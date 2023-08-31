Starfield | Follow Distortions (Into The Unknown) Quest Guide

During the “Into The Unknown” main questline in Starfield, there are two particularly vague steps of the quest. After you reach Procyon III, you land your ship and you are supposed to investigate the source of the anomaly. There are some icons that pop up in the distant when using your scanner, to your first instinct is to follow and investigate these icons.

The problem lies in that these icons are just your typical areas of interest of the planet. These are explorable regardless of being on this questline. So if these have nothing to do with furthering your steps of the questline, then what do you need to do? To follow the distortions on the scanner, you will need to pay attention to the scanner’s white circle.

To see both “Follow Distortions On The Scanner” and “Investigate The Source of the Anomaly” quests in a video format, use this video embed below. Otherwise, continue along in the article for our text and image based guide.

Follow Distortions On The Scanner Quest

While on the “Follow Distortions On The Scanner” quest in Starfield, pull out your scanner and start walking or running in any direction away from your ship. Pay attention to the white circle that a

ppears when your scanner is on. If it looks normal, change directions. If you are facing the right direction, the white circle will begin to distort and act odd, as if there is a disturbance in its signal.

Continue to follow the direction in which these distortions are occurring. If they are occurring at all, then you are heading in the right direction. As you get closer to the ETA Temple you are looking for, these distortions will get stronger and more vibrant. Once you have reached the temple, enter the temple.

Investigate The Source Of The Anomaly Quest

Within the ETA Temple, there are spinning rings in the center of the room. You are then given the ability to float around the room as your will, without needing to use your booster charges. Now you need to investigate the source of the anomaly, but how do you do it?

You will see a slight forming of light with sparkles around it somewhere in the room. Float towards that light and as you float into it, it will make a sound and disappear, then appear somewhere else in the room. Continue floating from light to light to make the rings in the center of the room move faster and faster. Eventually after grabbing 15 orbs of light, the object in the center of the room will activate Enter the newly formed portal in the center of the room.

Obtain The Anti-Gravity Field Power

When you complete the “Investigate The Source Of The Anomaly” quest, you will be awarded with your first unlockable power, the Anti-Gravity Field.