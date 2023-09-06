Starfield | Best Outpost Locations for Optimal Resources

In Starfield, you’re undoubtedly going to need to mine resources to be able to craft the best items in the game, namely weapons, mods, ships, and the like. There’s a plethora of planets and moons to visit and mine for goods. But your time is valuable and you don’t want to spend your precious game time hopping from planet to planet in a world that is 120 solar systems large.

So, in this guide we’ve accumulated the planets with maximum density – meaning they’re resource-rich and have several varieties of resources to get all in one place. If you build outposts on these planets, you’ll have complete access to all of the resources the game offers.

Before you begin, however, I should recommend that you focus your efforts on boosting the Geology skill while you’re out there harvest resources from the surfaces of planets. Collecting resources is the very action you need to take to complete the rank challenges for this skill. And as you climb each rank, the rarer resources you will find on your journey.

Be sure to click on each of the planet names to find the Star Map indicating their system locations.

Much like Schrodinger’s cat, every square meter of the planet’s surface is a veritable smorgasbord of resource potential – or not. You can’t see what’s there until you start digging. Will you find yet, more Chlorine? Or will you land the ultra-rare Aldumite? Keep in mind that Schrodinger II is the only place you can mine Aldumite.

Resources: Cl, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, W, Ti, Pu, Ad

Katydid III is another planet chock-full of resources. It can be found in the Katydid system at the lower right side of the Star Map. It’s basically a bunch of rocky terrain and not a lot to look at. But on its surface, you’ll found several resources including the ultra-rare Indicite. This can only be mined on Katydid III.

Resources: H20, Al, Cu, Fe, Pb, Be, Ag, Ie

This moon is one of four located in the Carinae system on the outskirts of the Star Map. It’s small and, therefore, low gravity making traversing it fairly simple. What ultimately makes this little moon so special are two resources, in particular. Alkanes and Rothicite can be mined from its surface if you’re extra vigilant. The latter is can only be mined on this tiny rock. Keep in mind, if you can’t find it on the surface, you can always build an extractor to mine it from the ground.

Resources: H20, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Rc

Huygens VII-a is tucked away in the far right portion of the Star Map. You may not be able to reach it until much later in the game given its distance. However, it does have a surface ripe for mining with Nickle, Cobalt, Iridium, and the every-so-rare Tasine. This is a great moon to build an outpost and mine the goods.

Resources: H20, Cl, Ni, U, Co, Ir, Tsn

Stay in the same system and pop on over to Huygens II. Here, you can pick up two more valuable resources: Xenon and Vanadium. The planet is also rather dense in Iron. Just mind your stamina while trekking along its surface. it’s a big planet with a high gravity reading.

Resources: Cl, Fe, U, Ir, V, Xe

Verne I is a rather large and solid planet. With no water and a surface basically made out of rock, there’s not a lot of sight-seeing to be had on this remote orb. Though, it does come packing some delicious resources that’ll put you on your way to crafting the best outposts, ship parts, and mods. The gravity is a little rough. So, running everywhere and more limited use of the boost pack might make this a little bit of an endurance slog. Still, the prize is worth it with the ultra-rare Veryl embedded in this planet’s crust.

Resources: U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, Pu, Ne, Vr

This little moon seems to hold far more promise than planet it’s orbiting. And with a 0.29 G reading for gravity, you can skip across the landscape without much effort. However, it’s pretty barren without any flora, fauna, or traits to speak of. So, it’s only worth your while if you’re looking for resources. One resource in particular can only be mined on this small rock: Vytinium. So, keep an eye out for this jewel.

Resources: He-3, U, Ir, Vy

Based in the Alpha Tirna system, not to be confused with the Beta Tirna system, Tirna II is a rather dense rock. With a moderate atmosphere, oxygen, fauna, and flora all in existence, there’s plenty to scan along this planet’s surface. This planet is also home to a couple tier 3 resources: Dysprosium and Illinium. There are no shortage of hotspots to put down a few roots and build and outpost while you’re at it.

Resources: H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, F, IL, Dy

Tau Ceti is a system positioned near Eridani at the far left of the Star Map. You may have already been there if you engaged in the UC Vanguard Faction mission. Tau Ceti V, in particular is another rocky planet with no discernable life, but plenty of resources to boot. This is a great outpost location to gather resources such as Palladium, Platinum, and Ytterbium. Keep in mind that this is one of the larger planets that you’re able to actually land on. With a gravity reading of 1.71 G, you’ll exhaust your oxygen fast. And falling is rough on your brittle human body. So, take it easy out there.

Resources: H20, Ni, Fe, Co, HnCn, Pt, Pd, Yb

Once again, stay close by, or at least within the same system. Tau Ceti III is just a hop, skip, and a jump away. It, too, has a rich planetary crust ripe for mining. There are several different resources on this planet, but the most notable ones are Lithium and Tetrafluorides.

Resources: H20, Cl, Cu, Fe, HnCn, Li, xF4

This moon of the planet Danra is located in the Narion System. You can’t miss it as the system should be one of the few actually labeled on your Star Map. The frozen, barren surface of Gryphus is not home to much, but there are a few wonderful resources tucked within its surface. Here you can find Europorium and Neodymium among others. It’s a very small moon. So, expect to be able to leap and use your Boost Pack liberally throughout your travels here.

Resources: He-3, Al, Nd, Eu

This somewhat habitable moon is home to a few different creatures, plants, and a wealth of resources. It’s smaller than Earth, making it’s traversal much easier on your oxygen supply. The real resources of note at this moon are Caesium and Mercury. However, there are plenty of other more common resources to plunder in the depths of this moon’s surface.

Resources: H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Ag, Hg, Cs

This planet is found in the Olympus system. You should be able to locate this on the Star Map with ease as it is actually labeled. Nesoi’s orbit is home to the Almagest – a derelict casino station now infested with Spacers. If you want to make some credits, check out our guide covering how to take home the jackpot. On the planet’s surface you’ll find plenty of resources including Carboxylic Acids and Tantalum.

Resources: H20, Fe, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, R-COC, Ta

The Indum system is home to a few gas giants and several moons with a treasure trove of resources. In particular, Indum IV-d is a cold little moon that contains eight resources on its surface. Of note, you can retrieve Gold, Tantalum, and Antimony from simply mining resources you find along your exploration of the planet.

Resources: H20, Cl, Cu, Fe, F, Au, Ta, Sb

At the far left corner of the star map is a system called Eridani. This system is home to several planets and moons which you can freely explore. Some missions will have you even traveling to this system. But Eridani VII-c is a great place to set up shop when it comes to building outposts. This moon is a resource-full satellite that is ready for you to mine. The best resources here are Titanium and Europorium.

Resources: H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, W, Ti, Eu