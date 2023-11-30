Table of contents

Key Takeaways Season of Discovery introduces new Runes that bring Shaman Tanking to nearly the same level as other traditional tanks.

Tauren, Troll, and Orc are the best Horde race options for Shaman Tanks in Season of Discovery.

The best talent build for Shaman Tanks at level 25 is to focus on increasing damage mitigation and generating threat through higher spell damage.

Many players thought that Shamans were fully capable of tanking as a Shaman in Vanilla Classic WoW, atleast while levelling, but there were some serious drawbacks to them at end game. Say goodbye to that in Season of Discovery as their new Runes bring Shaman Tanking to (nearly) the same level as the other traditional tanks.

Lets take a look at how you'll play as a Shaman Tank in SOD looking at runes, talents, rotation, stat priority, gear and more!

This guide presents a full overview of Shaman Tanks, but feel free to click the links below to jump straight to the sections that interest you the most.

Best Races For Shaman Tanks In Season Of Discovery

Horde

For Horde there are 3 choices, Tauren, Troll, and Orc. None of them have significant enough differences to warrant stressing about, and it's possible we'll see changes to racials in the future to make them even less impactful. Personally, I would choose Tauren for increased HP and an AoE ability. The Orcs Axe specialization limits your weapons and Blood Fury should really be used as a tank. Trolls would be the best option for increased damage.

Tauren Endurance - Total Health increased by 5%.

- Total Health increased by 5%. War Stomp - Stuns up to 5 enemies within 8 yrds for 2 sec. Troll Berserking - Increases your casting and attack speed by 10% to 30%. At full health the speed increase is 10% with a greater effect up to 30% if you are badly hurt when you activate Berserking. Lasts 10 sec.

- Increases your casting and attack speed by 10% to 30%. At full health the speed increase is 10% with a greater effect up to 30% if you are badly hurt when you activate Berserking. Lasts 10 sec. Beast Slaying - Damage dealt versus Beasts increased by 5%. Orc Axe Specialization - Skill with Axes and Two-Handed Axes increased by 5.

- Skill with Axes and Two-Handed Axes increased by 5. Blood Fury - Increases base melee attack power by 25% for 15 sec and reduces healing effects on you by 50% for 25 sec.

Alliance

None, LOK'TAR OGAR!

Shaman Tanks Rotation SOD

The rotation for Shaman tanks is very simple at level 25. First make sure that you have Rockbiter Weapon applied to your main-hand weapon to gain increased threat, health, and reduce damage taken via the Way of Earth Rune. Also ensure that you have a Shield equipped to help with mana regeneration and reduced damage via the Shield Mastery Rune.

Consider the following priority at level 25:

Flame Shock on your primary target, also apply it to a second target if applicable Molten Blast on cooldown Frost Shock if no targets need Flame Shock Earth Shock to taunt if needed Drop totems if necessary: Strength of Earth Totem Searing Totem (Single Target) or Fire Nova Totem (AOE) Healing Stream Totem Stoneskin Totem Tremor Totem, Poison Cleansing Totem, Frost Resistance Totem when needed. Lightning Shield if mana isn't a concern

Ideally, other players will wait until you have gotten to drop a totem or two so that you have a chance to build aggro, but if not, have Earth Shock ready to taunt.

Stat Priority For Shaman Tanks In Season Of Discovery

Agility Increases Armor, Crit, and Dodge (survivability) Strength Increases Attack Power and block (threat and survivability) Stamina Increases Health (survivability) Intellect Spell Crit and Maximum Mana (useful for long fights) Armor Reduces Physical Damage taken (survivability) Hit Rating Reduces chance of misses (useful for threat generation)

Best Runes For Shaman Tanks In Season Of Discovery

Shield Mastery Rune Way of Earth Rune Molten Blast Rune

These are the 3 Shaman Tanking Runes at the level 25 cap. Shield Mastery provides the necessary block and armor that traditional tanks require; it also allows for mana regeneration. There is a case to be made for Dual Wield Specialization here for bosses that only cast (rendering Shield Mastery useless) and allow higher threat generation at the cost of mana consumption.

Way of Earth Provides more threat, health, and reduced damage taken and adds a taunt effect to Earth Shock (though it already had a very high threat value). The other options simply are not feasible as a main tank.

Molten Blast Rune provides excellent AoE threat generation through its damage and resets from Flame Shock. Again, the other options are also not feasible as a main tank.

Best Talent Build For Shaman Tanks In Season Of Discovery

[gallery columns="2" size="medium" ids="479288,479289"]

For talents at level 25, there are 2 options: the first and generally more likely option is to go into the Enhancement tree, focusing on increasing damage mitigation through block and dodge. For solo play, Improved Ghost Wolf is a great option to travel faster, taking points away from Anticipation, to maintain increased damage output with Flury.

The second option is to go into the Elemental tree, focusing on generating threat through higher spell damage (Flame Shock and Molten Blast) as well as providing better mana efficiency. For bosses that cast spells (primarily Fire, Frost or Nature Damage), Elemental Warding, is a good choice to swap to providing 10% less spell damage from them.

Best Professions For Shaman Tanks In SOD

Engineering is the best profession for Shamans, if not literally every class. There are so many useful items, like Grenades to help with AoE damage/threat or trinkets (which are absent at level 25) that have unique and helpful effects. Not only this, but it provides the best in slot helmet for nearly every player. Pair this with Mining to gather the necessary materials for crafting, or go with Skinning and sell all the materials for gold.

Leatherworking and Skinning also pair nicely for Shamans as you'll be able to craft decent gear as you level, some pieces being best in slot as well. Skinning is a great resource for gold too.

Best Consumables For Shaman Tanks In Season Of Discovery

Potions Free Action Potion Strong Troll's Blood Potion Greater Healing Potion

Elixirs Elixir of Fortitude Elixir of Defence Elixir of Firepower



Consumables will likely not be of great importance at level 25, though always maintaining a stack of Healing Potions is a great option for any player.

Best Gear For Shaman Tanks In Season Of Discovery

The following list if the absolute best in slot for Shaman Tanks in SOD. For the full BIS list with other options, see the BIS list.

