shoulders Magician’s Mantle World Drop
Back Cutthroat’s Cape World Drop
Chest Black Velvet Robes World Drop
Wrists Durable Bracers World Drop
Hands Truefaith Gloves Tailoring
Belt Scaled Leather Belt World Drop
Legs Dervish Leggings World Drop
Feet Pathfinder Footpads World Drop
Ring 1 Advisor’s Ring Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Ring 2 Cobalt Ring World Drop
Trinket 1 Arena Grand Master Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
Trinket 2 Rune of Perfection Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Main-Hand Magician Staff World Drop
Off-Hand Pathfinder Guard World Drop

Best Gear Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you’re struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options.

*It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Item Slot Navigation Menu

Head Neck Shoulder Back
Chest Wrist Hand Waist
Leg Feet Ring Trinket
Weapon
Item Source
Spellpower Goggles Xtreme Engineering
Humbert’s Helm Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)
Ringed Helm Garneg Charskull (A) (Wetlands)

Best Neck Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Spectral Necklace World Drop, Fishing
Glowing Green Talisman World Drop, Fishing
Scout’s Medallion Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Best Shoulder Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Magician’s Mantle World Drop
Feline Mantle Quest – Wolf Master Nandos (Shadowfang Keep)
Fairywing Mantle Quest – Quest – A Fine Mess (Gnomeregan)
Robust Shoulders World Drop
Mantle of Woe Quest – Vorrel’s Revenge (H) (Scarlet Monastery)

Best Back Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Cutthroat’s Cape World Drop
Battle Healer’s Cloak Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Resilient Cape World Drop
Soft Willow Cape Quest – Je’neu of the Earthen Ring (H) (Ashenvale)
Windsong Drape Quest – Free at Last (H) (Thousand Needles)
Pearl-clasped Cloak Tailoring

Best Chest Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Black Velvet Robes World Drop
Necrology Robes Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
Dervish Tunic World Drop, Fishing
Tree Bark Jacket Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)
Azure Silk Vest Tailoring
Robes of Arugal Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)

Best Wrist Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Durable Bracers World Drop
Mindthrust Bracers Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
Fingerbone Bracers Forsaken Dark Stalker (Ashenvale)
Silver-thread Cuffs World Drop
Owl Bracers Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)
Antonio Perelli (Vendor in Duskwood)
Bernard Brubaker (A) (Vendor in Redridge Mountains)
Vexspindle (The Barrens)

Best Hand Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Truefaith Gloves Tailoring
Pathfinder Gloves World Drop
Jutebraid Gloves Quest – Horde Presence (H) (The Barrens)
Shredder Operating Gloves Quest – The Lost Pages (H) (Ashenvale)
Silver-thread Gloves World Drop

Best Waist Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Scaled Leather Belt World Drop
Belt of Arugal Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)
Silver-lined Belt World Drop
Warsong Sash Quest – Warsong Supplies (H) (Ashenvale)
Wizard’s Belt Charys Yserian (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City)
Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)
Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood)
Wenna Silkbeard (A) (Vendor in Wetlands)
Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains)
Jennabink Powerseam (A) (Vendor in Wetlands)

Best Leg Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Dervish Leggings World Drop
Silver-thread Pants World Drop
Darkweave Breeches World Drop
Azure Silk Pants Tailoring
Sacred Burial Trousers Quest – Battle of Hillsbrad (H) (Hillsbrad Foothills)
Fine Leather Pants Leatherworking

Best Feet Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Pathfinder Footpads World Drop
Tundra Boots Quest – Grimtotem Spying (H) (Thousand Needles)
Silver-thread Boots World Drop
Spidersilk Boots Tailoring
Lightheel Boots Quest – Protect Kanati Greycloud (H) (Thousand Needles)

Best Ring Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Advisor’s Ring Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Cobalt Ring World Drop
Black Widow Band Leech Widow (Wetlands)
Snake Hoop Quest – Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)
Lavishly Jeweled Ring Gilnid (The Deadmines)
Azora’s Will World Drop

Best Trinket Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Arena Grand Master Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
Rune of Perfection Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Insignia of the Horde Sergeant Ba’sha (H) (Vendor in Orgrimmar)

Best Weapon Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD

Main-Hand Options

Item Source
Magician Staff World Drop
Staff of the Blessed Seer Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)
Advisor’s Gnarled Staff Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Twisted Chanter’s Staff World Drop
Honed Stiletto World Drop, Fishing
Evocator’s Blade Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)

Best Off-Hand Options For Restoration Shaman In SoD

Item Source
Pathfinder Guard World Drop
Basalt Buckler Quest – The Corrupter (H) (Desolace)
Orb of Mistmantle World Drop
Witch’s Finger Quest – Baron Aquanis (H) (Ashenvale)
Seedcloud Buckler Verdan the Everliving (Wailing Caverns)
Orb of Power Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)
Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood)
Veenix (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains)

