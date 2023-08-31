Starfield | Best Background Starting Skills

Selecting a background in Starfield is a very important part of the game, but the problem with the background selection menu is that it doesn’t tell you exactly what the skill does, it only shows the flavor text. You won’t necessarily know which skills you want to focus on until you take a look at all the skills in the game and decide which ones are best for your playstyle.

After the initial opening orientation scene, players are given the opportunity to customize their appearance, choose their Background, and their Traits. Let’s give a quick rundown of all the Backgrounds available and their starting skills:

All Backgrounds and Starting Skills

Click the Background to jump to the section at the bottom that displays more information. The skills are highlighted according to which Skill Tree they are located in. (Physical, Social, Combat, Science, Tech)

*no this is not an error, this is the name of the last background, you may need to scroll down to see it.

Best Backgrounds in Starfield

The best early game skills really depend on your priorities. Take a look at our guide that outlines the best early game skills to unlock first. There are some early skills that provide a big impact in the early game. Namely, Boost Pack Training, Security, Stealth, Theft, Fitness, and Ballistics. These skills will help you early on with key skills that one would think would be enabled by default.

Best Backgrounds by Skill Tree

Since there is no level cap or skill point cap, eventually you will unlock every skill in the game. The strongest skills are usually located in the bottom row, meaning you’ll need to invest heavily in a single Skill Tree in order to unlock them. If there is a specific skill that you are looking to unlock that is in one of the bottom rows, consider choosing a Background that has a lot of skills in that Skill Tree.

Starfield Backgrounds Tier List

S Tier

The Soldier has 3 of the top skills to get early on; all contributing to a well-rounded build. Cyber Runner is going to be the best for a true Stealth build, gaining access early on for lockpicking harder doors and safes, and being able to pickpocket for some early credits. Bounty Hunter has Boost Pack Training and other Tech Skills that are great for players focused on Ship combat. In the later game, this skill tree gains access to some very strong combat abilities, both for spaceship fights and ground combat.

A Tier

Ronin is another great pick due to having the Stealth skill. Others here were chosen for the Security Skill. Beast Hunter gets a mention due to the Ballistics Skill, as there are a lot of Ballistic weapons early on.

B Tier

These ones get honourable mentions, Gangster with the Theft skill, [FILE NOT FOUND] with the Ballistics Skill, and the others with various Fitness Skills. With Pistol Certification, there are some Pistols, like the Deadeye (a classic revolver) that can really pack a punch if you can land your hits. Many of the pistols you find early on are fairly weak so other Skills are more important to invest your skill points.

C Tier

The Backgrounds in this list don’t have any of the top skills to look for, they are largely Social Skills, which, even further down the skill tree, are very situational. There are also a lot of Science Skills here and are more for players who just want to fly around and collect and craft things.

Beast Hunter

Fitness, Ballistics, Gastronomy

“From the Ashta of Akila to the Terrormorphs that plague the whole of the Settled Systems. hostile alien life abounds. You’ve learned the skills to track them. find them. and take them down.”

Bouncer

Boxing, Security, Fitness

“You’ve worked the line at the toughest clubs in the Settled Systems. Back then, you learned that most non-lethal confrontations can be solved one of two ways: a strong right hook. or a more strongly secured door.”

Bounty Hunter

Piloting, Targeting Control Systems, Boost Pack Training

“Wherever there are wanted individuals. there are those who profit from their capture. And your quarry knows that in the vastness of space, they can run… but they can’t hide.”

Chef

Gastronomy, Dueling, Scavenging

“While the unrefined masses scarfed down Chunks by the shipload. you catered to those with a more… discerning palate. In your kitchen. countless alien species became true culinary masterpieces.”

Combat Medic

Pistol Certification, Medicine, Wellness

“Leave it to human beings to fight over something as infinite as outer space. That’s where you come in. You’ve never been afraid to take on the enemy… but you’d much rather take care of your friends.”

Cyber Runner

Stealth, Security, Theft

“From Neon to New Atlantis, the megacorps stand as monuments to power. prestige and profit. You’ve worked both for and against them. on the inside and out, often sacrificing conscience for credits.”

Cyberneticist

Medicine, Security, Lasers

“Robots? Mere toys. Neuroamps? Good for parlor tricks. The Colony War may have made implants and upgrades available to veterans, but you once saw a greater future. Humans and machines. as one.”

Diplomat

Persuasion, Commerce, Wellness

“The wars are over. Peace now reigns the Settled Systems. But only because there are those quietly fighting to keep it. Because of you. agreements were signed. words were heeded… lives were spared.”

Explorer

Lasers, Astrodynamics, Surveying

“They said exploration is a lost art. You didn’t listen. As the major factions argued over the space they desperately tried to control. you were busy uncovering the wonders of the Settled Systems.”

Gangster

Shotgun Certification, Boxing, Theft

“You were always disgusted by suckers killing themselves to make an “honest wage.” As soon as you were old enough to hold a weapon. you took what you wanted from anyone unlucky enough to have it.”

Homesteader

Geology, Surveying, Weight Lifting

“The discovery of the Settled Systems’ many oxygen-rich planets and moons meant humans could live just about anywhere… if they had the know how. You did. and utilized it to great effect.”

Industrialist

Persuasion, Security, Research Methods

“There was a time when all you wanted to be was a titan of industry, maybe a ship designer. or megacorp exec. Thankfully, that skillset never goes out of style in the Settled Systems.”

Long Hauler

Weight Lifting, Piloting, Ballistic Weapon Systems

“Let those other hotheaded pilots obsess over laser weapons and maneuverability. You’re a space trucker. pure and simple. Pack the cargo. get it there fast, get paid, repeat. Life is simple and good.”

Pilgrim

Scavenging, Surveying, Gastronomy

“Wayfarer, wanderer. seeker… transient. You’ve been called many things during your travels, and learned something those others could never understand – the journey IS the destination.”

Professor

Astrodynamics, Geology, Research Methods

“You always enjoyed learning. but nothing could compare to the joy of teaching others. As humankind spread throughout the stars. there was never a lack of knowledge to obtain. and you gladly assisted.”

Ronin

Stealth, Security, Theft

“Masterless and unbound. you wandered the Settled Systems as a blade for hire. To some. you were a simple mercenary. To others, a hero. And to a select few… a nightmare they could never wake from.”

Sculptor

Medicine, Geology, Persuasion

“With your knowledge of anatomy and skilled, steady hands. you could have had a lucrative career as a surgeon. instead, you followed your heart, and created works of art to amaze and inspire.”

Soldier

Fitness, Ballistics, Boost Pack Training

“The Settled Systems is no stranger to warfare, and if there’s one thing armed conflict relies on it’s trained warriors with guns and guts. You had both. Simple, bloody work… and you were great at it.”

Space Scoundrel

Pistol Certification, Piloting, Persuasion

“Good? Bad? Whose right is it to say? If there’s anything you’ve learned while traipsing through the galaxy, it’s this: space may look black, but it’s really one big shade of grey.”

Xeonbiologist

Lasers, Surveying, Fitness

“The Settled Systems is home to untold alien species. And while none of them have yet proven sentient, that never deterred you. So you sought out and studied them for whatever gifts they offered.”

[FILE NOT FOUND]

Wellness, Ballistics, Piloting

“Oddly. there is no information on file about your past life. Clerical oversight? Deletion by some powerful unknown faction? Or was there just nothing of note to mention? Whatever the reason. your past is known only to you. What’s important is the here and now, and the path you’re about to forge…”