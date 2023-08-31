Starfield | All Powers And How To Unlock Them

Along with the skills that you can unlock with every level up, there are also powers in Starfield that you can obtain that give some very powerful capabilities. These powers range in their utility, from simply being additional damage, to making Oxygen usage trivial, and allowing faster collection of resources. Choosing which Starfield Powers are the best for you comes down to personal preference, but you’ll likely want to obtain and test them all out before deciding which ones to assign to your quick slots.

How to Unlock Every Power

Players will get their first quest to find a Power in the Main Mission quest “Into the Unknown” where players will need to complete the step “Investigate The Source of the Anomaly” on the planet Procyon III at the Temple ETA in the Procyon A System. This quest should appear after the introductory quests to find and speak with Vladimir Sall on The Eye, a spacestation orbiting Jemison in the Alpha Centauri System.

For subsequent Powers, head back to Vladimir Sall (He may be on The Eye or in the Lodge on Jemison depending on your mission progress) and you should be able to say “Can you point me toward another artifact?”. After each power, you will need to go back to him to receive the Main Mission Quest: “Power from beyond (Planet Name)“.

Warning – Spoilers Below

If Vladimir Sall no longer gives you quests to obtain new powers you will need to enter Unity, potentially multiple times.

Apart from the first Power you obtain, Anti-Gravity Field, we found that there is no specific order to obtaining these powers. The Planet’s names were random and the Temples on them were also random, and the Power obtained was also different.

All Powers In Starfield



Here is an alphabetical list of every Starborn Power you can get in Starfield, along with a description and the Power Cost to use it.

Skill Description Power Cost Alien Reanimation Life, gift of the cosmos, granted once more to a fallen alien beast, so that it may serve thankfully. 35 Anti-Gravity Field Generate a localized field of intense low gravity, and behold a planet’s true power. 45 Create Vacuum Oxygen, fuel of humanity, is withdrawn from a localized area at your command. 25 Creator’s Peace Fill your foes with the silent calm of the universe, compelling them to temporarily abandon their weapons. 25 Earthbound Earth, the cradle of humanity, shares its gravity in an area of your choosing. 15 Elemental Pull Elements, the true treasure of planet and moon, are drawn to your being. 25 Eternal Harvest What has blossomed will bloom once more, ripe for the picking. 25 Grav Dash Manipulate gravity to propel yourself forward, and briefly increase any damage you inflict. 15 Gravity Wave Emit a gravitational force strong enough to propel almost anything… or anyone. 25 Gravity Well Generate a focal point of crushing gravity that draws in anyone caught in its field 45 Inner Demon Tap into the endless multiverse, and summon forth a friendly duplicate of an unfriendly foe. 35 Life Forced Transfer the very lifeforce of an enemy, harming them while healing yourself. 25 Moon Form Channel the energy of Luna, Earth’s beautiful moon, to be as unmoving and resilient as stone. 35 Parallel Self From across the vast multiverse, a friendly version of yourself arrives, armed and ready to lend aid. 45 Particle Beam Emit a powerful ray of cosmic energy, dealing terrifying damage to a single target. 15 Personal Atmosphere Oxygen, pure and clean, brought forth to breathe deep and counteract harmful carbon dioxide. 45 Phased Time Time itself is yours to manipulate, as you slow the world… and all those in it. 45 Precognition Bend time and glimpse the future, seeing the path someone will walk and the words they may say. 35 Reactive Shield Form a shield of pure cosmic light that can weaken and even reflect enemy projectiles. 35 Sense Star Stuff Bind yourself to the particles of creation, sensing the life force of any human, alien, or Starborn. 15 Solar Flare Tap into the power of a sun and release a directed orb of searing hot plasma. 25 Supernova Cosmic energy explodes around you, with the terrible force of a dying star. 45 Void Form Channel the very darkness of space, rendering yourself nearly invisible to those around you. 45

Can Companions Get Powers?

Any person who touches the artifact can gain powers, this means one of your companions may be able to receive a power. We do know that Barrett touched an artifact and that would mean he too can receive powers. After spending some time traveling with him as your companion, he will want to speak with you and you’ll be given the quest “Worlds Apart”. In this quest, you’ll be tasked with finding a temple and acquiring a power, in the same way that you do for yourself.

In our playthrough, he received the power Parallel Self and met another version of himself from a different universe. We’re not sure at this point if other characters in the world of Starfield can receive powers, or if they can receive multiple powers.