Rogue DPS Best in Slot (BIS) Gear Guide | WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Welcome to Hardcore Gamer’s Rogue DPS BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear before stepping into the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer’s BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon. Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.

Gear Stat Priority for DPS Rogues

The stat priority of normal DPS rogues remain the same as they were in original vanilla classic wow. Hit rating remains imperative to stack as soon as possible, up to 9%. After this, agility and crit chance are your focus. Each agility point will grant 2 attack power, and 1 strength will equal 1 attack power.

Hit % > Agility > Crit % > Strength/Attack Power > Stamina

Items “of the Tiger” will usually be your focus at this level range. You may choose to pick “of the Monkey” instead if you want to swap out the strength for the stamina. You will lose some attack power, but your survivability will be much higher with the extra stamina.

DPS Rogue Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for DPS Rogues. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Best Gear Options For DPS Rogue In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you’re struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Item Slot Navigation Menu

Best Head Options For DPS Rogue In SoD

Best Neck Options For DPS Rogue In SoD

Item Source Scout’s Medallion Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Spectral Necklace World Drop, Fishing

Best Shoulder Options For DPS Rogue In SoD

Best Back Options For DPS Rogue In SoD

Best Chest Options For DPS Rogue In SoD

Best Wrist Options For DPS Rogue In SoD

Item Source Headhunter’s Bands World Drop Jurassic Wristguards Razormaw Matriarch (Wetlands) Loamflake Bracers Quest – Protect Kanati Greycloud (H) (Thousand Needles) Wolf Bracers Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Antonio Perelli (Vendor in Duskwood) Bernard Brubaker (A) (Vendor in Redridge Mountains) Vexspindle (The Barrens)

Best Hand Options For DPS Rogue In SoD

Best Waist Options For DPS Rogue In SoD

Best Leg Options For DPS Rogue In SoD

Best Feet Options For DPS Rogue In SoD

Best Ring Options For DPS Rogue In SoD

Best Trinket Options For DPS Rogue In SoD

Item Source Arena Grand Master Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale) Rune of Duty Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Best Weapon Options For DPS Rogue In SoD

Main-Hand Options

Best Off-Hand Options For DPS Rogue In SoD

Best Ranged Weapon Options For DPS Rogue In SoD