Starfield | Adoring Fan Explained

Are you ready to embark on an interstellar adventure in Starfield? Bethesda has brought back a familiar face from the annals of gaming history – the Adoring Fan! For those who have been with Bethesda since the days of Oblivion, this news may evoke both delight and dread.

Who is the Adoring Fan?

The Adoring Fan (voiced by Craig Sechler) is a character known for his relentless companionship, unceasingly reminding you of your greatness. While it might initially sound like a rewarding experience to have an ever-admiring follower, the Adoring Fan’s constant adoration can quickly become grating.

However, like other companions in Starfield, he does have his merits. Periodically, he showers you with gifts as you traverse the cosmic expanse, making his incessant chattering somewhat worthwhile.

Adoring Fan Skills

The Adoring Fan comes with a unique set of skills that may not make him the life of the party in social situations but render him invaluable during planet exploration. His skills include:

Scavenging: His scavenging abilities will come in handy when hunting for valuable loot across the cosmos. Concealment: The Adoring Fan’s concealment skills can aid in staying hidden during missions or when exploring alien landscapes. Weight Lifting: His strength allows him to carry heavy loads, turning him into the perfect pack mule for all your interstellar treasures.

How to get the Adoring Fan in Starfield

To recruit the Starfield Adoring Fan, simply choose the “Hero Worshipped” trait during character creation.

After selecting the “Hero Worshipped” trait, the Adoring Fan will appear randomly on your initial visit to Starfield New Atlantis, following your encounter with Starfield Constellation. Once recruited, you can take him along on your adventures in both vibrant Starfield cities and remote planets.

How to get rid of the Adoring Fan

To part ways with the Adoring Fan in Starfield, you have three options:

Assign him to an outpost. Persuade him you’re a murderer. Eliminate him.

For a lasting solution, you can choose to eliminate the Adoring Fan. Initiate a conversation and select Attack Time for you to go.

Upon his demise, your Hero Worshipped trait is removed, and he vanishes permanently. Keep in mind that your Starfield crew may react unfavorably if they witness this act, so ensure you do it discreetly.

Embrace the presence of the Adoring Fan

In the vast and mysterious universe of Starfield, the return of the Adoring Fan adds a unique and nostalgic touch to the gaming experience. Whether you embrace his unwavering admiration or seek ways to part ways, his distinctive skills make him a valuable companion for your cosmic adventures.

Now that you’re prepared to encounter Starfield’s Adoring Fan, remember to explore further aspects of character creation, including your background and its influence on your standing with Starfield factions. As you embark on your interstellar journey, remember the words of Azura, for the cosmos awaits, and the Adoring Fan is but one intriguing facet of this grand adventure.