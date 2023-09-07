Starfield | Best Weapons And Where To Find Them

Out in the vast expanse of space, there’s a torrent of danger. Mostly, this comes in the form of Spacers, Crimson Fleet, Va’Ruun fanatics, and gnarly alien beasts like the Terrormorphs. So, you want the best firearms at your disposal, and that’s why you’re here. Starfield offers a variety of base weapons that can be modified in many different ways. However, there are also unique weapons that can only be obtained one way. With that said, we’ll cut right to the chase and get into some of the best weapons in the game and where you can get your hands on them.

A Note About Modding First…

Keep in mind, that most Epic and even Legendary weapons are are simply prepackaged goods – meaning they come packing mods that ultimately give them incredible buffs. If you don’t necessarily want to go off and find weapons for your arsenal, you can create some pretty nasty firearms with your own modifications. However, that’s an entirely different ball of wax. At least you know the option is there.

Keelhauler

This beefy red pistol is as devastating as it looks. With a high damage range, you can potentially stagger enemies or send them into a frenzied state. There’s a laser sight and a hair trigger on this bad boy. And even though it has only 6 rounds per clip, the gun is fully automatic and can fire off those 6 rounds rapidly.

This weapon requires a few hoops to jump through. It’s gifted to you by Delgado, the leader of the Crimson Fleet. However, this gift only comes after the following objectives:

Get yourself arrested by the UC.

Accept an undercover assignment from Commander Ikande in order to commute your jail time.

Complete all the tasks that get you into the Crimson Fleet.

Delgado commands you to accompany him to the Key to investigate writings from Jasper Kryx. Complete this mission entitled “Echoes of the Past” and Delgado will give you the Keelhauler.

Old Earth Shotgun

This puppy packs a wallop just as you’d expect. Believe it or not, the Old Earth Shotgun is more devastating than most futuristic weapons – which seems odd. But it’s true. The traditional shotgun has massive damage output and is great for corridor shooting and clearing facilities of hostiles. You can modify the shotgun to deal even more damage and have better accuracy like the addition of flechette rounds or adding a stock (if one is not already added).

You can acquire one of these from any number of gun vendors. Check with merchants in Akila City on the planet Akila and also Neon Tactical on the planet Volii Alpha.

Unmitigated Violence

Nothing hurts quite as bad as a laser rifle that not only punches a hole through you, but leaves behind radiation along the way. Enter Unmitigated Violence. The name’s implication is a fair moniker given that the weapon can also potentially instill a frenzied state among its targets. And enemies with full health will receive a wallop since the rifle deals double the damage to these hostiles.

You might have been on the receiving end of this weapon if you tangled with the Hunter. In fact, that’s exactly who you acquire this weapon from. You must make the following choices in the game’s final missions of the main story:

During the Unearthed mission, you must side with the Emissary or go it alone when given the choice between the Hunter, the Emissary, or completing your quest on your own.

mission, you must side with the Emissary or go it alone when given the choice between the Hunter, the Emissary, or completing your quest on your own. During the Revelation mission, you will fight the Hunter as the final boss (or both the Emissary and the Hunter if you chose to go alone). DO NOT use the power of persuasion to avoid a fight. Once the Hunter is dead, you can retrieve this weapon.

*You can obtain both Eternity’s Gate AND Unmitigated Violence if you choose to not to side with the Emissary or The Hunter and you fight them both in the final mission.

Eternity’s Gate

Eternity’s Gate is a legendary particle beam rifle that you can acquire from the Emissary very similar to how you would acquire Unmitigated Violence from the Hunter. This weapon fires two rounds every fourth shot fired and deals extra damage to human enemies. It’s a nice long-range beast of a weapon outfitted with a scope.

To obtain Eternity’s Gate, you must make the following choices in the game’s final missions of the main story:

During the Unearthed mission, you must side with the Hunter or go it alone when given the choice between the Hunter, the Emissary, or completing your quest on your own.

mission, you must side with the Hunter or go it alone when given the choice between the Hunter, the Emissary, or completing your quest on your own. During the Revelation mission, you will fight the Emissary as the final boss (or both the Emissary and the Hunter if you chose to go alone). DO NOT use the power of persuasion to avoid a fight. Once the Emissary is dead, you can retrieve this weapon.

