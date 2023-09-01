Starfield | Difficulty Levels Explained

Choosing the right difficulty level in Starfield is crucial for tailoring your gaming experience. It determines the game’s challenge, and there’s an option for every player, as in previous Bethesda games.

Starfield offers six difficulty levels that impact your damage output, incoming damage, and the frequency of encountering high-rarity foes for better loot.

See Related

All Difficulty Levels in Starfield Listed

Difficulty Level Damage Dealt Damage Received Very Easy 2x 0.25x – 0.5x Easy 1.5x 0.5x – 0.75x Normal 1x 1x Hard 0.75x 1.5x Very Hard 0.5x 2x Hardcore 0.25x – 0.75x 3x

What do Difficulty Levels Affect in Starfield?

The difficulty levels in Starfield affect various aspects of the game, including damage dealt, damage received, and the likelihood of encountering high-rarity foes for better loot. Players who prefer a more relaxed experience can opt for “Very Easy,” where they deal double damage and receive minimal harm, making the game more forgiving.

On the other hand, those seeking a formidable challenge can choose “Hardcore,” which reduces damage dealt and increases damage received significantly, testing their skills and resourcefulness in the vastness of space.

With these diverse difficulty options, Starfield ensures that every player can find their ideal level of challenge and immersion in the game’s universe.

No Achievement Tied to Difficulty

When it comes to Starfield difficulty levels, players will be relieved to know that there are no achievements specifically linked to completing the game on a particular difficulty level. This design choice allows gamers to approach the game at their own pace, with no pressure to tackle the most challenging settings for the sake of achievements.

You can opt for the “Very Easy” difficulty to immerse yourself in the game’s captivating narrative without the stress of a demanding gameplay experience. It’s worth noting that while there’s no Survival mode at launch, Bethesda has a history of introducing such modes post-release in their games, so players who crave an even more punishing experience may still have something to look forward to in the future.