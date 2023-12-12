Rogue DPS Best in Slot (BIS) Gear Guide | WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Welcome to Hardcore Gamer’s Rogue DPS BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear before stepping into the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25.
General Notes on Hardcore Gamer’s BIS Lists
While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.
Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.
Gear Stat Priority for DPS Rogues
The stat priority of normal DPS rogues remain the same as they were in original vanilla classic wow. Hit rating remains imperative to stack as soon as possible, up to 9%. After this, agility and crit chance are your focus. Each agility point will grant 2 attack power, and 1 strength will equal 1 attack power.
- Hit % > Agility > Crit % > Strength/Attack Power > Stamina
Items “of the Tiger” will usually be your focus at this level range. You may choose to pick “of the Monkey” instead if you want to swap out the strength for the stamina. You will lose some attack power, but your survivability will be much higher with the extra stamina.
DPS Rogue Best in Slot Season of Discovery
The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for DPS Rogues. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.
|Slot
|Item
|Source
|Head
|Humbert’s Helm
|Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)
|Neck
|Scout’s Medallion
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|Shoulders
|Mantle of Thieves
|Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|Back
|Parachute Cloak
|Engineering
|Chest
|Dervish Tunic
|World Drop, Fishing
|Wrists
|Headhunter’s Bands
|World Drop
|Hands
|Void-Touched Leather Gloves
|Leatherworking
|Belt
|Deftkin Belt
|Quest – Je’neu of the Earthen Ring (H) (Ashenvale)
|Legs
|Troll’s Bane Leggings
|World Drop
|Feet
|Feet of the Lynx
|World Drop
|Ring 1
|Thunderbrow Ring
|World Drop
|Ring 2
|Legionnaire’s Band
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|Trinket 1
|Arena Grand Master
|Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|Trinket 2
|Rune of Duty
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|Main-Hand
|Windstorm Hammer
|Quest – Final Passage (H) (Thousand Needles)
|Off-Hand
|Outlaw Sabre
|Quest – Baron Aquanis (H) (Ashenvale)
|Ranged Weapon
|Ranger Bow
|World Drop
Best Gear Options For DPS Rogue In SoD
Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you’re struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.
Item Slot Navigation Menu
|Head
|Neck
|Shoulder
|Back
|Chest
|Wrist
|Hand
|Waist
|Leg
|Feet
|Ring
|Trinket
|Weapon
Best Head Options For DPS Rogue In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Humbert’s Helm
|Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)
|Gnomish Goggles
|Engineering
|Deepdive Helmet
|Engineering
|Ringed Helm
|Garneg Charskull (A) (Wetlands)
Best Neck Options For DPS Rogue In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Scout’s Medallion
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|Spectral Necklace
|World Drop, Fishing
Best Shoulder Options For DPS Rogue In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Mantle of Thieves
|Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|Bristlebark Amice
|World Drop
|Dark Leather Shoulders
|Leatherworking
Best Back Options For DPS Rogue In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Parachute Cloak
|Engineering
|Phalanx Cloak
|World Drop
|Cape of the Brotherhood
|Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
|Glowing Lizardscale Cloak
|Skum (Wailing Caverns)
|Cloak of Night
|Rohh the Silent (Redridge Mountains)
Best Chest Options For DPS Rogue In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Dervish Tunic
|World Drop, Fishing
|Panther Armor
|Quest – The Den (H) (Stonetalon Mountains)
|Boorguard Tunic
|Quest – King of the Foulweald (H) (Ashenvale)
|Dark Leather Tunic
|Leatherworking
Best Wrist Options For DPS Rogue In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Headhunter’s Bands
|World Drop
|Jurassic Wristguards
|Razormaw Matriarch (Wetlands)
|Loamflake Bracers
|Quest – Protect Kanati Greycloud (H) (Thousand Needles)
|Wolf Bracers
|Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Antonio Perelli (Vendor in Duskwood) Bernard Brubaker (A) (Vendor in Redridge Mountains) Vexspindle (The Barrens)
Best Hand Options For DPS Rogue In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Void-Touched Leather Gloves
|Leatherworking
|Heavy Earthen Gloves
|Leatherworking
|Pilferer’s Gloves
|Leatherworking
|Bristlebark Gloves
|World Drop
Best Waist Options For DPS Rogue In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Deftkin Belt
|Quest – Je’neu of the Earthen Ring (H) (Ashenvale)
|Scaled Leather Belt
|World Drop
|Windsong Cinch
|Quest – Free at Last (H) (Thousand Needles)
|Screecher Belt
|Quest – Bloodfury Bloodline (H) (Stonetalon Mountains)
|Beastmaster’s Girdle
|Quest – Isha Awak (H) (The Barrens)
Best Leg Options For DPS Rogue In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Troll’s Bane Leggings
|World Drop
|Leggings of the Fang
|Lord Cobrahn (Wailing Caverns)
|Dervish Leggings
|World Drop
|Dark Leather Pants
|Leatherworking
Best Feet Options For DPS Rogue In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Feet of the Lynx
|World Drop
|Pathfinder Footpads
|World Drop
|Warsong Boots
|Quest – Warsong Supplies (H) (Ashenvale)
|Trailblazer Boots
|Quest – Horde Presence (H) (The Barrens)
|Agile Boots
|Multiple Vendors
Best Ring Options For DPS Rogue In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Thunderbrow Ring
|World Drop
|Legionnaire’s Band
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|Savannah Ring
|World Drop, Fishing
|Monkey Ring
|Quest – Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)
|Ring of Precision
|Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Silverlaine’s Family Seal
|Baron Silverlaine (Shadowfang Keep)
Best Trinket Options For DPS Rogue In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Arena Grand Master
|Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|Rune of Duty
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Best Weapon Options For DPS Rogue In SoD
Main-Hand Options
|Item
|Source
|Windstorm Hammer
|Quest – Final Passage (H) (Thousand Needles)
|Legionnaire’s Sword
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|Beazel’s Basher
|World Drop
|Shadowfang
|Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
|Cruel Barb
|Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
Best Off-Hand Options For DPS Rogue In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Outlaw Sabre
|Quest – Baron Aquanis (H) (Ashenvale)
|Blackvenom Blade
|Rohh the Silent (Redridge Mountains)
|Talon of Vultros
|Vultros (Westfall)
|Prison Shank
|Bruegal Ironknuckle (The Stockade)
|Assassin’s Blade
|Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
Best Ranged Weapon Options For DPS Rogue In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Ranger Bow
|World Drop