*You can obtain both Eternity’s Gate AND Unmitigated Violence if you choose to not to side with the Emissary or The Hunter and you fight them both in the final mission.

Big Bang

This is another “common” weapon much like the Old Earth shotgun. How common it is, however, is based on how lucky you are to find it. It does appear randomly in numerous weapon caches and loot boxes throughout the storyline. Though, there isn’t a definitive place to pick this one up. You can, of course, check in with any of the vendors to see if it’s in the line-up.

However, the Big Bang is a particle beam shotgun. It hits like a battering ram with each shot and can be modified for maximum damage output. You may even find various modified versions of the weapon when looting like the Officer’s Refined Big Bang which is the best variant we’ve seen in the wild so far. If you obtain it, the Big Bang is worth keeping around for modifications and clearing tight corners in caves and hallways.

Heller’s Cutter

Sure, you might not be storming a Spacer-infested compound with a Cutter at the ready. But Heller’s Cutter is a nice step up from the basic tool you receive at the start of the game. It does have more damage output and would be a nice fall back if you run low on ammo. Additionally, when you’re exploring planets, the Cutter is the only weapon you can have at the ready simultaneously with your scanner. So, if you need to scan and kill a rampaging creature, you’re all set.

This cutter can be found back on Vectera. While you can’t grab it at the start of the game, you can nab it when you return during a story mission. It’s in the building on your right when disembarking from your ship, and is just on the right side once you head inside.

The Last Priest

If you want to get up close an personal with your enemies, the cutlass or other melee options might not be cutting it (pun not intended). But the Last Priest may do the trick. In fact, this melee weapon randomly deals corrosive, radiation, poison, and incendiary damage. That’s pretty slick.

So, where can you acquire this excellent melee option? Well, you’ve have to make a few choices. For starters, be sure to select the Hunter during the “Unearthed” mission. You’ll need him on your side. Once you do, he will ask you to really get your hands dirty, but we won’t spoil that here. If you accept, however, this begins the side mission entitled “Infinity’s End.” If you fulfill the Hunter’s requirement (at least in his mind), you’ll get this weapon as a nice reward.

Microgun

The irony of the name is realized more in this rapid fire heavy weapon’s output than it’s actual size. Each round may not deal significant damage individually, but the Microgun has one of the best fire rates in the game. Hold down the trigger and watch your enemies’ health bars melt away.

You can purchase a Microgun from UC Surplus on Jemison or steal it if you’re feeling bold. You’ll also find Microguns stashed in caches throughout the game.

Gallow’s Reach

This unique rifle is a mighty fine piece of hardware to have in a firefight. It’s accurate, has a high fire rate, and significant damage output. It’s also modded with a laser sight, a reflex sight, and is fires armor-piercing rounds. Truthfully, it’s among the best rifles in the game and is obviously based off an Old Earth model.

The Gallow’s Reach can be obtained fairly easily during the “No Sudden Moves” main story mission. This is where you head into the uber collector Captain Petrov’s domain to obtain yet another artifact. The end goal is to find the vault key and grab the artifact. But if you rummage through Petrov’s things in his quarters first, you can find the Gallow’s Reach mounted on the wall just waiting for you to be it’s new owner. Besides, what is Petrov going to do with it anyway? Either he’s dead, or he has a million guards to do the shooting for him.

Deadeye

Complete with a hair trigger, high-damage rounds, and a laser sight, you can’t go wrong with this killer revolver. The Deadeye might have a kick like you’d expect from any high-caliber revolver but it does a number on your enemies.

After heading to Akila City during the story mission with Sam Coe in tow (there’s a little bit of rhyming action for you), you’ll have the opportunity to demonstrate your competence to the Freestar Rangers. Should you join them, this will be your signing bonus. Nothing says welcome to the party like a deadly revolver!

Fiscal Quarter

As far as tactical rifles go, Fiscal Quarter is absolutely one of the best. It’s got an armor-piercing element with the “Shattering” mod that allows you whittle away the health of heavy armored hostiles with ease. It also has a scope and a hair trigger for those ready to mow down Spacers.

In order to obtain this stellar piece of hardware, you’ll need to complete the mission “All That Money Can Buy.” This is a mission that you obtain from Walter Stroud in Constellation. You’ll join up with him to obtain an artifact in a daring high-stakes con. Once the mission is complete, you’ll receive the Fiscal Quarter alongside some credits for a job well done.