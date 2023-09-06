Starfield | Almagest Jackpot Combination Explained

Let’s get straight to the point. The Almagest jackpot combination is: 12, 19, 36, 5

Within the universe of Starfield lies the tantalizing promise of wealth, with a plethora of activities to amass those coveted credits, the game’s lifeblood.

Among the myriad paths to prosperity, one particularly lucrative option stands out: the elusive Almagest jackpot. Concealed within the depths of an abandoned casino spaceship, this treasure trove harbors unimaginable riches. Eager to uncover its location and unlock the combination to unlock its rewards in Starfield? Look no further, as our comprehensive guide reveals all.

Where is the Almagest Jackpot in Starfield?

The Almagest Jackpot is a hidden gem nestled within the forsaken Almagest space station. Once a bustling cosmic casino destination, The Almagest’s descent into decay left it in the clutches of Spacers, ruthless bandits driven by insatiable greed. Within the depths of the Almagest Casino lies a grand vault overflowing with riches, affectionately known as the Almagest Jackpot.

Accessing the Jackpot (Steps)

Face the Challenge: Overcome Spacers guarding the loot. Set Course: Journey to Nesoi, a planet in the Olympus Star System near Alpha Centauri. Space Encounter: Discover the Almagest adrift in the cosmos. Dock and Explore: Anchor your Starfield ship at the casino. Navigate and Unveil: Follow the guidance below to uncover the vault and decipher the key combination. Crack the Code: Obtain the elusive jackpot combination. (Located in the computer terminal on the 2nd floor)

Enter: 12, 19, 36, 5

Entering the Combination

Now, let’s dive into entering the Almagest jackpot combination. Begin by descending to the lower level and make your way to the impressive vault door located within the sprawling bar area.

Upon reaching the vault door, don’t be discouraged by its initial lock; instead, seek out a discreet opening to the bottom right. Ascend through the ventilation system, leading you to a short corridor, culminating in the coveted jackpot terminal and a stash of contraband ripe for the taking. Engage with the Almagest Jackpot Backend, where you can input the combination (12, 19, 36, 5) and reap a generous reward of 3,700 Credits.

Unlocking Cosmic Wealth

As we conclude this thrilling journey through the Almagest Jackpot, remember that fortune favors the bold in the cosmos. With your wits and determination, the 3,700 Credits of the Almagest Jackpot are within your grasp, ready to reward those who dare to seek their interstellar riches.