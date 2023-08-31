Starfield | File Size Explained (System Requirements)

For those who’ve been following Starfield, its enormity is well-known. While some might anticipate a 60-80 gigabyte size, the reality surpasses these expectations. While not the most substantial recent release, managing your storage becomes crucial, especially if you’ve downloaded other large games. To get ahead, discover Starfield’s file size for PC or Xbox by reading further.

Starfield System Storage: How many GB?

Starfield occupies 115-135 GB, varying by platform and version according to it’s Steam Page. Preloading the Standard Edition via Game Pass consumes 116+ GB, with more post-release. Xbox play utilizes about 125 GB. Premium and Constellation Editions’ extra content may slightly increase this size.

To provide a comparison, the installation size of Starfield, ranging from 115 to 135 GB, is relatively comparable to other modern expansive games like Red Dead Redemption 2, which also occupies a substantial amount of storage space on your device.

It’s important to note that as the game receives further updates and patches, this figure will progressively increase over time, potentially exceeding the initially estimated 125 GB requirement.

Starfield Full System Requirements

Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (10.0.19043)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 125 GB available space (SSD Required)

Recommended System Requirements:

OS: Windows 10/11 with updates

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 125 GB available space (SSD Required)

How to prepare your system for the Starfield Download?

By following these step-by-step guidelines, you can ensure that your system is well-prepared for the Starfield download, allowing you to dive into the game’s immersive universe without any hindrances.

Assess Available Storage: Begin by checking your device’s available storage space. Starfield’s size ranges from 115 to 135 GB, depending on the platform and version. Clear out unnecessary files or games to ensure you have ample room for the download. Evaluate Internet Connection: Verify the speed and stability of your internet connection. A reliable connection is crucial to avoid interruptions during the download. Consider temporarily disconnecting other devices using the same network to optimize download performance. Choose the Right Edition: If you’re opting for the Standard Edition on Game Pass, keep in mind that preloading the game requires over 116 GB of hard drive space. Consider allocating more space to accommodate potential post-release updates. Plan for Updates: Recognize that as the game evolves, updates and patches will likely increase the game’s size over time. Ensure your device has extra storage available to accommodate these changes. Optimize System Performance: Prioritize your system’s performance by closing unnecessary background applications. This can enhance the download speed and prevent any interference during the process. Set Download Preferences: If possible, schedule your download during off-peak hours to make the most of your internet connection speed. Many platforms allow you to set a preferred download time to avoid congestion. Monitor Download Progress: Keep an eye on the download progress. If any interruptions occur, pause and resume the download to ensure a stable and complete installation. Consider Backup: Before initiating the download, consider creating a backup of important files or data to safeguard against any unforeseen issues during the installation. Verify Hardware Compatibility: Ensure your system meets the minimum hardware requirements for Starfield to guarantee smooth gameplay after the download is complete.

Embark on Your Starfield Journey

As the countdown to Starfield’s launch draws nearer, the importance of preparing your system for the download cannot be overstated. By assessing your available storage, optimizing your internet connection, and making informed decisions about edition choices and download preferences, you’re setting the stage for a seamless and enjoyable gaming experience.

Remember that Starfield’s evolving updates may influence its size over time, so planning for future expansions is a smart move.

With these preparations in place, you’ll be well-equipped to explore the depths of space and embark on your Starfield adventure as soon as the game is available. So, ready your systems and get ready to delve into a universe brimming with excitement, exploration, and new horizons.