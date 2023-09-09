Starfield | Can’t Dock (How to Fix)

Numerous Starfield enthusiasts encounter challenges when attempting to dock with hostile spacecraft or space installations, which can prove detrimental due to the inability to seize and trade these valuable assets.

Although the docking mechanism is relatively straightforward, it often eludes players since the game lacks explicit guidance on the procedure. Furthermore, the issue may stem from an underlying bug. Therefore, let’s explore the essential steps to take when facing difficulties in docking within the game.

How to Dock a Ship in Starfield

Approach the ship or station you intend to dock with, ensuring you are within a 500-meter range. Align your reticle and lock onto the target. Look for the prompt that allows you to choose between docking or hailing. To complete the docking process, simultaneously press the “R” key on your keyboard and the “A” button on your controller.

Starfield Docking Tips

Understanding why you can’t dock with an enemy ship in Starfield is crucial to resolving this issue effectively. First and foremost, not all ships are equipped with docking modules, making it impossible for your ship’s airlock to establish a connection. If you’re experiencing difficulties, it’s likely because the target ship lacks this essential component.

One strategy to overcome this problem is to save your game and perform a game restart. Occasionally, the game may encounter bugs that impede the docking process. By saving and restarting, you may find that you can now successfully board enemy ships.

Another possible source of trouble could be corrupt game files. To address this, use Steam to scan and validate all game files. After this procedure, restart the game, and you’ll likely find that the docking issue has been resolved.

If none of the previous steps yield results, it’s advisable to stay patient and keep an eye out for game updates. Sometimes, these issues stem from game bugs that the developers subsequently address through patches.

So, regularly check for updates, and if one is available, apply it to your game. With the latest updates installed, you should no longer encounter the error preventing you from docking with enemy ships.